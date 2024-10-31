Colin Farrell's finishes emotional marathon with friend who was told she'd never live to 40
He's a real life hero.
Colin Farrell is currently piling up the accolades for his turn as the Penguin in the HBO show of the same name, but his turn as the villainous gangster is even more impressive when contrasted against his real-life heroics. Farell recently joined the Irish Life Dublin Marathon to support his friend Emma Fogarty, Ireland's longest survivor of epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare condition that causes the skin to blister and tear at even the lightest touch. Farrell and Fogarty completed the marathon together, raising over €810,000 as of this writing for Debra Ireland, a charity supporting people with this painful condition.
Earlier this year, Emma reached a milestone that doctors told her she would never achieve: she celebrated her 40th birthday. Born with EB, Emma’s skin has remained so fragile that something as simple as a light brush can cause intense pain and blistering. Farrell pushed Emma’s wheelchair across the final 4 kilometers of the marathon, symbolizing a decade for each of her four decades.
For Farrell, this journey wasn’t just a run but a tribute to Emma's resilience. Reflecting on the experience, Farrell said, “I have known Emma for many years and she epitomises bravery, she is what courage and pure determination are all about. That run was nothing compared to the pain she is forced to endure every single day, even though she doesn’t show it."
"Reaching 40 shouldn’t be a miracle, but right now, it is.”— Emma Fogarty
The pair joined 22,500 other runners, and Farrell completed the 26-mile course in a remarkable 4 hours and 6 minutes despite not being an endurance runner. The star’s efforts captured hearts across Ireland and internationally, thanks to a live segment on Ireland's "Late Late Show."
Raising awareness and funds for butterfly skin
Epidermolysis bullosa, often called “butterfly skin” due to its delicate nature, affects approximately 300 people in Ireland. Emma’s journey through the years has been nothing short of courageous. “No one expected me to survive for this long – because people with my type of EB almost never do,” she shared. “I’ve always been encouraged to be a fighter." Her involvement with Debra Ireland has inspired others to understand EB and provide much-needed support for the community. Every euro raised through their marathon effort will go directly to research, resources, and support services for those affected by EB.
To support epidermolysis bullosa (EB) research, and to support his friend, Colin Farrell pushed Emma Fogarty the last 4 kilometers of the race, one for each decade she's survived. roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms
Jimmy Fearon, CEO of Debra Ireland, shared his gratitude for the overwhelming public response, saying, “Emma and Colin were outstanding and we are overjoyed with the funds raised. The good things we can do for families with EB is what this is all about.”
"The good things we can do for families with EB is what this is all about."— Jimmy Fearon, Debra Ireland CEO
Join the ‘Run to 40’ team to support EB research
Farrell and Fogarty's initiative, the “Run to 40” campaign, encourages supporters worldwide to walk, run, or roll 40 kilometers in October to raise funds for EB. Participants can complete the distance all at once, or break it down into shorter sessions that fit their schedule.
Those interested can register on Debra Ireland’s website and create a personal fundraising page. Upon registration, Debra will send each participant a Debra T-shirt, and organizers have also made promotional posters available to help people spread the word.
"Every step, every kilometre, and every donation brings us closer to a cure and better quality of life for people with EB."— Debra Ireland
For Farrell and Fogarty, the Dublin Marathon was more than a race; it was a celebration of life, resilience, and the kindness of countless supporters. By spreading awareness about EB, they have inspired thousands of others to rally behind those with this painful condition. As Emma’s story continues to reach more people, she hopes that someday, reaching 40—or any age—won’t be an extraordinary feat for those living with EB.