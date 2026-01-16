upworthy
Add Upworthy to your Google News feed.
Google News Button
Pop Culture

In a 1977 clip, Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie nail a sexist question about being 'pretty faces'

They turned a reporter's sexist remark into a 30-second history lesson.

Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac, music, 1970s
Photo Credit: Canva, Wiki Commons

Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie in the 1970s.

Perhaps anticipating that musical artists might be more sensitive than most, music journalists sometimes gently goad them to provoke reactive quotes. But what happened in a 1977 Australian interview may have proven otherwise.

In a resurfaced clip making the rounds on social media, three members of the band Fleetwood Mac (Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie) are being interviewed in Australia. As they discuss how they all became part of the band, McVie explains:

"When Fleetwood Mac first formed, it was a blues band. A pub band that used to travel around the country and earn relatively little money ... But they became very successful with a single they had out called 'Albatross,' which made them popular on the continent — Europe and England. As far as I know, America didn't really know them."

The reporter then directs questions to Buckingham and Nicks: "Stevie and Lindsey, how did you manage to leap into such a successful band? How did it come about?"

After joking for a second about his wording, Buckingham answers:

"We had a band about two years previous to Fleetwood Mac called Buckingham Nicks. And at the time Mick (Fleetwood) was looking for a studio in which to record an album in, and he ended up at Sound City in Los Angeles just looking at the studio. And the engineer who had done our album played him some of the tapes just to show what the studio sounded like. And he really liked the tapes. He really liked the music. And I guess a week after that, Bob Welch left the group. And just on a hunch, they asked us to join. We didn't audition or anything."

But here's where things might have taken a turn. The interviewer then seems to solely focus on Buckingham: "It must have been one of the first bands to incorporate ladies and use them, as such. Any problems as far as credibility of ladies in rock 'n' roll when the band first hit the road with the girls?"

Buckingham appears to know better than to answer, and he and Nicks quickly look at McVie, who replies:

"Well, I had already been in the band for a good while, as a 'lady.' And as a musician, ya know. I'd been primarily a musician, rather than a 'backup singer' in any case. And then when Stevie joined the band, she was also a frontline singer and writer. I think in that way, I guess we were the innovators of that kind of thing because it was more or less, to my knowledge, prior to us girls would be in rock bands, but would be backup singers and…"

"Pretty faces," the interviewer interjects. At first glance, Nicks seems jarred by the comment but remains calm, responding:

"Well, I think it comes down to the fact that Fleetwood Mac could not go on without Chris and me if we were sick or something. Whereas most bands, with a girl in it, could go ahead and would go on and play. But they'd have trouble without us."

Nicks, for her part, has often been a champion of female singer-songwriting. In fact, after she performed with Taylor Swift at the 2010 Grammys, journalists and fans alike were critical of Swift's performance. Nicks believed so strongly in the then 20-year-old singer that she wrote about it in Time magazine.

Stevie Nicks gives kind words to Taylor Swift. www.youtube.com, Entertainment Tonight

According to Peter Burditt's article in American Songwriter, Nicks wrote:

"This girl writes the songs that make the whole world sing, like Neil Diamond or Elton John. She sings, she writes, she performs, she plays great guitar. Taylor can do ballads that could be considered pop or rock and then switch back into country. When I turned 20 years old, I had just made the serious decision to never be a dental assistant. Taylor just turned 20, and she's won four Grammys. Taylor is writing for the universal woman and for the man who wants to know her. The female rock-'n'-roll-country-pop songwriter is back, and her name is Taylor Swift. And it's women like her who are going to save the music business."

The comments under the Australian interview clip are extremely supportive of Nicks and McVie.

"When I think of the band, Fleetwood Mac, I always think of Stevie Nicks and Christine McPhee (McVie) first. Christine and Stevie were equal members of the band. Everyone in that band wrote songs. All of the love affairs coming to an end made a fantastic album called Rumours."

"I love that Lindsey did not answer this question. He knew better! Love to them all!"

