Women spots alarming lock on the outside of women's restroom at Texas gas station
“This is a perfect example of see something, say something. Probably helped save girls and women!"
An alarming video is making rounds on TikTok, showing an external lock fitted to the women's restroom in a Texas gas station. Only on the outside. And only for the women’s restroom.
In the nearly six-minute clip, which has been viewed six million times, a woman named Shelby detailed the unsettling “contraption” she spotted at an Exxon in the city of College Station.
“Maybe I’m crazy but if I am, I would love to know what this contraption is for,” she wrote in her caption. She then demonstrated how the lock could automatically engage once the door closed, leaving a woman trapped inside unless someone from the outside releases it.
@momcallsmeshelby Maybe I’m crazy but if I am, I would love to know what this contraption is for 🙂
♬ original sound - 𝕊𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕓𝕪 🦋
“You have no way of getting out,” she said. Even more disturbing, she also filmed the outside of the men’s room, which obviously did not have such a device.
Shelby recalled that filming her video apparently made the gas station employees “irate,” and kept giving her gestures to indicate they were watching her.
Rightfully, Shelby contacted the police. When they arrived, the workers insisted that the lock was there as protection, to inhibit a “large group of hispanic men” from “destroying” the facility, which supposedly happened in the past.
@momcallsmeshelby Someone ease my mind and tell me I’m crazy & explain the purpose of this thing……
♬ original sound - 𝕊𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕓𝕪 🦋
As you are probably thinking, and as both Shelby and the police agreed, the explanation was incredibly “sketchy” and “didn’t really make sense” since the lock in no way prevented the facility from being destroyed, nor did it keep anyone from entering the restroom.
Considering that Texas is ranked as the second state in the country with the highest rate of human trafficking victims, and that there are many “vulnerable young girls” who live nearby at A&M University, Shelby was right to be alarmed and send out a video as a warning.
She was far from the only one concerned. It wasn’t long before other women began applauding Shelby for taking action.
“This is a perfect example of see something, say something. You went with your guy and probably helped save girls and women! Thank you!"
“A remote controlled lock on the outside of a women’s restroom is absolutely NOT NORMAL! Always always always trust your instincts.”
“As someone who stops in public restrooms all over the country I truly appreciate this post! I will be checking every door I go into now.”
While the police officer Shelby talked to told her that legally there was nothing the department could do (which set off a whole conversation as to whether or not police officers are normally secretly “involved” in this type of activity), she did end up contacting the local Fire Marshal, who did remove the lock.
In a different video (around 55 seconds in) we hear the Marshal telling an employee, “You can call your boss, but no matter how he feels about it, it’s coming down today in front of me, with my tools or yours.”
@nochillheather thank you @𝕊𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕓𝕪 🦋 for bringing this to light. Regardless of what it is, it should never have been on this door. Mighty thankful the police were ON IT & taking it serious 🙏🏻🫡 Anywho stay safe out there everyone but mostly the girlies. 🙂↔️💓✨ #sextraffickingawareness #womensafetytips #womensafety #gasstationstorytime #exxon #fypシ ♬ original sound - Heather 🧚🏼♂️
Of course this is something women should not have to deal with. But in lieu of eradicating every bad guy out there, raising awareness on things like this can at least keep us a little safer.