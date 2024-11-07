She bought the perfect wedding dress that went viral on TikTok. It was only $3.75.
Lynch is part of a growing crowd of newlyweds going against the regular wedding tradition of spending loads of money.
At first glance, one might think that Jillian Lynch wore a traditional (read: expensive) dress to her wedding. After all, it did look glamorous on her. But this 32-year-old bride has a secret superpower: thrifting.
Lynch posted her bargain hunt on TikTok, sharing that she had been perusing thrift shops in Ohio for four days in a row, with the actual ceremony being only a month away. Lynch then displays an elegant ivory-colored Camila Coelho dress. Fitting perfectly, still brand new and with the tags on it, no less.You can find that exact same dress on Revolve for $220. Lynch bought it for only $3.75.
The bride-to-be’s video quickly went viral, racking up 2.6 million views. People were floored that Lynch was able to find such a huge deal on a dress that seemed to be made just for her.
@jilly_lynch
so happy with all these finds 🤍♬ original sound - Jillian
“Honestly, brides pay 1000s of dollars to look that good in a white slip dress like that, I think you’re rocking it & it’s perfect,” complimented one person.
OK, maybe it did cost her a little more than $3.75. In an interview with Insider, Lynch disclosed that she did make some customizations based on suggestions from the comments—”elevating” the gown with nonadjustable shoulder straps, taking in the waist and adding a “demure” bit of lace to the front slit.
Altogether, those alterations totaled out to $110. Add to that some $8 shoes (also thrifted, of course) and Lynch still created an entire wedding look for only $113.75. That, ladies and gentlemen, is a steal.
Lynch is part of a growing line of newlyweds going against the regular wedding tradition of spending loads of money. And she might be better off for it. Research has shown that when it comes to creating happy long-lasting marriages, frugality oftens beats extravagance. With the average wedding cost at around $19,000, and the average wedding dress costing $1800, it certainly makes sense. Weddings are supposed to be fun, celebratory and joyous. It can be hard to feel any of those things when financial stress is involved. Who would want to start off a (hopefully) lifelong partnership that way? Save that money for the honeymoon, I say! Or the gas station!
Still, Lynch didn’t say no to every wedding tradition. As she walked down the aisle in her gorgeous discounted gown, looking like a Grecian goddess, her father walked right alongside her. "I could see how much it meant to him, and it actually ended up meaning a lot to me," she told Insider.
@jilly_lynch♬ Put Your Head On My Shoulder - Paul Anka
And perhaps most important of all—Lynch felt good in her own skin on her big day. "I don't think I've ever felt that great in something. That's what brides should feel on their wedding day, like they're at their peak beautiful self. That's exactly how I felt when I put it on."
It doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg to make lasting memories. And when you are able to show up for life’s big moments authentically, that feeling is priceless.
This article originally appeared on 7.4.22
- Bride stood up at the altar has wedding anyway - Upworthy ›
- Bride knits her own wedding dress for $300 - Upworthy ›
- Arizona couple ties the knot in the mayonnaise aisle - Upworthy ›
- Chris Meloni responds to fan's "Law & Order" wedding invites - Upworthy ›
- Thrift reseller under ire after posting one of her hauls - Upworthy ›
- Neighbors host private 'pre-wedding' wedding for NYC couple - Upworthy ›
- Daughter fulfills mom's dying wish of picking the perfect wedding dress - Upworthy ›