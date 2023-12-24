'Couple' was asked what they love about each other. Turns out they're siblings with a beautiful bond.
This is honestly better than most romantic love stories.
"Love" is one of the most powerful words in the English language, yet it's also one of the most broadly defined. We use the word "love" for so many things that are neither the same nor equal—our families, our friends, our romantic partners, our hobbies—even our favorite foods.
When we think of a "love story," we almost exclusively imagine a tale of romance, but that's not the only kind of love story there is. Sometimes the strongest, most meaningful loves of our lives aren't romantic at all.
David Shane creates videos in which he approaches couples in public and asks them to share three things they love about each other, resulting in some major #couplegoals moments. But one "couple" he approached had a surprising answer to that question, one that moved both them and the people watching the video afterward to tears.
Blane approached a man and woman sitting on a bench at a mall and asked his signature question—"Excuse me, could you give me three things you love about each other?" The woman responded, "Well, this is my brother," and proceeded to share that she loved that they were related and that they care about each other—typical family stuff. But as she started elaborating, the beautiful bond they share became more and more apparent.
This is one you just have to watch:
People were understandably moved seeing this brother and sister express their love for one another through serious life challenges.
"This is what love looks like. 🥹 What a truly beautiful sibling relationship, 😭🫶🏽" wrote one commenter.
"I gotta stop watching these right after I do my makeup," wrote another.
"Gosh, I love questions like this that remind us to SEE two people sitting in a mall as the true, precious humans they are," shared another. "We walk past people every day, all day long and never get to know their story. There must be so many stories we miss. This is the beauty of social media. I wish both of these sweet souls the very best. So glad they have each other."
Many of us have people with whom we share a deep connection but may not always share our feelings freely. This video is a good reminder to let our loved ones know what they mean to us and to treasure all the love stories in our lives, whether romantic, platonic or familial.
This article originally appeared on 9.29.23