"Pretty faces! Has he never seen them perform? But they pave the way! Ladies don't realize what women went through. Women could not even own a credit card or have a bank account in 1974. So crazy!" (They're likely referring to the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, which passed that year.)

Finally, this Instagrammer sums up the discussion with a perfect comment: "The inventor of Rock 'N' Roll was a lady herself, Sister Rosetta Tharpe."

From Your Site Articles
fleetwood mac
Pop CultureMusic
Community

People born before 1970 share what they ate for dinner growing up, and it's a blast from the past

So much meatloaf and Shake 'n Bake.

1970s, '70s, generations, food, meals
Photo credit: Canva

Kids in the 1970s pretending to cook

"What's for dinner?" has been asked by kids for millennia, probably, and the most common answers depend on both where and at what time in history it was asked. In ancient times, people were limited to what they could hunt or gather. Medieval recipes look different than what people ate in the 19th century. And what our grandparents ate when they were children was different from what our kids eat today.

Obviously, people couldn't DoorDash Chipotle in the '70s, but when someone on Reddit asked people born before 1970 what they ate for dinner most weeks, there were some standard meals a lot of Americans clearly ate regularly growing up. Lots of meatloaf and beef stroganoff. Pork chops and chop suey. Convenient assistance from Shake n' Bake, Hamburger Helper and TV dinners. Canned fruits and veggies. So much Jell-O.

Here are some of the most popular responses:

"Overcooked pork chop, minute rice, canned green beans, canned fruit cocktail

Spaghetti with ground beef and sauce made from a packet (Durkee?)

Pot roast (whatever cut of meat was on sale) cooked with Lipton onion soup mix. Frozen peas. Canned peaches.

Meatloaf with mashed potatoes and canned green beans. Canned pears

Shake n bake chicken and scalloped potatoes from a box. Canned fruit of some kind.

On awesome days Chef Boyardee pizza mix from a box.

I liked LaChoy chop suey.

Always with a jug of milk on the table."

1970s, '70s, generations, meals, meatloaf Meatloaf was a staple dinner.Photo credit: Canva

"So I think many of our moms went to the same home ec classes. Our house also had on rotation:

Goulash: It wasn’t what I have come to understand is Hungarian Goulash, but ground beef/spices/tomatoes.

Chicken Diane: Way overcooked chicken with rosemary, thyme and other seasonings.

Meatloaf: Yes, ketchup on top.

And the ever-present rice. Dad bought an aluminum rice cooker from his time in Japan and we had rice (he added soy sauce on top) 3x per week. The other side was baked potatoes.

The big treat!!!??? Chef Boy Ar Dee pizza from a tube on Friday once per month. Mom had a round aluminum baking pan and make dough, spread the included sauce on the dough, add the Parmesan Cheese (in the included packet). That was the biggest treat - and in all honesty I would go back to that day cause I miss my mom. Best pizza ever."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Hamburger patty or braised round steak, green salad, canned vegetable (peas, beans, corn, beets). Occasionally a baked potato. Sometimes my mom would toss chicken in a flour/seasoning mix and bake it and we'd have oven fried chicken--maybe once every couple of weeks. We got beef from a cousin so it was cheap, and chicken was expensive.

Mom also made spaghetti with ground beef, and beef stew with the tougher cuts of the cow. Oh--and liver--God how I hated liver night.

We always had cheap grocery store 'ice milk' in the freezer for dessert."

1970s, '70s, generations, food, meals, spaghetti Spaghetti is still a classic.Photo credit: Canva

"Sunday - Spaghetti/macaroni and homemade spaghetti sauce and a salad.

Monday - Roast chicken, a side (potatoes, Rice-a-Roni), and a veg.

Tuesday - Pork chops, a side (potatoes, Rice-a-Roni), and a veg.

Wednesday - Spaghetti/macaroni and homemade spaghetti sauce and a salad.

Thursday - Rump or sirloin steak, a side (potatoes, Rice-a-Roni), and a veg.

