Heroes
The inventors of this could have made a fortune. Instead, they're making kids happy.
He didn't want just any arm.
09.23.21
True
Microsoft Office
This article originally appeared on 03.19.15
Last Christmas, Alex got exactly what he always wanted: a new "robo" arm.
Sure, it's basically like having a second hand, but it also does something equally important: It totally reflects his personality. How? It's a "Transformers"-themed arm.
How did this come about?
Engineering student Albert Manero leads a team at the University of Central Florida that works closely with kids and their parents to provide arms for children at no cost.
They work with kids who were born with physical differences, as well as those who have had amputations and survived accidents. He explains:
"We thought kids just wanted to blend in, and that they wanted to feel 'normal.' But it turns out it's much more about personal identity and expression."
The team is called Limbitless Solutions.
And they're not only working with Alex — in fact, they've gotten requests for arms from 22 different countries. Each arm is crafted by the team of engineers, artists, and designers to be carefully tailored to the recipient's unique requests. As team member Dominique Courbin explains, "It's a facet of their personality."
Check out the rest of Alex's story below: