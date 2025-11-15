Furloughed IRS lawyer lives out his childhood dream by opening a cheeky hot dog stand
Welcome to Shysters Dogs—"the only honest ripoff in DC." 😂
When IRS lawyer Isaac Stein found himself among the 34,000 employees furloughed due to the government shutdown, he saw it as an opportunity to live out what he calls a "childhood dream."
And thus, his "Shysters" hot dog stand was born. Well, technically it had already been a "weekend project" of Stein’s, according to Reuters. But with extra time on his hands, the business got promoted from fun side hustle to full-time gig slash "performance art piece."
You can probably already tell from the cart's name ("shyster," a term commonly associated with unscrupulous lawyers) that a major part of Stein’s schtick is cheekiness. It's further evidenced by the cart's slogan, "The only honest ripoff in D.C.," as well as a menu that offers a steamed hot dog topped with spicy brown mustard and sauerkraut—"no modifications permitted"—plus a "superior" RC Cola, otherwise known as "The Only Choice: Correct Hot Dog and Drink," for $10.
Of course, Stein is not merciless. Customers can also opt for "A Hot Dog with the Wrong Toppings"—ketchup, pickled red onion, relish, etc.—and an RC Cola, but they'll be charged a buck more. This apparently satisfied a need he's had since childhood to "punish people for putting ketchup on a hot dog," according to Business Insider.
He’ll even sell you "Overpriced, Mediocre Merch," including the "shirt off his back" for $1,000 (and yes, one customer actually bought it). Fifty percent of the profits from those sales go to charities for causes Stein is passionate about: food banks, support services for adults and children on the autism spectrum, and rare cancer research.
What you won't find, however, is a tip screen. "I hate that garbage," he says.
So far, people have been loving the idea. Every day, Stein serves around 40 to 50 customers, and pulls in $200 to $300 from each shift. But even more than the money, Stein appreciates the connections he's made.
"I’ve really been overjoyed at the organic interactions that people have been having just hanging out for a hot dog," he says. "I’ve interacted with a lot of interesting, accomplished people."
Rolling out a hot dog cart seems like a total 180 from IRS law, but it's something Stein has had a natural inclination for since the age of seven, when he fell in love with selling chips and soda from his concession stand at community basketball games.
That dream lay dormant while Stein went to law school—something he was equally passionate about. And those skills certainly helped him navigate the regulations and permits required to legally run his stand. In what feels like an act of divine timing, Stein had only started running Shysters a few months before getting furloughed.
And even though he plans on returning to his IRS job as soon as he can, Shysters will remain open on weekends. So if you happen to find yourself on the corner of First and M streets in Northeast Washington, D.C., and fancy a hot dog served to you by a hotshot lawyer dressed in a suit, you’ll be in luck. Just be ready to wait in line.