Friday - breaded and fried fish (ugh--haddock, halibut, or cod if the latter was on sale), a side (potatoes, Rice-a-Roni), and a veg.

Saturday - Rump or sirloin steak, a side (potatoes, Rice-a-Roni), and a veg.

Dessert would be supermarket ice cream (carton, usually Neopolitan), Jello chocolate pudding, Table Talk pie (usually apple)."

1970s, '70s, generations, food, meals, pork chops Why were pork chops so popular?Photo credit: Canva

"Typical meals: stroganoff made with ground beef and egg noodles. Pot roast. Swiss steak. Chicken cacciatore. Fried chicken. This was in California, but my parents were from the Midwest so pretty meat-and-potatoes. There was always a side vegetable and a starch. Rarely bread or rolls. Occasionally salad but not always until the 1980s. No formal/planned dessert except for special occasions like birthdays and holidays, but sometimes there was ice cream in the freezer or there were cookies (store bought; my mom wasn't a baker). In the late 70s my mom loved Julia Child and started to be more adventurous with cooking; later she took Asian cooking classes too."

"Beef stroganoff, fried bologna, weiners wrapped in bacon and then broiled, baked beans, (from scratch) liver.

Jello 1-2-3 (so space age!) Bundt cake, canned fruit salad, canned pears, canned peaches."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"When we had some money (early in the pay period):

Spaghetti with sausages and homemade sauce

Liver and onions

Chop suey

Spare ribs and sauerkraut

Pork chops with mashed potatoes and gravy

Beef stew

Boeuf bourguignon

Beef stroganoff

When we were short on money:

Spam & scrambled eggs

Homemade macaroni & cheese

Cold cereal

That’s all I can think of right now.

We very rarely ever had dessert and almost never ate out. We never had fast food, the only fast food chain in town was Burger King, and McDonald’s was a town away and only open about six months of the year."

Here's to all the meals that nourished us in every era of our lives.

From Your Site Articles
generations
CommunityJoy
Television

In 1993, stunned 'Wheel of Fortune' contestants tried, and failed, to solve the show's hardest puzzle ever

How did this even make it onto the show?

wheel of fortune, wheel of fortune puzzle, game shows, television, funny moments
Photo credit: 'Wheel of Fortune' YouTube screenshot via muza / Photo credit: Canva, anlomaja (text box)

These "Wheel of Fortune" contestants struggled to solve this "slang" puzzle.

Few TV moments are as satisfying as a Wheel of Fortune blunder. They usually go viral because of a wildly goofy answer, like the 2024 classic "Treat Yourself A Round of Sausage." But every once in a while, it's hard to figure out who made the mistake: the contestant or the show's producers, who green-lit a puzzle that may have been…well, too puzzling.

Which brings us back to 1993, with one of the most bizarre moments in Wheel of Fortune history. The category was "Slang," and three contestants were presented with one nine-letter word. It took them more than three minutes to solve as the studio filled with awkward laughter, and it's fair to debate whether they really got it.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"There, you said it! You said it the second time!"

It's a slow reveal: a pair of "T"s, an "S," a "B," an "N"—all with no guesses. Finally, upon the reveal of a "K," someone takes the first stab: "Buttinsky" (pronounced like "butt in sky"). Nope. Then comes a "Y." Another "Butt in sky." Even when we get the full word, "BUTTINSKY," no one can pronounce it to the producers' liking. Finally, one contestant runs through a handful of variations, and host Pat Sajak, seemingly eager to move on, jumps in: "There, you said it! You said it the second time!" It's a close call. You be the judge.

It appears none of the contestants had ever heard the word "buttinsky," which, according to Merriam-Webster, is a noun meaning "a person given to butting in" or "a troublesome meddler." "We cannot say who was the first wit to add the common last element of some Slavic surnames to the term butt in," the dictionary company wrote, "but we can tell you that the word has been in common use since the beginning of the 20th century."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"I actually saw this when it aired. I've never forgotten it."

