Oprah Winfrey gets pranked by Cynthia Erivo at the Tony's with one of her own iconic bits
She was told to check under her seat.
Even folks who have never watched Oprah are aware of the truly epic giveaways made on her show. Aside from Tom Cruise jumping on the couch, it was pretty much the show’s most unforgettable bit. Audience members never knew what potential treasures they might walk away with.
Of course, there’s one giveaway that happened 25 years ago that outweighed them all—when all 276 audience members received brand-new Pontiac G-6 cars that reportedly retailed for $28,500 during her “Wildest Dreams Come True” season.
The moment was not only unforgettable because of the whopping retail value, but for Oprah’s iconic delivery “You get a car! You get a car! You get a car! Everybody gets a car!” which as we know continues to live on, thanks to Internet memes.
For the 2025 Tony Awards, host Cynthia Erivo decided to give Winfrey a taste of her own wholesome medicine.
"Miss Oprah, as a change of pace I thought we should give you a gift," she told Winfrey. "Check under your chair."
Lo and behold, the longtime host found a bag filled with goodies like Thin Mints and gummy bears. And still, there was one more thing awaiting.
"What's the other thing? What's that other thing in there?" Erivo prompted.
Winfrey then pulled out a tiny red toy car, followed by Erivo quipping "You get a car. I’ve been waiting all night to do that.”
Down in the comments, people were utterly amused, even those who wouldn’t describe themselves as Oprah fans.
"Cute play on her talk show’s most famous gift to guests,” one person wrote.
"Cynthia told Oprah to look under her chair and gave her a car where is her emmy," joked another.
Others simply dubbed it a “slick” and “legendary” move.
Though this is certainly the most well known of the Oprah giveaways, other episodes have featured trips to Disney World, shopping sprees, new homes, refrigerators, TV sets, luxury duffel bags…just to name a few.
Interestingly enough, Erivo and Winfrey share a previous Tony connection. Winfrey, who played Sofia in the 1985 film version of The Color Purple, would later produce the revival of The Color Purple musical where Erivo made her Broadway debut as Celie, which earned her the “Best Actress in a Musical” award.
As far as what Winfrey was thinking of her immortal car giveaway, in a 2011 video posted to her OWN Network, she described it as “one of my all time favorite happiest moments ever.”
She also defended her enthusiasm behind saying “You get a car!” multiple times, saying it was because she feared people would think it was a joke. Honestly, understandable.
And while we might remember the giveaways best of all, Oprah was also one of the first talk shows to move away from tabloid talk to encourage confessional conversation where people could open up about their deepest struggles, from addiction to childhood trauma, and (hopefully) find healing. This played a pivotal role in elevating self-help culture and creating societal change.
But yeah, the car moment is timeless.