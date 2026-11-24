In 2021, about 1,000 people across Switzerland got an unusual package in the mail: two pairs of brand-new white cotton underwear, along with instructions to bury them.

It was a citizen science project called “Proof by Underpants,” run by the University of Zurich and Agroscope, Switzerland’s federal agricultural research center. The idea was simple. Bacteria, fungi, earthworms and other soil organisms eat cotton and the more life there is in a patch of ground, the faster a pair of underwear disappears.

Volunteers buried more than 2,000 pairs, along with 12,000 tea bags, at roughly 1,000 sites around the country: private gardens, lawns, meadows and farm fields. Two months later, they dug them back up, photographed what was left and mailed the remains to the lab with soil samples.

“People don’t realize that 50 percent of all living species live in the soil,” said Marcel van der Heijden, a University of Zurich professor who co-led the study.

The results, published in August in the journal Plants, People, Planet, showed huge differences. Underwear buried in private gardens decomposed fastest, thanks to soil rich in organic matter and teeming with life. Underwear in lawns held up the best. Farm fields and meadows fell in between, and organic fields broke the cotton down faster than conventional ones. The biggest predictor wasn’t the soil’s chemistry, but what people did with the land.

“Our results show that how soil is managed can significantly affect both soil life and soil quality,” van der Heijden said in a statement.

That doesn’t mean faster is always better as the researchers noted that in some settings, like forests, extremely rapid decomposition can signal too many nutrients rather than healthy balance. But for most land, the advice was familiar stuff like keep the soil covered, add compost, rotate crops, and don’t go too crazy with synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. About 240 of the volunteers ended up listed as co-authors, and the data is being turned into a map of soil health across Switzerland.

Instead of underwear, could they have used something like old T-shirts instead? Sure, van der Heijden told the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA, but far fewer people would have paid attention.

“We wanted to encourage as many people as possible to take part, so we deliberately chose a somewhat provocative and humorous approach,” he said.

It worked well enough to win an Ig Nobel Prize, a satirical award for unusual and creative research that “first makes people laugh, then makes them think.” On Sept. 3, van der Heijden and his teammates, Agroscope’s Franz Bender, science journalist Atlant Bieri and Pia Viviani, accepted the prize in soil science in Zurich, the first time in the awards’ 35-year history that the ceremony was held outside the United States. Nobel laureate Michel Mayor handed them the trophy. The prize money was 10 trillion Zimbabwean dollars, worth about 6 cents in the United States.

The team accepted it with a song about their buried underpants, then threw clean pairs into the audience.