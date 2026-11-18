Parents and educators often walk a difficult line when it comes to getting the best out of kids. Push too hard or coach too harshly, and they might shut down. But going too easy does them just as much of a disservice.

However, when done right, teaching can make a world of difference. Not just in a long-term, intangible sort of way, either. The impact of steady, consistent feedback from teachers, parents, and even peers, when delivered the right way, can be downright jaw-dropping.

Famous teaching case study begins with drawing of a butterfly

Educator Ron Berger was a longtime public school teacher before becoming the Director of EL Education, a K-12 nonprofit that advocates for school and curriculum reform.

Over his 25 years as an educator, there’s one lesson he carries with him that he continues to share with nearly everyone he meets.

The story is about Austin, a former student of Berger’s. Austin, a 1st grader at the time, was asked to draw a Western Tiger Swallowtail butterfly. The Western tiger swallowtail butterfly. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

His first attempt looked like any child’s drawing of a butterfly you’ve ever seen: big, round wings, beady little eyes, and no specific design or features to indicate the butterfly’s species.

But instead of giving Austin a gold star for effort and a pat on the back, Berger kept pushing his student. Or, more specifically, he asked Austin’s peers to push him.

Austin’s peers were asked for help through kind, specific feedback

Berger asked Austin’s peers to help him improve his drawing through suggestions and feedback. However, the feedback instructions must be extremely intentional.

When Austin’s classmates critiqued his drawing, they were asked to comment only on the drawing (never on Austin himself), be as detailed as possible in their critique, and offer specific ways Austin could improve his work.

Oh, and the feedback absolutely had to be kind.

Some of the initial feedback was spot on: the butterfly’s wings should be more pointy and less round. They also advised Austin to add more details true to the butterfly’s anatomy, like swallowtails or extensions at the bottom of each wing.

After hearing from his peers, Austin took another shot at drawing the butterfly. Then the process was repeated with even more feedback, followed by another draft.

All in all, Austin completed six drafts of his butterfly over several days.

When Berger reveals Austin’s sixth and final draft to his audiences of students and teachers alike, the result is often audible gasps of “disbelief and delight,” per EL Education.

See the entire journey in this video from Berger and EL Education:

Simple drawings, but a treasure trove of lessons

“Austin’s Butterfly” is an amazing lesson and case study that has withstood the test of time simply because it has so much to offer. Kids, teachers, and parents alike can all learn from the result.

Students can see themselves in Austin and what he accomplished with a little help and a lot of persistence. The case study teaches resilience and a growth mindset that can set kids up for success in almost any arena.

Berger’s lesson is also an amazing blueprint for giving feedback. Educators and parents today are careful not to crush a kid’s spirit with tough feedback or by withholding approval. Still, Berger’s teaching shows there’s a way to do it that actually empowers kids to do their best.

Finally, it’s a great reminder that kids are capable of so much more than we give them credit for. Instead of accepting Austin’s drawing at face value and applauding his effort, Berger helped him make a stunning improvement with the right coaching.

Berger began sharing Austin’s story around 2012, a few years after originally teaching Austin. It’s no wonder that such a powerful and insightful lesson is still being used to inspire people over a decade later.