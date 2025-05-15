Rescued dog strangely looks like legendary El Chupacabra causing scientists to study her
She's naked with a face only a mother could love.
Dogs, like people, have a variety of features and personalities that help identify them from others. The combination of identifiable features becomes more vast among dogs as they breed with different types of dogs. Depending on the dog combination, you either get an expensive crossbreed like the golden doodle or what is typically classified as a mutt. But one dog named Nina may win the strange genetics award.
Nina was a rescue from Puerto Rico who was found abandoned. The poor pooch had no hair, but that wasn't because of a tragic accident; she is simply a bald dog. Nina's teeth are also...interesting. They jut out from her mouth making it look as if she might be part piranha. Her teeth make it nearly impossible for her mouth to fully close and, yet, somehow, she's simultaneously cute and terrifying.
Nina's not terrifying because she's done anything to warrant that label, but because she eerily resembles the mythical El Chupacabra. You know, the legendary animal at the center of Latin American folklore who allegedly kills livestock and drinks their blood. The description from people who claim to have seen the infamous Chupacabra varies. Some say the likely fictional creature stands on two legs and is huge while others say the animal is small and stands on four legs. But there's a strong theme that's developed between the sightings: the creatures looks dog-like, is bald or balding, and has sharp teeth seemingly placed wildly in its mouth.
Nina, of course, is neither fictional nor infamous; she's just a dog that looks kinda weird and no one knows why. DNA tests reveal she's 100% dog, but she's mixed with a lot of different breeds: Doberman Pinscher, Collie, Mountain Cur, Pomeranian, Chihuahua, Boxer, Chow Chow, Pit Bull Terrier, small Poodle, Labrador Retriever and German Shepherd. Maybe that's where she gets her unique looks from?
The problem is, all the breeds that show up in her DNA have hair, normal teeth, and eyes that close properly—all things Nina is lacking. In fact, her owners have to put artificial tears in her eyes due to the way her eyelids have grown. Scientists are fascinated by the unconventional way her genes have expressed, leading them to study the dog, with her humans' permission of course.
"Nina's health seems to be perfectly normal. We've gotten her tested for everything that we can imagine. She had a surgery called entropion and basically it means the eyelid hair, her eyelashes are digging into her eyes so they create these little ulcers on her eyes. So we got those fixed," Nina's mom tells GeoBeats Animals. "We have artificial tears that we have to put in her eyes because her eyes are, they don't shut. They just constantly stay open so we have to put those in a couple times a day."
While her owners joke with the vet that Nina is a Chupacabra, the truth is that she's just a weird looking mutt that scientists at Cornell University are trying to figure out, which requires bloodwork every six months. They're not sure if she has a congenital defect that causes her unique looks or if she simply lost the genetic jackpot. Either way, her adorably odd mug is stealing hearts all over the Internet. Her dog siblings also think she's pretty neat, giving her lots of extra kisses and snuggles.
Her owner added a last adorable detail, saying, "I feel like the other dogs kind of sense that she's a little different. They love to clean her, they treat her like a baby almost."