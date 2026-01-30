Two guys publicly act out iconic scene from 'How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days' and get the best reaction
"Hug each and make up, bro."
Sometimes, you can't tell how brilliant a screenplay is until you have two dudes acting out a scene from it in the middle of a public setting. Such was the case for a heartbreaking dialogue from the hit 2003 film How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days, originally starring Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson. Hearing it from the mouths of these two brilliant guys makes it hit just a little bit harder in the heart.
First, a little backstory on these men. Comedian Chad Kroeger, whose real name is Tom Allen (@chadgoesdeep on social media), has been collaborating with a handful of friends for years to make hilarious content. Mainly, fellow comics Strider Wilson, AKA Michael Klimkowski, and JT (John) Parr, the latter with whom he had a Netflix series called Chad and JT Go Deep. They also have a popular podcast, Going Deep with Chad and JT, where they discuss "major current events, honor legends, explore ongoing beefs, and give advice to fans."
The "rom-coms in public" bit has been a fan favorite. Recently posted on both Kroeger and Wilson's socials is their rendition of a turning point scene in How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days. Standing near one another on a crowded platform at a train station, Wilson (in the McConaughey role) holds up a rolled up paper and asks, "Is this true or are you just trying to sell magazines?" Kroeger summons his inner Kate Hudson and answers, "I meant every word."
"Where are you going?" Wilson asks. Kroeger throws his hands up in frustration and says, "I've got an interview!" Wilson seems to have known that as he replies, "In Washington, I know! Where are you going?" Again, Kroeger commits to the bit, delivering his next line passionately: "It's the only place I can go and write where I want to write."
Onlookers watch and some even laugh nervously, but many seem to try and avoid eye contact. Wilson continues, "You can write anywhere! I think you're running away." Kroeger answers, "Why don't you save your mind games for the next fantasy draft? How 'bout that, bro?"
At this point, a bystander in a hoodie comes over to make sure everyone is okay, asking, "Yo. He bothering you?" While Wilson keeps reciting dialogue, Kroeger answers the man: "What? No, we're bros. And we had a falling out." The man earnestly mimes a hug. "Y'all hug each other and make up. It's your bro. Hug each other and make up, bro."
Kroeger and Wilson can't refuse. They hug and point to the stranger as he walks away, chorusing, "Thank you, dude!"
The comments are equally funny. "Dude walked over, assessed the situation, fixed the problem, and walked away like a boss. What a legend."
Another believes that this kind of action could solve a lot of world issues, writing, "This is how all public arguments should be resolved."
This Instagrammer is both laughing AND crying, commenting, "Laughing out loud, then streaming tears, healthy masculinity all around."
This wasn't the first time these comedians displayed their acting chops. The gang just recently posted a compilation of themselves trying out "pick-up lines" on random people at the beach—all inspired by popular romantic comedies. At one point as some cyclists ride by, one paraphrases Julia Roberts from Notting Hill: "We're just some dudes, standing in front of some cyclists, saying what up?"
They then show clips from movies before showing their beach version of the same dialogue. We see Tom Cruise tearfully crash the all-women's support group in Jerry Maguire with his "You complete me" line. Then, Kroeger randomly relays the same speech to a surfer, who just kind of goes along with it until she doesn't. "This isn't sincere, honey," she says.
They soon switch over to the famous scene in When Harry Met Sally, wherein Billy Crystal yells at Meg Ryan about loving all of her quirks. This time, Wilson pops in with the same woman and gives her the same speech, which makes her laugh. She throws him off a bit when she says, "I don't do any of those things," but he never breaks character.
The rabbit hole of bits goes deep with these guys. Before they landed their Netflix deal, Kroeger and Parr became popular by attending Southern California city council meetings, often bringing real issues to light. (And sometimes just having fun in the best way.) California City News reported, "The comedic surfer bro duo has crashed city council meetings across Southern California, delivering ridiculous remarks and requests in character. After numerous viral videos, the gadflies have now made it to the big leagues."
They also note that they didn't expect that they'd garner such fandom. California City News continues, "The show features plenty of footage of city council sessions we’ve covered, including a San Clemente meeting where they pleaded for a Paul Walker statue." 'We didn’t expect it [our activism] to blow up like it did,' Allen—remaining in character as Chad—told CBS in 2022. 'We're just following our passions, and the world is responding.'”
