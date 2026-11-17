Saturday Night Live occasionally hits a social issue right on the head, wrapping it in biting humor to make a point. The “Sister” skit that aired on November 14, 2026, might just be one of its best. (Or worst, if you’re one of the millions of Gen X women who see themselves in it.)

The skit begins with a middle-aged man played by John Mulaney asking his elderly father if he’d taken his meds. When the dad says he doesn’t remember, Mulaney starts speaking to the camera in the style of a medical aid commercial:

“My dad means the world to me. So when I noticed him start to slow down, I knew I needed to get him the best care possible. I didn’t want to put him in a nursing home, but a private health aide could cost thousands a week. I didn’t know where to turn. That’s when I heard about Sister. Sister is a live-in, 24/7 elder care provider that is completely free…and also your sister.”

The ‘Sister’ skit says things that usually go unspoken

The skit clearly states the expectations that so often exist as a subtext when daughters are automatically expected to take on aging parent caregiving duties:

“Now I don’t have to worry about Dad getting the care and attention he needs, because my sister will do it, and I can get back to my life and the stuff I like to do.”

“I love my mom more than anything. That doesn’t mean I want to help her in the bathroom. Sister doesn’t either, but she will, whereas I won’t.”

“Simply text ‘Dad fell’ to Sister, and she will quit her job, break her lease, and move halfway across the country to take care of him. First, years of internalized sexism warps Sister’s brain into thinking caretaking is her responsibility and somehow not yours. Next, your text arrives, instantly activating her. And that’s it. You’re done for life. See you at the funeral.”

“I used to get overwhelmed by my dad’s medications. Not Sister. She doesn’t get confused by that stuff at all. Or if she does, she hasn’t brought it up to me because I haven’t asked.”

It’s just ouch after ouch, as brothers say out loud the things that usually go unspoken. In my friendship group, every one of us is doing, or did, the primary care of older parents with very little or no assistance at all from our brothers— 🕯💧ShazH @shazh.bsky.social (@ShazHaitch) November 16, 2026

The ‘daughter default’—why the ‘Sister’s SNL skit resonates

The Sister “ad” is funny because it’s true. Most unpaid caregivers are women, and 62% of Americans agree there is an unspoken expectation that daughters will care for aging parents.

Ironically, that truth also makes the skit not so funny. Comedy often holds up a mirror, and in this case, the Sisters who see themselves in it feel a tension between the “that’s so real” laughter of being seen and the frustration at the reality behind the portrayal.

In other words, it hits too close to home. Sisters who serve as the default caregivers in their families weighed in:

“As a Sister, this pissed me off almost as much as it made me laugh.”

“As the caregiving sister, this triggered me SO BAD.”

“This is SO real. I am oldest Sister. Which is basically the deluxe version.”

“Not even satire, a much needed public service announcement on how bad this sucks to be me. Thank you to the writers.”

“If a sketch was my life. I want to send this to my older siblings soooo bad.” from the makers of Sister™️, introducing: Eldest Sister— Jax (@jax_m6) November 16, 2026

Even those who aren’t Sisters themselves saw the reality in it:

“Speaking as someone who inadvertently found himself in the role of ‘Sister’s Husband’ I can attest that this video is 100% accurate.”

“Oh my god, this describes my mom helping with her mom from three states away when one brother lives barely 20 minutes away and one lives with my grandmother.”

“As a younger brother to a sister, this made me deeply uncomfortable in the best way.”

“As someone who works in a hospital as a nursing assistant, this is more reality than comedy.”

In perusing hundreds and hundreds of comments, not one argued that the skit was inaccurate or unfair. How often does that happen?

A love letter to default caregivers everywhere

Right now, Gen X women are the ones most often in the Sister role, which feels a bit like a betrayal. Gen Xers grew up immersed in gender equality messaging, so finding this stage of life feeling so skewed on the gender front only adds to the feeling of unfairness when the work is uneven.

Granted, a Sister’s siblings may not overtly think the things the brothers say in the skit, and the work being dumped in her lap may not be intentional. But the overwhelming response to the skit demonstrates that that’s very much how it feels.

SNL writer Streeter Seidel, who co-wrote the skit with Mikey Day and Simon Rich, dedicated it to his sister Heidi. The fact that male writers came up with this uber-honest brilliance and boldly put it out there may offer some hope for Sisters everywhere. Written with @mikeyfuntime and the great Simon Rich (with an assist from Chase Rosenberg). Dedicated to my sister Heidi https://t.co/kn9f7ZVvKp— Streeter Seidell (@streetseidell) November 15, 2026

In some families, it may not be Sister, but Closest-in-Proximity Sibling who takes on the primary care duties for aging parents. Ideally, parental caregiving is a group effort among all siblings, and if one of them takes on extra due to ability or proximity, the others had better make darn sure they provide that sibling with some extra care and appreciation. Hopefully, this skit will help everyone with aging parents see that.