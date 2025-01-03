Why Jimmy Carter allowed a convicted felon to nanny his children in the White House
The Carters knew her before he became president.
President Jimmy Carter is often known for his kind nature. Carter focused heavily on diplomatic solutions to problems during his presidency and seemed to take great care on issues that impacted American citizens. He and his late wife Rosalynn Carter even built homes with Habitat for Humanity well into their 90s. Since the former president passed away December 29, people have been reminiscing on his legacy of kindness with one of the stories being about the Carters' fight to employ a convicted felon as a nanny.
Before Carter was president he served as the governor of Georgia, which is where he and Rosalynn met Mary Prince Fitzpatrick, an inmate convicted of murder. The woman, who later returned to her maiden name, was working on an inmate release program when she became a nanny for the Carters' youngest child, Amy.
As the small family got to know Prince, they found that she was wrongly convicted of the serious crime based on seemingly inadequate legal representation. Rosalynn details in her 1984 memoir that Prince's court appointed attorney "persuaded her to plead guilty to a murder she hadn’t committed. She was young, Black and penniless, so she did as he told her and got a life sentence in prison.”
File:Amy Carter playing on the White House grounds with Mary ...commons.wikimedia.org
According to an interview with People in 1977, Prince was out on the town with her cousin who got into an argument with another woman and pulled out a gun. Prince says she attempted to wrestle the gun away from the two women when the firearm went off, killing the male companion of the woman her cousin was in an altercation with. She fully denies anything intentional and claims to have believed the plea she was signing was for involuntary manslaughter.
Prince worked for Jimmy and Rosalynn the entire time they were in the governor's mansion becoming close with the family. So much so that Amy reportedly screamed when Prince had to return to prison unable to move to the White House with them. Prince was left to face a life sentence for a crime in which she was wrongly convicted. This was the catalyst for the Carters push for Prince to come to D.C. and for her case to be reexamined.
File:Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter kissing at the Democratic National ...commons.wikimedia.org
The nanny explains to People, "When I left Amy really screamed. Later Mrs. Carter would come and see me at the Fulton County Jail and the Atlanta Work Release Center, where I went as a cook in 1975.”
After being faced with leaving their beloved nanny behind, fully believing in her innocence, Jimmy formally requested to be assigned as her parole officer after Rosalynn petitioned for her release. The parole board agreed which allowed Prince to move to D.C. to continue working, this time at the White House. Once the Carters' finished their time in D.C., the family resettled back in their hometown in Plains, Georgia and Prince moved just a few blocks away continuing to care for the Carters children and grandchildren.
This story of fierce advocacy and kindness is making the rounds on social media with people in awe of the kind of people the Carters were.
One person shares, "The Carters are EASILY the best humans that’ve ever held those positions. What a dreadful birthday “present”, absolutely crushing, even after such an amazing life."
"Jimmy Carter was a real one, he was one of the only Christians I've ever seen walk the walk," another says.
"The more I find out about him the more I love him," someone else writes.
Prince was eventually exonerated of her charges when the case was reviewed and remained close with the Carters for the remainder of their lives.