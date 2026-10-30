Amy Poehler’s celebratory response to ‘getting older’ question deserves a standing ovation

Amy Poehler is not fazed by getting older. In fact, in a Wall Street Journal interview, she turns the entire concept on its head. Instead of rattling off her ailments and fears, she lists reasons why aging can actually be delightful.

It’s often difficult to scroll through social media without being bombarded with ads promising ways to “look and feel” younger. This is nothing new, but since we have more access, it can feel even more intrusive. So when Poehler is asked, “What is something about getting older that has actually made you better at your job?” she gives a splendidly surprising answer.

‘You didn’t fall apart’

Wearing a casual black sweater over a bright orange button-down, Poehler perks up and responds, “Oh my God. Getting older is great! Having experience and some wisdom. You have a lot of opportunities where things went badly, and you survived. Like you didn’t fall apart?”

Contemplating the “work” part of the question for a second, she adds, “You also didn’t get to realize how you like to work. Who do you like to be around?”

She describes the idea of being more flexible with what you thought were core beliefs: “You get a little bit less certain. So your certainty is really important in your 20s and 30s. Like, ‘I always. I never. I hate this. I love this. This is wrong. This is right.’ (It) starts to get a little hazier, and I think that’s a good thing for work because it keeps you more open-minded and curious. And I think less rigid.”

Poehler then discusses what some might see as a downside of aging and explains why it’s not necessarily true. “You also get a little more tired. And that’s good too. Because you realize, like, the capacity that you have for things is maybe smaller. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.”

Dinner and bedtime? The earlier, the better

She shares that there’s nothing wrong with an early dinner or bedtime. “And you start to curate what you care about more. I love an early dinner. I mean, it is almost bedtime for me. What is it, 6:30? We need to be digesting by 6:45. We need to be on a walk.”

The journalist jokes, “So we really ruined your schedule today?” Poehler doesn’t bat an eye as she deadpans, “Yeah, I’m gonna be up all night. I’m gonna have to have a cold bologna sandwich and call it a night.”

The clip has resonated with viewers, and many in the comments say they feel “seen.” The dinner/sleep element especially connected, with one commenter writing, “The dinner time…absolutely! Lol. I loooooove an early dinner, bed by 8:30. Truly getting older is so freeing. You don’t feel stuck in some box and really come into your own. It’s amazing.”

To that point, another adds, “What is the dinner thing? I hate eating late. I hate anything that starts after 7 p.m. Why can’t we just get it done? Be home, showered, robe, bed!”

Another Instagrammer was struck by Poehler’s mention of being less rigid. “Perhaps the best part of getting older is realizing how much we still don’t know,” they wisely shared.