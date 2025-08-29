Bargain shoppers share 32 half-price items that are actually the biggest money wasters
"Half the price, but you use 3× as much."
Bargain shopping is a smart way to save money, however, the appeal of buying cheap or heavily discounted items can end up backfiring. While you may spend less up front, cheap products are often poor quality.
To avoid wasting money, thrifty consumers shared the half-price products and cheap items they've purchased that have not been worth it. These are 32 cheap products that are not worth it.
"Any bad cleaning product, honestly pointless just makes things dirtier and ruins them, especially clothing!" - KindOfKissed
"If you are a company that tries to save money by buying 0 ply toilet paper, just know that I'm using four times as much as I need just to spite you for trying to spend half as much." - MoreLikeZelDUH
"Paint. Buy the cheapest and it's just colored water and the walls won't look good even after 4 coats. End up buying better paint to finish the job. Buy 2 rubbish buckets and 1 medium one. Spend days. Buy the good stuff and one coat is enough. Use only part of 1 bucket in 1 afternoon. Save the rest for the next job." - Zombie-dodo
"Watered down dish detergent and hand soap from the dollar store." - Alexis_J_M
"Cheap paper towels. They’re so thin that you have to use several sheets just to get the job done." - -titikaka-
"Bin bags! I haven’t had a split bag since I started buying thicker more expensive bags a couple of years ago. Avoiding bin juice incidents = priceless." - tethermops
"As I'm painting the kitchen right now, I'd like to add masking tape. The cheap stuff I still had in the basement is total crap compared to the roll of professional masking tape the plasterer left me." - bluemercutio
"Boots if you work a blue collar job. If you cheap out on boots, you’ll spending more money either buying replacements or in medical bills. Spend the money upfront for a quality pair, and you’ll save more money on the long run." - RecipeAggravating176
"I’ll add socks to this…a pair of Darn Tough wool socks costs about $25. But, they will outlast 25 pairs of bulk whites, will keep your feet drier, and won’t ever bunch up or slide down." - rufuckingkidding
"Chargers. i used to buy the cheapest ones all the time, then realized a more expensive one lasts way longer." - mydoghaslonghair
"Costco tortilla chips. You use 3x as much because they are good, and the bag is really big." - zoqfotpik
"Shampoo and conditioner." - jorgentwo
"Cheap clothing, especially shoes, is a pretty classic example. I have some 20 year old pairs of shoes that still look great. Some have had repairs, but most just show minor wear that can't be cleaned away." - Samsquanch-Sr
"Kids' shoes, but it doesn't really matter. The soles are thin rubber and the insides are CARDBOARD. That sucks, but kids outgrow shoes so fast, it doesn't matter. So buying three pairs of cheap little kids shoes is better than one high quality shoe because that good shoe will last, but be too small in just a few months. Whereas you could have bought new lesser quality shoes in three different sizes and before they break, the kid needs the next size anyway." - ClownfishSoup
"I've found that if I spend $5-$10 on a single pen that's just a little nicer than the kind I used to buy in packs, I go years without losing it. When I used to buy packs of five for around the same price, I would lose them all the time, and had to buy new pens way more frequently." - MaskedBandit77
"Name brand deodorant at Dollar stores. It's 5% cheaper, but up to 15% less product in the same size container. 3oz compared to 3.4+oz." - weasil22
"Herbs and Spices. I used to buy whatever the least expensive one was, and more recently started buying organic herbs and spices in bulk from the organic market. Not only is it cheaper because you're not paying for the container, they're of higher quality and taste dramatically better." - 900mg_caffeine
"Non-Stick pans. Very few non-stick pans are actually built in a way that they will last more than 2 years. Most last less time than that. Buy a quality pan, die with a quality pan. Cast iron, carbon steel, stainless steel, copper are usually great options." - AnonymousMenace
"Cheap batteries. Might cost half as much, but works for 1/10th of the amount of time." - Grounds4TheSubstain
"Idk if it’s a 'good' example but the generic disposable tooth flossers at CVS are absolute garbage compared to the name brand. Usually the floss slips out after 4-5 teeth. Worst $2 I ever saved." - christyless
"Toilet drain snake. Pay for a 'Toilet' version and don’t just use a regular snake. The toilet versions do not scratch up your toilet. Yes this was my last Wednesday night. Haha!" - Temporary-Age-1841
"Fabric scissors. I splurged on ginghers with a 50% off coupon. No more jagged cuts and last a lifetime and beyond." - Radiant_Ad_6565
"Definitely agree with bandaids. Every time I've tried a store brand to save money, they just don't stick on as well as the real thing." - Tannhauser42
"The blister on my finger is telling me oven mitts. Just learned that lesson." - apexncgeek