So what does the general public think about this puzzle? Here are some notable YouTube comments:

"Pat: 'Yeah, what do we have there?' Contestant: 'Buttinsky, jack—'"

"Producer was like, I don't even know how to pronounce that."

"Weirdest puzzle in WoF history"

"Nope...that is clearly "Butt in sky'"

"This was pretty much the final nail in the coffin for the Slang category--it offered one of the most difficult puzzles on the show, much like how Megaword had ones that had mostly uncommon letters and were very hard to pronounce."

"I actually saw this when it aired. I've never forgotten it. I'd hate to have my butt in sky :P"

"The producers were needling WAY too much on the pronunciation here. Wow, that was excruciating to watch lol"

"After something like that, they should have invited all three of those guys back or did a do-over puzzle and thrown it out."

"Buttonsky, Battensky, Buttansky, Bittensky, Bettinsky, Bottinsky, until we get to Buttinsky. Very funny."

"No wonder that category was retired."

On the latter note: According to the Wheel of Fortune Fandom site, "Slang" was introduced on September 7, 1992, and retired on June 19, 1995.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
television
TelevisionPop Culture
Health

Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman shares 'really weird' trick to fall asleep in five minutes

There's an easy way to trick your brain into calming down.

sleep, andrew huberman, sleep hacks, neuroscience, sleep tips, sleep advice, how to sleep
via Jamesbrianbounds/Wikimedia Commons and Canva/Photos

Andrew Huberman and a woman sleeping.

There is nothing worse than lying in your bed, with your mind racing, and you can’t fall asleep. The longer you lie in bed, the more anxious you get about falling asleep, which makes it even harder to catch some ZZZs. You've tried clearing your mind, but can’t. You’ve tried counting sheep but reached 100. What do you do now?

On a recent Real Time with Bill Maher, neuroscientist Andrew Huberman made an off-the-cuff remark about a sleep hack that he swears by, and it's based on brain research. Huberman is a Stanford University neuroscientist and tenured professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology. He's also the host of the popular podcast Huberman Lab, which focuses on health and science.

How to fall asleep fast

“In fact, if you wake up in the middle of the night and you're having trouble falling back asleep, try just doing some long, extended exhales. And get this, this sounds really weird, but it has a basis in physiology. Keep your eyes closed and just move your eyes from side to side behind your eyelids like this, back and forth,” Huberman told Maher as he moved his eyes from side to side as if he was surveying a vast landscape. “Do some long exhales. I can't promise, but I'm willing to wager like maybe one pinky, that within five minutes or so, you'll be back to sleep.”

- YouTube youtu.be

Andrew Huberman’s hack is based on neuroscience

Huberman explained the exercise in greater detail on Mark Bell's Power Project podcast. In his appearance, he discussed the interesting connection between our eyes and their connection to the amygdala, an almond-shaped part of the brain that controls our emotional response. “Eye movements of that sort actually do suppress the amygdala [to] make people feel calmer, less fearful,” Huberman said. He adds that when we are on a walk, we move our eyes from side to side, to analyze the terrain ahead of us, and the amygdala calms down.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“But for most people who are sighted, moving your eyes from side to side for 10 to 30 seconds is going to calm you down," Huberman said. "And this makes really good sense because, from an evolutionary perspective, an adaptive perspective, we've always been confronted with interpersonal threats and animal to human threats. Forward movement is the way that you suppress the fear response."

Americans aren’t getting enough sleep

Huberman’s video is important because many Americans need to get more sleep. A 2022 Gallup poll found that only 32% of Americans said they got “excellent” or “very good” sleep; 35% described their sleep as “good”; and 33% said their sleep was “fair” or “poor.”

Sleep is essential to maintaining good health. Getting at least seven hours of sleep a night is great for your memory, focus, emotional regulation, appetite, muscle recovery, and tissue repair. It also reduces the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes. It’s great that Huberman shares his hack, which few people would have come up with without a background in neuroscience, to improve their sleep. It’s also another exciting way to show just how interconnected the body is, from eyes to brain and beyond. Sweet dreams.

