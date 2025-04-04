upworthy
Guy enthralls millions of viewers by singing exactly like the late Michael Jackson

He even nailed the signature "he he."

michael jackson, tiktok, viral video, michael jackson impersonator, michael jackson covers, michael jackson songs, brandon conway
Constru-centro/Wikimedia Commons

Brandon Conway sounds remarkably like Michael Jackson when he sings.

When Michael Jackson died 13 years ago, the pop music world lost a legend. However markedly mysterious and controversial his personal life was, his contributions to music will go down in history as some of the most influential of all time.

Part of what made him such a beloved singer was the uniqueness of his voice. From the time he was a young child singing lead for The Jackson 5, his high-pitched vocals stood out. Hearing him sing live was impressive, his pitch-perfect performances always entertaining.

No one could ever really be compared to MJ, or so we thought. Out of the blue, a guy showed up on TikTok recently with a casual performance that sounds so much like the King of Pop it's blowing people away.

michael jackson, tiktok, viral video, michael jackson impersonator, michael jackson covers, michael jackson songs, brandon conwayThis is too good. media1.giphy.com

Brandon Conway posted his first TikTok video ever on July 24 in 2022, and in less than three weeks was viewed more than 27 million times. It's just him standing in a parking lot snapping his fingers and singing "The Way You Make Me Feel," but when he opens his mouth, whoa.

As he keeps going, it gets even more whoa. Then he hits Jackson's signature "he he" and the whoa turns into what?!?

Take a listen:

@brandonconway11 First post on tiktok let me know what you guys think! More videos coming soon feom mj to country to rock so yall be sure to stay tuned!#fyp #singer #usherchallenge @usher @tpain #letsgo #firstvideo ♬ original sound - Brandon


Uncanny, right? If you need a reminder of how Jackson himself sounded when he sang it, here's a live performance from Auckland during his 1996 world tour.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Very impressive, to say the least. Especially considering Conway seems to label himself a country singer over a pop artist.

@brandonconway11 This one goes out to all the ones who maybe going through it right now… the messsge you ask?? The message is knowing that regardless of how bad things may be or get it’s always okay to ask for help… no matter how you do it or when the fact still remains that we all need a little help or “saving” if you will! @Jelly Roll my brother thank you and @Lainey Wilson for such a beautiful song ❤️ I hope you all enjoy my cover of this great record with my right hand man @JoshHamiltonmusic__ strumming his guitar! Happy Monday everyone hope your Christmas filled week is beautiful 🙏🏽#brandonconwaymusic #viralvideo #coversongsontiktok #thereisalwayshope ♬ original sound - Brandon

Basically, he can't go wrong with whatever genre he does. Follow him on TikTok to hear more.

This article originally appeared three years ago.

