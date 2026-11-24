One quiet afternoon in April 2021, a man in his late 70s knocked on the door of Delmar College of Hair & Esthetics in Red Deer, Alberta, and asked whether they offered courses.

“I said that we sure do,” director Carrie Hannah told Red Deer News Now. Then he explained why he was asking. His wife’s vision was going, and she kept burning herself with her curling iron.

“He said, ‘I’d really like to be able to help her but I don’t know how,’” Hannah recalled.

His wife of 50 years had always taken pride in her appearance, Hannah said, “and it’s important to her, so therefore important to him.”

The school paired him with a student, Britney Smith, and a mannequin head. Over about an hour, she taught him to set volume curls on short hair and how to keep the hot iron away from his wife’s skin. Then he had one more request: his wife had been poking herself in the eye with her mascara wand.

“He also asked for tips on applying mascara because that task was hard for her also, so we gave him a makeup lesson too!” Hannah told SWNS, according to People.

Throughout the lesson, he kept pulling photos of his wife out of his wallet to show the room, from every age. “Bragging on what a beautiful and wonderful wife she is,” Hannah said. She’d been a courtroom stenographer who could type more than 100 words a minute. He even got a haircut himself before he left.

Smith (@hairdesignbybritney on Instagram) posted photos of the lesson on-line and they reached hundreds of thousands by the next morning. The man, who asked to stay anonymous, was turning 80 that May.

“I think he is also a very brave man for stepping into a hair college and asking for lessons on styling hair,” Hannah said. “I don’t think too many men would do that.”

A few weeks later, he came back to the school with his wife to say thank you. According to Hannah, they were both “impressed with his new professional skills, and her hair is looking great!”

“It’s not always the big gestures,” she said. “He cares enough about her to come to a beauty school.”

He’s in good company. In 2018, an Irish husband named Des Monahan learned to do his wife Mona’s makeup after her eyesight began to fail. The couple were regulars at their local Debenhams department store, and after watching a makeup artist get Mona ready for a party, Des decided he could do it himself.