This article originally appeared last year.

From Your Site Articles
sleep
HealthPublic Health
Wellness

Doctors explain the science behind 'eargasms,' or why sticking things in your ear feels so good

You're not supposed to use cotton swabs in your ears, but there are other ways to capture this feeling.

ears, q-tips, cotton swabs, hygiene, pleasure, euphoria, happiness, ear wax, bodies, anatomy, neuroscience
Photo credit: Canva

If you're not supposed to put cotton swabs in your ears, why does it feel so amazing?

Back in the 1920s, a man named Leo Gerstenzang observed his wife as she gave their baby a bath. To clean the child's ears, she would stick cotton balls on each end of a toothpick. It worked great, but Gerstenzang was concerned about the sharp ends—one slip could be extremely dangerous. So, he worked up a safer version, spending the next several years designing a machine that could make and package cotton swabs "never touched by human hands."

He called them "Baby Betty Gays," after his daughter, and then just "Baby Gays." Later, he developed the idea for the brand name "Q-Tips". The product caught on quickly, and for many years it was a popular choice for both adults and kids to remove earwax, among other uses. However, in the 1970s, the company added a warning to the package that the cotton swabs were not meant to be inserted into the ear.

Today, ENT professionals advise against using cotton swabs in your ear. Yet, many people continue to do it. One reason? It feels absolutely amazing.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Sure, none of us want wax buildup in our ears, but it's become extremely clear that cotton swabs aren't actually all that great at removing wax. Outside the risk of perforating your ear drum by pushing the swab in too far, experts say cotton swabs are more likely to push wax deeper into the ear rather than pull it out. That's pretty counter-productive.

But by and large, people report that the feeling of twisting a cotton swab around inside your ear feels incredible. There is, believe it or not, a quasi-medical term for this sensation: an eargasm.

Dr. Karan Rajan recently created a now-viral video on TikTok covering the topic in-depth. He says that, for some people, the Vagus nerve-endings inside the ear are extremely sensitive. The Vagus nerve is a "branchlike structure that runs from your brain to your butt," according to Men's Health, and carries information about touch and sensation. When stimulated, you may experience a pleasurable feeling anywhere the nerve impacts, "including your heart, belly, and even reproductive areas."

"This leads to a parasympathetic response and a calming effect, similar to the other type of 'gasm. This is why, for many, ears are an erogenous zone."

He adds that the erectile tissue in your ears can get engorged when stimulated, giving you...you guessed it...an "ear boner." Add to this that the inside of your ear is not touched very often and can sometimes get itchy or irritated, it's no wonder rubbing it with a cotton swab feels so dang amazing.

One fun fact, or a not-so fun fact depending on your perspective, is that some people have what Rajan calls the "cough glitch," where stimulation of the inner ear makes them feel like there's something in their throat and may trigger a cough. Vice versa, a tingling in the throat may be felt in the ear. It's just another funny response by the Vagus nerve, but a much less pleasurable one.

@dr.karanr

Eargasm @wtfaleisa


It's not just cotton swabs that can make your whole body feel amazing via the nerves in your ears.

If the vibrations are just right from music or any other sound or physical sensation that makes the ears tingle, a similar eargasm effect can occur.

This could be one reason people love ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response, videos. The whispering and other soft sounds can create a pleasurable, euphoric, tingling sensation throughout the body and trigger feelings of relaxation and reduced stress.

Medical News Today adds, "The sensitivity and power of the ears may explain why they can feel erogenous for many people. Whispering into the ear during intercourse can stimulate nerve endings and enhance feelings of intimacy. Physically stimulating the ears by massaging, licking, or gently biting them may also enhance feelings of arousal and closeness."

When you add in the emotional element that music, in particular, can create in us, the eargasm feeling can become extraordinarily powerful.

