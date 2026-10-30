Millennials bravely roasted themselves, and here are 25 things they admit they got wrong

Millennials have been called entitled, lazy, overly sensitive, and obsessed with avocado toast for so long that we’re now getting in on the fun and roasting ourselves.

In a Reddit thread asking Millennials what they dislike about their own generation, people came well-prepared with grievances. They questioned everything from delayed maturity to getting run over by our kids to a questionable affinity for the word “doggo,” among many other linguistic offenses. Some even called out our taste, or lack thereof, in music. That’s how you know things got personal.

So, what exactly is Gen Y roasting itself over? Keep reading to find out.

We really said “kids these days”

1. “As much as we say we’re not like previous generations and that we won’t be like them, WE SAY THE EXACT SAME STUFF ABOUT GEN Z AND ALPHA AS BOOMERS SAID ABOUT US! Lazy, sloppy, don’t want to work, no people skills, sit around watching TV and playing video games all day, their music sucks, they dress sloppily, have bad hair, etc. When I bring it up to my friends, they get SO DEFENSIVE and say it’s not the same cause it’s actually true now. They don’t see the irony in this AT ALL!”

“We cannot fall into the trap of being pitted against other generations. We can all work together and solve the real problems. There’s no point in yelling at boomers or Gen Z.”

Our addiction to arrested development should be studied (I mean, it has, but you get it)

…Guess there’s a reason Millennials are called the Peter Pan Generation.

2. “I don’t like that it took us a bit longer to grow up.”

“There is a fine line between being childlike (good) and childish (not good), and we cross it way too often.”

3. “The whole ‘being afraid to call and book an appointment for yourself’ thing. WTF? We’re in our 30s (at the youngest).”

4. “Delayed maturity. Hearing someone in their 30s say ‘adulting’ is mildly aggravating. Doing basic life stuff isn’t exactly impressive. And being reliant on your parents while having Instagram/YOLO expectations of life is pretty petulant. I think Gen Z will be this way too, but it started with us, not Gen X.”

5. “It feels like we’re consumed by nostalgia a lot more than previous generations.”

Meanwhile, some of us have speed-ran into middle age

6. “Some millennials are so obsessed with acting older than they actually are. Like, I’m 36 now, and the number of people around my age who are like, ‘Out at 8 p.m.? But I gotta be in bed! Can we do something earlier, like at 6?’ We’re not elderly!”

Apparently, Millennials have some big feelings about kids

Some think we’re too permissive with kids. Others think we’re too annoyed by them. Either way, there is no winning…a very Millennial state of being.

7. “I think some of us have gone from gentle parenting to permissive parenting. Parenting styles depend on the kid. If you have a wild child, you’ll probably need to put your foot down more often than with a quiet, shrinking violet. It’s not a failure on anyone’s part; it’s just what some kids need.”

“We are bad parents who are guided by our children instead of guiding them.”

8. “I don’t like how casually many millennials talk about ‘hating’ children. At the same time, it’s weird to me that many of those same millennials pride themselves on their inclusivity. It’s fine not to want kids, but to act like you’re being harmed and robbed of your rights if you hear a kid at a restaurant is bizarre. If they heard a mentally disabled adult making noise, they would be patting themselves on the back, like, ‘Oh, I am a disability ally.’ But a kid, who is still learning to be in the world, makes noise: ‘Oh, I am overstimulated! I’m triggered! I hate crotch fruit and breeders.’”

We made some truly terrible internet slang

Historians will one day look back on our era and ask why we ever thought “squee” was acceptable. Lol.

9. “Popularizing the term “spoopy” and continuing to use it every. single. year. it’s such a cringy word and i get serious secondhand embarrassment hearing it or seeing it. it was sort of funny ONCE and that was from the misspelled sign in 2009.”

“Also “squee”, “doggo” etc.”

And taken some good ideas a little too far

10. “Cancel Culture. It’s gone too far. I’m a leftist/socialist, but I do not believe that punishing someone for every little misstep is helpful. We need to focus on getting people healthcare and housing.”

11. “I think it’s great that a lot of us have discovered therapy and embrace it as a means to process our hurts and traumas, but I also remember that not too long ago, it was a trend for people to glorify their mental illnesses, self-diagnose said illnesses, and weaponize therapy-speak to condemn anyone and anything that triggers even the slightest inconvenience.”

