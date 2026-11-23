Dr. Frankenstein learned the hard way that he couldn’t piece together a human to his own liking. But centuries later, it seems that people haven’t quite figured that out.

“Frankensteining” is a buzzy term for attempting to mold your significant other into your idea of a perfect partner, rather than embracing their own unique personality.

While this version might not be quite as messy as what’s depicted in the Mary Shelley novel, experts agree it doesn’t exactly lead to a healthy relationship.

Upworthy spoke with several relationship experts about what “Frankensteining” looks like, why people do it, and how to tell when a desire for change has crossed a line. Here’s what they had to say.

What “Frankensteining” looks like

As Dr. Karen Stewart, Psy.D. notes, this behavior is “nothing new.” Unrealistic relationship expectations, perfectionism, or a need for control in a relationship can cause someone to fall in love with their partner’s potential rather than who they actually are.

“Frankensteining often starts subtly and can even be disguised as love or concern,” she warns, “such as encouraging your partner to dress differently, lose weight, change their social circle, become more ambitious, or adopt your interests.”

She adds that “individually, these suggestions may seem harmless, but over time, they can create a dynamic where one partner feels they are constantly being evaluated or corrected.”

What “Frankensteining” is not

Frankensteining is different from asking that a partner change a specific behavior (example: “Can you text me if you’ll be late?”), which couples communication coach Amber Frazier-Finkelstein notes is “normal.”

Conversely, a demand like “I need you to be more ambitious” or “I wish you were more outgoing” is essentially asking a partner “to rewrite who they are.”

In other words, there is a difference between asking a partner to treat you well and asking them to be a completely different person.

How to spot the difference

According to Dr. Natalie Harvey, LPC-S, a licensed therapist, a good way to tell if you’re “Frankensteining” in a relationship is to ask yourself three questions:

Am I responding to who this person is, or to who I need them to be so I feel secure?

Have they asked me for this input?

If they never changed in this area, would I honestly stay?

“It is kinder to accept someone as they are, or to leave honestly, than to stay and redesign them,” she added.

Additionally, if you suspect your partner is “Frankensteining” you, Dr. Stewart says you can reflect on these questions:

Do I feel supported in who I am currently, and what would it be like if I didn’t make these changes?

What does it feel like when I say no to their suggestions?

Ultimately, a healthy relationship doesn’t require either person to become someone else. People can grow together, compromise, and work on behaviors that affect the relationship. But again, there’s a big difference between supporting someone’s growth and trying to rebuild them in your own image.

And if the person you’re with consistently falls short of the version you’ve imagined in your head, that may be worth paying attention to. Sometimes the more loving choice isn’t figuring out how to change someone. It’s recognizing that they’re already a whole person, and deciding whether the person they are is the person you want to love.