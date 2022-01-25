Macklemore joins CLEAN Cause to help support addiction recovery in a stunning new video series
When visions align, partnerships become powerful catalysts for change.
Grammy award winning musician Macklemore (Ben Haggerty), a long-time advocate for recovery, has teamed up with CLEAN Cause, a beverage company dedicated to helping individuals find freedom from substance abuse.
CLEAN Cause donates 50% of its net profits (or 5% net revenues, whichever is greater) to fund sober living scholarships.
This type of financial support helps rebuild stability, something that's crucial during the recovery process. And as the second ranking yerba mate beverage company, that’s no small sum.
Nearly 3,000 scholarships have already been financially backed, amounting to close to $1.5 million.
Stepping into the role of CLEAN Cause’s new creative director, Haggerty will lend not only his artistic vision, but his own personal mission to raise awareness.
CLEAN Cause's first bit of content with the Macklemore stamp will be a touching series aptly titled “Drink To This,” where real people share their unique (and yet universal) stories of recovery.
Though the series has not dropped yet, you can get a taste for it in the video below:
In the video, we see people raise a glass (or can, rather) to things both simple and profound, and often taken for granted: family, health, peace of mind, second chances and healing, to name a few.
And of course, there's a heartfelt nod to the clarity of sobriety. All set to Haggerty’s distinctly soulful piano music.
The real triumph of this piece is that we see the road to recovery does not have to be a bleak, arduous task. And it is not reserved for the lucky few.
The people in this video come in all shapes and sizes. But one defining trait is shared: They all carry a sort of heroic grace, the kind only possessed by those who truly journeyed through darkness into light.
That kind of transformation is nothing short of inspiring.
The video ends with voice of Macklemore saying:
"To anyone in recovery ... to anyone who loves someone in recovery ... to anyone who needs recovery ... to anyone, anywhere, on the road to recovery ... to anyone who wants to help those in recovery ... drink to this."
It's simple, powerful and moving. And I cannot wait to see more.
In a recent press release, Haggerty shared his own motivations behind the partnership:
“I chose to align with and endorse a Brand that is at the forefront of creating awareness for addiction and actively supporting the recovery community. As Creative Director and a new investor of the already impactful brand, I am excited to combine my creative passions with a great product in an effort to save lives. Together, our goal is to inspire and educate individuals on addiction and support those who are in recovery.”
The famed rapper has been candid about his own journey with substance abuse, not only through his music, but in interviews as well. He even recently opened up about a relapse during the pandemic on an episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast, “Armchair Expert.”Haggerty is not an isolated case of relapse. The American Medical Association reports that every state in the U.S. has had an increase in overdoses and drug-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Addiction is already closely linked with loneliness, only to be exacerbated by stresses of the pandemic. Now more than ever, hope, support and empowerment are vital, making this new collaboration incredibly timely.
If you are wanting to help support CLEAN Cause, you can find their beverages at multiple retailers.
And if you’re currently in recovery and seeking support, you can apply for a scholarship here.
