Joan Cross spent 20 years as a passionate art teacher for K-8 grades in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. But after a noticeable slide in student behavior and other teaching challenges, she decided to make a major career move: to become a commercial truck driver.

Cross had been documenting her feelings about changing dynamics in her career and with her students in a personal audio diary.

“It was helpful to make those recordings instead of writing things down,” shared in a 2023 interview with New Hampshire Public Radio.

Cross offered more details on her audio diary and her decision to leave education for truck driving.

“I’m not a school counselor. I’m not a psychologist,” she told NHPR’s Morning Edition host Rick Ganley. “And it felt like those were skills that I needed in order to get through my school day instead of just teaching art.”

Cross’s career as an art teacher in changing times

In one profound audio diary entry, Cross said:

“I’ve spent thousands of dollars and thousands of hours to be an educator. I have a master’s degree. I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and I don’t recognize my profession anymore. Just the social-emotional skill level of these students is unrecognizable.“

Cross added that her classroom and the focus on making art was “falling apart”, noting that following the COVID-19 pandemic, behavioral issues were magnified.

“[They were] having emotional issues. I’d have kids wailing, or I’d have kids that are growling at me, literally growling,” Cross added. “They will wreck a room, they’ll just flip a table. And I’m not equipped to help them.”

For Cross, choosing to become a truck driver was partly due to diminishing classroom behavior, financial reasons, and overall lack of teacher support.

“The pay is not keeping up with the cost of living,” she also shared. “Every time budget season came around, I would glibly be like, ‘Can I have an assistant?’ I need somebody to do all my office work, and all my email correspondence, and help me hang art shows, and label student work and student charts and grades. There’s all this clerical stuff that teachers are doing besides teaching.”

Transitioning to truck driving

Cross took matters into her own hands.

“I earned my Commercial Driver License in 2022 in pursuit of a career change,” Cross wrote on LinkedIn. “My overarching professional goals are: driving a vehicle from a well-maintained fleet in a positive and efficient working environment where safety comes before schedule.”

Cross told NHPR that she also decided to pursue her commercial license after growing up driving with her father.

“My dad was a retired firefighter, and I just loved any time I got to go on the truck with him,” she explained. “And I like to drive big things.”

Much like teaching, being a truck driver also offered Cross an opportunity to serve her community.

“[With] teaching you get to serve the community. And whether you’re driving a bus or you’re driving freight, you are helping that community,” she added. “And that is a really, really important piece of my work life.”

According to her LinkedIn, she left teaching in June 2023. She went on to train to become a bus driver as a Transit Operator Trainee for Manchester Transit Authority. And as of January 2024, she has been a Transit Driver for the Concord Area Transit (CAT).