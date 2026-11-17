In the early hours of April 30, 1994, Joe Campbell walked to the phone booth near his home in Forest Gate, East London, to call his parents in Guyana. At first, he thought there was a discarded bag of chips inside.

It was a newborn girl, about two hours old, with her umbilical cord still attached. Campbell called 999 (the British version of 911) and stayed with her until help arrived.

He asked if he could adopt her, but he was told no, in part because he wasn’t married. But he gave her the name “April,” and for years he sent her birthday cards and presents until social services eventually asked him to stop. She was adopted by another family when she was 3.

She grew up knowing almost nothing about the man who found her until 2016, at age 22, she made a public appeal in the London newspaper Metro to find him.

A colleague at the delivery company where Campbell worked saw it and showed him.

“I ran home and [told] my daughter Rihanna on the phone, ‘I think I found April,’” Campbell recalled on Good Morning Britain.

They reunited that summer, and they’ve been family ever since. She changed her name to April, and she calls him Dad.

“Joe is complete family,” she said, according to SWNS. “His kids are my siblings now. We’re so close, we stay at each other’s houses. He never stopped thinking about me. I don’t know what this man is. An angel.”

Campbell is now 62 and still drives a bus. So April, a bank employee in West London, has started a fundraiser to help him retire early. The pair went back on Good Morning Britain in October to talk about the decade since their reunion.