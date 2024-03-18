Parrot can't stop kissing her babies and telling them she loves them in adorable video
Birds can be pretty amazing companions, many birds live a lot longer than dogs, giving you a buddy for life depending on when you buy one. Some parrots can live up to 50 years, while the longest living cockatoo lived to be 82-years-old, which is why if you get one of these amazing talking feathered friends, you should make plans to put them in your will. Literally, it's advised that you put these long living birds in your will so there's a plan in place.
But their long lifespan isn't the reason people can't get enough of these birds as pets. Just like children, these birds learn to mimic what you say and how you say it, which allows them to engage in endearing moments. In a video compilation uploaded to social media by @themothergothel, you get to see their adorable behavior play out in front of you. A blue ringneck parrot is captured loving on some brand new baby birds and it's the sweetest thing.
In the video you see the bird approach a baby bird and give it a loud smooch before saying, "want to pet the baby." Another clip shows what appears to be the same bird giving kisses to a different baby bird saying, "I love you" over and over. It's beyond adorable and repeats again with two little nearly featherless baby birds soaking up the attention. It's not clear if this is a bird rescue, someone that really loves birds or if it's different birds that look and sound strikingly similar. People's hearts melted at the interaction.
"I love that the parrot is clearly demonstrating its understanding of the expressions of endearment it has learned from you," one person writes.
"I cannot believe parrots are real and we're so nonchalant about it," someone marvels.
"The bird actually transferred the love that you gave him and repeated the act to his babe," a commenter gushes.
Parrots are indeed real and somehow we're just used to these guys flying around talking like humans. If you needed a little serotonin boost, watch the video below and you'll probably get more than enough to make you smile.
@themothergothel This melted me 🥹 #parrotsoftiktok #love ♬ original sound - 🌏💫 MG💫🌏