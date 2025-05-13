13 men spill the weirdest, silliest secrets women don't know about guys
At some point, we've all fantasized about sacrificing our lives so others can escape danger.
Men are simple creatures. We have far more emotional depth than we get credit for, but in truth we're very easy to please. It doesn't take much at all to truly make us happy: Good friends, a pat on the back, throwing rocks into a river. You know, the good stuff.
Alas, guys remain completely misunderstood. Modern masculinity forces men to wear masks, to conceal their emotions and true deepest desires for fear of ridicule and rejection. And it turns out that those deepest desires aren't really all that unusual. If you've ever wondered what the men in your life are really thinking about, it's probably much simpler and sillier than you could have ever imagined.
One man took to social media to clear up a few misconceptions. He posed the question: "What’s a 'guy secret' that’s completely harmless but weirdly universal?"
No matter their age, men yearn for a sleepover with the boys. Photo by Husna Miskandar on Unsplash
Men from all over the world were eager to chime in and spill the tea, even as others jokingly urged them not to reveal too much.
1. Men play little pee games in the bathroom
"Peeing on the side of the toilet so there’s no noise," one user wrote in the popular thread on Reddit's r/AskMen.
Or aiming for little real or imaginary targets in the bowl. All guys do this whether anyone realizes it or not.
2. Men love a good hole, or a stick, or a rock
"It's also pre programmed that I must go and have a look if I see a bloke digging a hole," someone wrote.
Many users agreed that finding cool sticks and pretending they were guns or swords was a staple pastime. If you thought this was only something little kids do, you thought wrong.
3. Men also love a good piece of heavy machinery
Men appreciate a good piece of machinery.Giphy
"Had a problem with the fire alarm at work yesterday. A few of the guys and I went out to check out the firetruck. Real nice piece of machinery, that," a guy shared.
Tractors, Monster Trucks, helicopters. You don't have to be a total gearhead to appreciate the amazing engineering at work on these vehicles.
4. Men fantasize about saving the day
One guy said, "The most random universal one I can think of is at some point (or often) fantasizing about saving the day. School shooters, hijackers, someone robbing an elder in front of you, some dudes trying to hurt someone.... and in all situations you turn it around. Think everyone has thought of it at some point"
Can confirm. We've all pretended or imagined that we were the hero, rehearsed our lines for the follow-up interview on the evening news, and no, this urge doesn't go away any as we get older.
Men secretly want to be Captain America. Or just Chris Evans.Giphy
5. Men love the nod, and its many facets
'"The nods' with their subtle differences, but completely different meanings," one user wrote.
Another translated some of the meanings: "Nod up: what’s up dude? Nod down: hello sir"
And, "Nod to the right - come here and look at this. Nod to the left - can I have a word with you outside?"
And they say men don't communicate!
6. Items demand to be tested and fidgeted with
"When holdin a drill, it must be Zzzt Zzzted....Tongs must be clinked at least twice," someone wrote.
One does not simply hold a ball without tossing it from hand to hand, either.
7. Men dream of making the ultimate sacrifice
"We all fantasize about our death having meaning or purpose," someone added. "Holding the line while your brothers retreat. Sacrificing ourselves to save others. Fighting the boss fight and winning but slowly bleeding out in the soft snow and silence of a winters night. Till Valhalla, my brothers."
Yes, we all basically want to go out like Boromir from The Lord of the Rings. Gotta die one way or another anyway, right? Might as well go out in a blaze of glory.
A hero's death is something men fantasize about regularly.Giphy
8. Men sometimes perform acts of chivalry that no one notices
"Sadly maybe not universal, but my mum taught me the man always walks on the side of the road to protect the lady from puddles and such. ... A fair few of my exes didn't understand why I was switching sides when necessary, when we crossed the road or something," someone wrote. "I thought it was a shame it's not common. ... On the flip side, if I see a couple walking around, and see the man on the correct side, I immediately gain respect for him without having to know him in the slightest."
For many of us, holding the door for strangers or waiting to make sure a friend or loved one gets inside their house safely before we leave; things like this are engrained in us from a young age, even if they're sometimes invisible.
9. Men are deep, but very capable of thinking about nothing
"When we say we are thinking about nothing, we are thinking about nothing," a user wrote.
Others clarified that nothing can mean nothing, or can mean a stream of thoughts so inane and irrelevant that we wouldn't dare to speak them out loud, even if we could make sense of them.
10. Things should never be handed that can be thrown instead
"You never hand another guy the keys. They must be thrown, even if you’re 18" apart," a guy revealed.
I take this approach with my kids. Oh you want this shirt? Better catch it!
We like tossing things instead of handing them over.Giphy
11. Men are highly superstitious.
The obvious must always be stated out loud, lest something terrible happen.
"If you don’t slap the tie down ratchet strap and say the words 'That’s not going anywhere' then it will in fact go somewhere," one guy said.
Similarly, if it's raining outside, we must always remark that it is 'really coming down out there' even though everyone can see it with their eyes.
12. Men secretly want a hug.
"Some guys want a hug bad but are afraid to say it. Try putting out a hand and saying 'do you do handshakes or hugs?' and a lot of people want a hug," a user added.
Don't assume that guys don't want or enjoy physical affection, even from each other, just because they might be too embarrassed to initiate it.
13. For guys, it doesn't get any better than adding another log to a roaring fire.
"Putting logs in a bonfire and watching it while being amazed. Never gets old," one man wrote.
How could you ever get bored of watching flames dance around?
The thread is a great reminder of the simple things that really make life worth living. A popular myth says that men think about sex every seven seconds, and otherwise they are machines of pure ambition, strategizing and scheming how to make more money and get ahead. Not so! What people don't know is that most of the time men are thinking about playing the hero, clicking a pair of tongs, or even nothing at all.