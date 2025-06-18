Woman spots the 2 ways everybody 'smiles differently now' and it's impossible to unsee
"How did everybody master this?"
A woman named Mitchie Nguyen wants to know: “How did everyone suddenly master new smiles?”
In a now-viral clip posted to her TikTok, Nguyen recalled how, “back in her heyday,” you really only had one of two options: either a full on, ear-to-ear teeth baring smile, or the demure closed mouth grin. That’s it.
But lo and behold, there are now two more smile styles, Nguyen noted. One is very similar to the full one, teeth baring smile, only…lazier, you could say? Sort of a half-smile that doesn’t quite reach the canines. It’s hard to explain, and apparently even harder to demonstrate unless you’ve practiced it—because Nguyen tries, and fails to accurately replicate it.
The second is what she called the “mouth-breathing” smile, which, honestly isn’t really a smile at all, arguably. It's just a partially opened mouth as though you were, well, breathing through your mouth. This is the style of “smile” Nguyen said she sees most prevalent in “get ready with me videos.”
@_misomelon when did everyone stop closing their mouths
♬ original sound - mitchie
So, what has caused this new set of smirks? Commenters had theories.
Primarily, people guessed that the uptick of fillers, veneers and “lip flips”—where Botox is injected into the top lip to create the illusion of a fuller, more defined lip—to be the culprit.
“A lot of people have filler or a lip flip and literally can’t close their mouth lol,” one person wrote.
“It’s not that they stopped, it’s that they can’t lol,” another quipped.
There is potentially some validity to this theory. Even experts say that injectables can alter a smile, for better or for worse, depending on the skill of the injector. Some people, such as those with “gummy smiles,” are also getting procedures to specifically change their smile.
However, we might be coming to a time where people are more comfortable smiling in a way that feels right to them, anatomically speaking, rather than forcing a big wide-eyed grin. Several people with overbites chimed in to note how hard it is to actually keep the mouth closed.
“I think it’s honestly just mouth shape! I used to hate my smile until I realized I can smile with only my top teeth. I have an overbite so maybe that’s why? it’s what they do naturally. If I force a smile with full teeth, I look like a monster & do not look happy,” wrote one viewer.
More than anything, the fact that we even have viral “smile trend discussions” is just another example of how selfie culture has really shaped our collective awareness of aesthetics. Once upon a time, smiling in photos was seen as “undignified.” Fast forward to the tongue behind the teeth trend to make as big and playful a smile as possible (remember that?)
@tinx Replying to @Katelyn Brown #posing ♬ original sound - Tinx
Then there's the tongue over the teeth method. Which is supposed to give off a fun and sultry vibe. But it also just leaves a few folks confused.
Bottom line, the pendulum always seems to go back and forth between "smiling for the camera" and showing your authentic smile." Maybe there is no right way to do it. Thankfully, we also live in a day and age where you can take multiple pictures with multiple smiles to see which one works best for you.