A surfer is using Malcom-Jamal Warner's tragic death to save others from deadly rip tides
Great advice for anyone going into the ocean this summer.
Summertime usually means spending time near or in a body of water, which is why water safety skills are often viewed as paramount for everyone. Of course, every body of water isn't created equal; the banks of a lake are different than a pool and the beaches of the Gulf Coast are different than the beaches on the Atlantic.
There's even a difference in water behavior between the beaches on the Atlantic Ocean and those on the Pacific Ocean. That's why when it comes to water safety, it's important to take into account the type of water involved. On July 20, beloved actor Malcom-Jamal Warner died while vacationing with his family in Limon, Costa Rica. The 54-year-old was swimming at the beach when he got caught in a riptide and was unable to free himself.
Surfer riding waves off a tropical coast.Photo credit: Canva
An off duty lifeguard spotted Warner and began mouth to mouth in the water before performing CPR once he brought the father of one to shore. Riptides, also known as rip currents, are common in the ocean. In fact, surfers rely on riptides to help them paddle out to catch the next wave. A surfer who goes by @Kirbydotmatrix online uploaded a video expressing his sadness about Warner's passing and sharing helpful tips on what to do if you find yourself in a riptide.
If you're not familiar with the way the ocean behaves, it can mean you find yourself in a dangerous situation quickly. Approximately 100 people a year die from rip currents according to the United States Livesaving Association and, contrary to myths that may circulate, you cannot see a rip current in the water.
Surfer with a board, smiling by the sea.Photo credit: Canva
But if you've ever been in the ocean, even if you avoided letting the water get past your knees, you've likely experienced its powerful pull. One minute you're standing on the sand looking at your neatly laid out beach towel and family members still on the shore, and the next your family, towel, and the beach itself are suddenly further away. They haven't moved; though you thought you were standing in one spot, the pull of the ocean as rushes back out moved you yards away.
On a very small scale, you're experiencing what can happen during a rip current. When someone swims further out into the ocean, they can get caught in a riptide, which can pull them further out into the water. But instead of being able to just swim back to shore, the current's strength almost holds the person in place.
Family fun splashing at the beach on a sunny day!Photo credit: Canva
Kirby explains, "When a wave crashes on shore, that water has to get sucked back out into the ocean. That sucking back out into the ocean is what we call the rip current. It is the current going back into the ocean and it's not one to one." He continues, "But if you're not used to it, if you don't know what it is, if you don't know you're in it, it can be lethal as we're constantly reminded of. Because what happens is people will swim in the ocean and they think they're having a great time and then all of a sudden they're trying to swim to shore and they can't."
Being caught in a rip current can be absolutely terrifying, especially if you have no idea what's happening. But there is a way to escape a riptide and Kirby is not only giving people advice but encouraging others who participate in ocean sports to do the same.
@kirbydotmatrix Yet another Rip Current death. #malcolmjamalwarner #riptide #surfing ♬ original sound - Kirbydotmatrix
"If you're caught in a rip current, do not try to swim to shore. If you find yourself unable to swim to shore because you feel the wave catching towards you, or even worse, if you're under water and you find yourself stuck, swim parallel to the shore. You have to open your eyes, swim parallel to the shore and then go that way. You will face zero resistance going parallel unless there's some crazy south by...southwest wind or something like that. Swim close to shore...or parallel to the shore, pop your head up and if you...I swear just 25 yards tops...20 yards, you'll be out of the rip current and you'll be able to take the wave energy back to shore and be safe," Kirby advises.
The beach can be fun for family vacations, but staying aware of the signs, such as the flags raised on lifeguard towers and what the water is doing, is important for ensuring safety. As time passes since Warner's death, hopefully more people with unique experience will continue to share how to escape being caught in a rip current and other potentially lethal natural phenomena.