We can’t stop looking at our phones

We grew up watching the internet go from a place you logged on to to a place you can never, ever leave.

12. “I don’t like how easily distracted by social media we are. We compare our lives to people we knew in high school 10 years ago, and constantly post pictures and brag about our lives on Facebook. Ughh. I’m a millennial, and I hate this about my generation.”

“Not being able to regulate or self-soothe without screens and then passing that habit on to our kids.”

Some Millennial culture touchstones have aged like milk

13. “Millennial music sucks ass. F**k Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift.”

“It sucks that we came of age during the downfall of guitar-based pop music. I have very distant memories of Nirvana, Alice in Chains, Weezer, Pearl Jam, Smashing Pumpkins, etc. Rap and electronic music were very much there in the ’90s, too, but the relegation of rock bands to an increasingly fragmented audience happened in the mid-’00s, and we never looked back.”

14. “Our entertainment sucks. It’s either infantile humor, aimlessly subverting expectations, or remakes/adaptations of decades-old properties that basically amount to fan-fic.”

15. “Those gift shops full of objects with curse words on them. THIS IS MY F**KING DISHTOWEL. THIS CANDLE SMELLS LIKE ASS. DRINK FROM THIS MUG, B**CH. It’s extremely embarrassing.”

16. “The aesthetic: millennial gray and PSL fall fashion, that font everyone used for their wedding, and those stupid Mumford and Sons hats.”

17. “Our obsession with skinny jeans.”

18. “All of us who thought Sex and the City was a good blueprint for dating and relationships. 🫤”

We regret to inform ourselves that we are also the problem

19. “Our inability to take the helm of being the leading generation to shape the world the way we want it to be. We have so much power, potential, and influence, and yet rather than being sure of ourselves, we outsource all of our control and direction to other generations.”

20. “We are the generation of tech bro billionaires. I hate it. I HATE IT SO MUCH.”

21. “Victimization. Yes, we went through some shit. Every generation did. Hard to argue we millennials had it all that bad when you look even a few generations back.”

“The constant complaining about our current timeline when WW2 and Vietnam happened last century gets annoying. Also, we act like other generations didn’t also go through the pandemic or 9/11. I’m an older millennial, so I guess I’ve just seen how the world has always been crazy.”

22. “We’re still pretty mean to each other in general. I blame the catty movies and TV from our youth that pitted women against each other and let men intensely scrutinize women for just about everything. Lots of cliqueiness, snarky looks, one-line zingers, etc. We were also raised on angst and grunge, and a lot of people. Missed the actual message of Mean Girls. I think we still carry a lot of that around, but it’s just transferred onto different things as a way to immediately dismiss and exclude people for ultra-shallow reasons (like now, if you don’t like true crime podcasts or Taylor Swift, you’re a freak). I notice millennials aren’t as inclusive as they think they are. I hear people called weird, freak, etc., often for arbitrary things, yet we’re the ones touting body positivity, inclusivity, and diversity. We’re hypocrites in that way.”

23. “I’ve noticed more millennials are quick to jump to conclusions, lack empathy, and just block/ghost, etc., under the guise of ‘protecting my peace.’ I understand that in some situations, ghosting is necessary for safety, but it often seems like the first reaction is to burn bridges instead of being the last resort. It’s not just with romantic partners either; this can extend to friends and even family.”

We really do love a little performative earnestness

24. “When we started calling people ‘humans,’ like: ‘Jessica is one of the best humans I know.’”

25. “Selfie posts of someone who looks 40 but says, ‘I know I look like I’m in my twenties.’ Uh, no, you don’t. You look great for 40, but nowhere near 20. I get it, aging sucks, but lying to yourself isn’t going to make it any better.”

Of course, not every Millennial was willing to participate in self-roasting.

“I hate that we’re made fun of for being old by the younger generation, yet all of the shit we liked and wore is the most popular. Respect your elders. Let us type our lols and wear ankle socks in peace.”

“Millennials are the one generation that has no flaws.”

Despite all the complaints, Millennials have plenty to be proud of, even if Mumford & Sons hats aren’t one of them. We might be sensitive, but at least we know how to take a joke.