Music reporter Allison Hagendorf says that when a song swells in an emotional, triumphant crescendo, it can be a euphoric experience.

"Scientists call it frisson, French for 'shivers', and it's this full body reaction when music, emotion, and surprise collide all at once. It's that surge you feel when something in a song takes you somewhere unexpected."

Though not strictly related to a stimulation of the Vagus nerve, music that hits just right can flood your brain with dopamine, the neurochemical responsible for feeling love, joy, and awe.

Fascinatingly, only about half of all people have the capability to experience these "musical chills."

The reason a little stimulation in and around our ears can feel so amazing goes far beyond just that "scratching an itch" sensation. There's legitimate neuroscience behind why the ears may be the key to full-body pleasure and euphoria in many people.

Again, doctors advise against sticking cotton swabs in your ears for a variety of health and safety reasons. But if you find yourself tempted to do it because it feels so good, consider yourself lucky that you're among those capable of powerful eargasms. Luckily, there are other, safer ways to explore your auditory superpowers.

From Your Site Articles
ears
WellnessHealth
Pop Culture

22 hobbies folks claim are surefire ways to meet super-friendly people in real life

"Boxing. Yeah, I know it’s not the stereotype, but try it, you’ll be surprised."

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit
Photo credit: Canva

Two women enjoying a boxing class.

Solo hobbies are great for establishing some quality alone time, but there’s something to be said for enrichment activities that add to our physical wellbeing, provide a creative outlet, or give a recreational boost while also helping us build our own little tribe of like-minded weirdos.

Still, it can be a little intimidating to know where to start. That’s why a good old-fashioned crowdsourced list can come in handy.

Recently, folks on Reddit answered the question, "What hobbies attract the most friendly people?" and it’s filled with out-of-the-box answers that can provide a little bit of inspiration and encouragement.

From unique art meet-ups to sports that are surprisingly welcoming, here are some of our favorite answers:

1. Sewing/Crocheting

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit A group of crocheters. Photo credit: Canva

"My very introverted and not-too-social mom picked up crocheting some time after turning 50. She found the most wholesome and friendly group of people that she is now super close with."

“The crochet community is pretty friendly, supportive, and incredibly talented.”

"I’ve had multiple instances where I’m shopping for yarn and another fiber artist will start a cute little 'whatcha makin'' convo. Then we trade advice and opinions, and I always feel like I just made a new friend. :)"

2. Archery

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit A person getting ready to shoot a target with an arrow. Photo credit: Canva

"Archery is pretty awesome, even just going to the public range. Everyone is friendly for sure."

"Something that always turned me off from other sports was when people would get overly emotional and angry when playing. The archery range is so peaceful."

3. Arcades

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit A group of friend enjoying games at an arcade. Photo credit: Canva

"Playing pinball or gaming in vintage arcades. Everyone there is usually pretty polite, civil, and just having a good time."

4. Rock Climbing

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit Two people rock climbing. Photo credit: Canva

"Very laid back, active people in reasonably good shape, social, and eager to help with problems or just make small talk."

"If you live near a climbing gym, look into beginner classes. Many gyms offer a six- or eight-week program that teaches you how to belay and do everything safely. It's a great way to meet other people who are getting into climbing."

5. Improv

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit An improv class. Photo credit: Canva

"I took a couple of improv classes a few years ago and had an absolute blast! Everyone should try it at least once in their life. I think it’s really helped me work with people and be a better teacher."

6. Birdwatching (birding)

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit Two people enjoying birdwatching. Photo credit: Canva

"I'm a bird watcher! In my experience, most birders are just goofy nerds that love going 'oooh is that a [insert bird name here]???' It's great fun!"

7. Robot Combat

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit A hand-built robot. Photo credit: Canva

"The community is thriving, and people are helping each other all the time and sharing ideas. 15% of the spare parts I pack when going to meet-ups are meant for other people, and we gift away the broken bits of our robots to our opponents as trophies. Sometimes we even travel and Airbnb together."

