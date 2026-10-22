Rookie NFL receiver was mocked for his stutter. Now he speaks to the media every single week.

KC Concepcion was a superstar wide receiver at Texas A&M and well known to the College Station fanbase. But when he entered the NFL Draft this past offseason, he introduced himself to an entirely new audience that was mostly unfamiliar with him.

In a nearly 15-minute media appearance at the NFL combine in February 2026, standing solo at the podium fielding questions from NFL reporters, Concepcion’s lifelong stutter was on full display.

KC Concepcion has battled ridicule his whole life over stutter

In an open letter penned in The Players’ Tribune earlier this year, Concepcion opened up about his struggles growing up with a speech impediment.

You’d think being a rising star football player would make anyone immune to bullying, but apparently not when you have a severe stutter. It’s a condition that’s almost impossible to hide in daily life.

“The other kids at school, they’d notice how I’d get stuck on certain words. Or that it would take me a second to respond to the teacher, or to tell them my name,” he wrote. “They’d point at me, or make faces, or raise their eyebrows, and then it’d be like…. ‘What’s wrong with you?!??!’ Or ‘Why can’t you talk normal? Are you dumb or something????’ Dead in my face. While cracking up laughing. Not with me, or even about me…. At me. Man … it was tough.”

He also writes about how his stutter would disappear “like magic” when he was away from school and not being teased. But in front of his peers, it would always return. Stress and anxiety have been shown to make stuttering noticeably worse.

“And back then, how I would deal with my situation is, a lot of times … I’d basically just not talk,” he writes.

Star receiver’s stutter remains to this day

KC Concepcion still struggles with his speech, though speech classes as a kid helped. His stutter never fully went away.

Looking back on his childhood, Concepcion admits that “kids are mean sometimes.” But when he fielded questions from reporters at the NFL Combine in February, he once again faced ridicule from trolls and online bullies.

He was in line for a life-changing career move and payday, but instead of soaking up the moment, he felt like he was back on the playground.

But this time, he had the perfect response ready. Per Sports Illustrated, Concepcion wrote on his Instagram: “I just wanna say something, if you have a speech impediment, there is nothing wrong with us. I have had this stutter since I can remember talking this is apart of me this is who I am I cannot control this. I wanna be a role model for those who may be scared to speak.”

Concepcion follows through on his role model promise in the NFL

Today, Concepcion is enjoying a solid start to his NFL career as a wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns. But it’s what he’s doing off the field that’s having an even bigger impact.

All NFL players are required to speak to the media and perform certain public relations obligations. But Concepcion goes one step further. Despite his speech issues, he doesn’t shy away from the camera and makes a point of speaking on camera every week.

At times, the words flow freely out of him. Other times, he struggles with his stutter. But he refuses to fade into the background or hide from the camera.

It makes a huge difference for people with speech impediments all over the world.

“I wish I had someone like you to represent us stutterers back then. I remember being picked on by adults … for having a stutter and it irked me! I was only a kid, and I still stutter to this day. I’ve always felt insecure about it and I always envy those who can speak fluently,” one commenter wrote on Concepcion’s Instagram. “I learned later on the line that there’s no such thing as perfect speech and having a stutter is ok. Always embrace what you have and don’t let the negative feedback stop you from grinding. You’re a real one.”

“You are changing the world on and off the field! As a speech-language pathologist who works exclusively with people who stutter, I see every day how powerful it is when someone speaks openly and unapologetically!” said another.

“KC I don’t know you, however I’m very proud of you and what you’ve accomplished. For NOT letting a speech impediment define you. Taking risks and accomplishments that do not go unnoticed,” someone added.

“My 12 year old son, who also stutters and has since age 3, had the PRIVILEGE of meeting KC [before a game]. It was an awesome and inspiring moment that my son definitely will never forgot and it TRULY inspired us all!! He told my son, ‘You and me, we’re the same. We go through the same things everyday. But don’t ever let nobody tell you what you cannot do. Be great my boy,’” shared another.

It takes tremendous courage and confidence to speak in front of dozens of reporters, with cameras rolling and untold numbers of fans watching at home.

But Concepcion finds strength in paving the way for others like him.

“So, to any kid out there who is carrying something heavy right now — a stutter, something that makes you feel different, anything that’s ever made someone look at you sideways,” he wrote in his open letter. “Just know this: My success … it is your success, too.”