8. Beekeeping

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit A friendly beekeeper. Photo credit: Canva

"It's a lot of older people who are interested in sharing knowledge."

9. Woodworking

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit Two woodworkers. Photo credit: Canva

"The woodworking community is really supportive. All it takes is one tablesaw mishap to humble you a bit and decide you'd rather not see that happen to anyone else, lol."

10. Boxing/Capoeira/Martial Arts

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit People participating in Capoeira.Photo credit: Canva

"Yeah, I know it’s not the stereotype, but try it, you’ll be surprised."

"Capoeira. The people are almost too friendly."

“I've wanted to do some kind of martial arts since high school and only managed to work up the courage to finally try it in my 30s. As a woman, it's such a masculine, intimidating environment. Once I got over the initial nerves (which took a while) and got to know some people, it was the warmest, most supportive, and authentic community I've been in."

11. Book clubs

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit A book club meeting. Photo credit: Canva

"I joined a book club, and everyone is really cool!"

12. Gardening

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit A gardening club. Photo credit: Canva

"Gardeners are the most generous, friendliest people I've ever met. Optimistic too."

13. Hiking

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit A group of hikers. Photo credit: Canva

"I’ve never joined a group that wasn’t full of the kindest people. The one I’m in now is lovely."

14. Miniature Painting

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit A guy painting a miniature. Photo credit: Canva

"The miniature painting community is one of the most supportive/friendly communities on Earth. You could probably shit on a mini and throw some glitter on it, and someone who's been painting for 25 years and is essentially a genius artist will be like, 'I love the color scheme, welcome to the hobby!'"

15. Horror Conventions

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit Two characters you might see at a horror convention. Photo credit: Canva

"I've met so many nice people at horror conventions. Polite, friendly, enthusiastic, and curious."

16. Scuba Diving

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit A scuba diver throwing up hand signs. Photo credit: Canva

"The scuba community is super supportive. I think it’s inherent to how the sport works. Good communication, mutual respect, and caution are instilled in you during the education process. You need to be able to meet someone for the first time and potentially trust them with your life as a dive buddy. That requires a certain level of built-in trust. On top of that, there’s an extra layer of camaraderie that you get from diving in odd spots or at unusual times of the year. I once dove in a quarry on the absolute last day of the season, when it was cold enough that my wet gear froze to the table, but I had a blast chatting up the handful of other people unhinged enough to be out on the water that day."

17. Skateboarding

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit A group of skateboarders. Photo credit: Canva

"It’s literally like a family everywhere you go."

18. Beer Brewing

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit Two people enjoying beer. Photo credit: Canva

"I'm sure most people would assume it's just a bunch of pretentious craft beer bros. However, people are incredibly cool and very positively constructive with their feedback. As a result, everyone who has gained some confidence is thrilled to share their beer and have people genuinely appreciate them."

19. Competition shooting

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit People at a gun range Photo credit: Canva

"Believe it or not…people are very kind to each other and we love to nerd out over our builds. Safety is almost always our #1 priority and I honestly feel more safe at the range than I do at a car meet!"

20. Mountain Biking

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit Three people mountain biking Photo credit: Canva

"If you're sitting on the side of the trail, everyone who passes will stop to ask if you're OK. People will share food, parts, tools, directions, advice, etc."

"You can literally pull up to a brewery, grab a beer, and sit down with other mountain bikers you've never met and instantly become friends by sharing stories or talking about how your ride went."

21. Disc Golf

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit A hand throwing a frisbee into a disc golf basket Photo credit: Canva

"Disc golfers are generally friendly and chill."

Last but not least…

22. Fishing

hobbies, unique hobbies, irl hobbies, meeting new people, boxing club, meet ups near me, clubs near me, making friends, ask reddit A person fishing Photo credit: Canva

"Every time I've joined a fishing club or just met someone while out fishing, we share stories and tips and enjoy the experience. Good people."

From Your Site Articles
making friends
Pop CultureInternet
Trending Stories