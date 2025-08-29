upworthy
Bargain shoppers share 32 half-price items that are actually the biggest money wasters

"Half the price, but you use 3× as much."

Image via Canva/Oleksandra Polishchuk

People share cheap items that are not worth buying.

Bargain shopping is a smart way to save money, however, the appeal of buying cheap or heavily discounted items can end up backfiring. While you may spend less up front, cheap products are often poor quality.

To avoid wasting money, thrifty consumers shared the half-price products and cheap items they've purchased that have not been worth it. These are 32 cheap products that are not worth it.

half price, half price items, half price shopping, bargain shopping, cheap Add To Cart Buy One Get One GIF by VeMoBro Philippines Giphy

"Any bad cleaning product, honestly pointless just makes things dirtier and ruins them, especially clothing!" - KindOfKissed

"If you are a company that tries to save money by buying 0 ply toilet paper, just know that I'm using four times as much as I need just to spite you for trying to spend half as much." - MoreLikeZelDUH

"Paint. Buy the cheapest and it's just colored water and the walls won't look good even after 4 coats. End up buying better paint to finish the job. Buy 2 rubbish buckets and 1 medium one. Spend days. Buy the good stuff and one coat is enough. Use only part of 1 bucket in 1 afternoon. Save the rest for the next job." - Zombie-dodo

"Watered down dish detergent and hand soap from the dollar store." - Alexis_J_M

"Cheap paper towels. They’re so thin that you have to use several sheets just to get the job done." - -titikaka-

"Bin bags! I haven’t had a split bag since I started buying thicker more expensive bags a couple of years ago. Avoiding bin juice incidents = priceless." - tethermops

"As I'm painting the kitchen right now, I'd like to add masking tape. The cheap stuff I still had in the basement is total crap compared to the roll of professional masking tape the plasterer left me." - bluemercutio

"Boots if you work a blue collar job. If you cheap out on boots, you’ll spending more money either buying replacements or in medical bills. Spend the money upfront for a quality pair, and you’ll save more money on the long run." - RecipeAggravating176

"I’ll add socks to this…a pair of Darn Tough wool socks costs about $25. But, they will outlast 25 pairs of bulk whites, will keep your feet drier, and won’t ever bunch up or slide down." - rufuckingkidding

"Chargers. i used to buy the cheapest ones all the time, then realized a more expensive one lasts way longer." - mydoghaslonghair

thrifty, being thrifty, cheap shopping, shopping deals, cheap items Leah Remini Budget GIF by TV Land Giphy

"Costco tortilla chips. You use 3x as much because they are good, and the bag is really big." - zoqfotpik

"Shampoo and conditioner." - jorgentwo

"Cheap clothing, especially shoes, is a pretty classic example. I have some 20 year old pairs of shoes that still look great. Some have had repairs, but most just show minor wear that can't be cleaned away." - Samsquanch-Sr

"Kids' shoes, but it doesn't really matter. The soles are thin rubber and the insides are CARDBOARD. That sucks, but kids outgrow shoes so fast, it doesn't matter. So buying three pairs of cheap little kids shoes is better than one high quality shoe because that good shoe will last, but be too small in just a few months. Whereas you could have bought new lesser quality shoes in three different sizes and before they break, the kid needs the next size anyway." - ClownfishSoup

"I've found that if I spend $5-$10 on a single pen that's just a little nicer than the kind I used to buy in packs, I go years without losing it. When I used to buy packs of five for around the same price, I would lose them all the time, and had to buy new pens way more frequently." - MaskedBandit77

"Name brand deodorant at Dollar stores. It's 5% cheaper, but up to 15% less product in the same size container. 3oz compared to 3.4+oz." - weasil22

"Herbs and Spices. I used to buy whatever the least expensive one was, and more recently started buying organic herbs and spices in bulk from the organic market. Not only is it cheaper because you're not paying for the container, they're of higher quality and taste dramatically better." - 900mg_caffeine

"Non-Stick pans. Very few non-stick pans are actually built in a way that they will last more than 2 years. Most last less time than that. Buy a quality pan, die with a quality pan. Cast iron, carbon steel, stainless steel, copper are usually great options." - AnonymousMenace

"Cheap batteries. Might cost half as much, but works for 1/10th of the amount of time." - Grounds4TheSubstain

"Idk if it’s a 'good' example but the generic disposable tooth flossers at CVS are absolute garbage compared to the name brand. Usually the floss slips out after 4-5 teeth. Worst $2 I ever saved." - christyless

cheap, cheap stuff, cheap shopping, cheap items, cheap products Cheap GIF Giphy

"Toilet drain snake. Pay for a 'Toilet' version and don’t just use a regular snake. The toilet versions do not scratch up your toilet. Yes this was my last Wednesday night. Haha!" - Temporary-Age-1841

"Laptops." - GreyGriffin_h

"Fabric scissors. I splurged on ginghers with a 50% off coupon. No more jagged cuts and last a lifetime and beyond." - Radiant_Ad_6565

"Definitely agree with bandaids. Every time I've tried a store brand to save money, they just don't stick on as well as the real thing." - Tannhauser42

"The blister on my finger is telling me oven mitts. Just learned that lesson." - apexncgeek

Fatherhood

Dad shares 'complaints' about his toddler's restaurant business and it's too adorable

"It's a very clean establishment, but whewww let me tell you about this owner."

assets.rebelmouse.io

Ava's Kitchen leaves a bit to be desired in the customer service department.

Toddlers can be a handful, but they're also the absolute best, with their tiny little adorableness, their burgeoning vocabulary, and their slowly evolving understanding of the world. Their imaginations are something else, and spending time in a wee one's world is always an unpredictable treat. Being the parent of a toddler is a unique joy that only lasts for a fleeting season, so you have to take full advantage of it while you can. And one dad has clearly done just that.

Christopher Kyle is father to Ava, who at 18 months old treated her dad to a meal at her sit-down restaurant. Only according to Kyle, the service left much to be desired. In a post on Instagram, Kyle shared a photo of Ava in her play kitchen while he sat waiting for his food in a tiny chair at a tiny table.

The father/customer wrote:

"So I tried to support another Black Owned Business for lunch today. It's called Ava's Kitchen, just opened end of April. It's a very clean establishment, but whewww let me tell you about this owner.

First off, I asked why there are balloons on my chair, and it's not my birthday? She talm'bout, mind yah business; those are Mommy's.

I been waiting on my order to get done for 45 minutes, and I'm the only customer here. She was making good progress at first, then she stopped for 20 minutes to go watch Paw Patrol.

Paw Patrol Dog GIF by Xbox Giphy

Overall the customer service could be better, but the cook is a cutie; so I'll give her another chance. Let's not give up on Black businesses so fast after one mistake. 💕"

People absolutely loved this dad's humor and clearly stellar parenting skills. Anyone who has sat through a tea party—or any activity with the wee ones—knows that for all of its cuteness, toddler play is an exercise in patience and endurance.

Upworthy shared Kyle's story on our Instagram page and our readers did not disappoint.

Some played right along with the game:

"Starting a restaurant is tough.. give her a chance ❤️❤️"

"I mean, she started a restaurant during a global pandemic, give her a break 😂"

"Is she taking reservations?"

Fans of Paw Patrol had some words:

"Paw Patrol is a must watch so 🤷🏾♀️😂"

"I died at Paw Patrol 🤣🤣🤣 that's my show though. I don't have kids I just watch it just because lmao."

"Paw Patrol break is mandatory. Too cute! ♥️"

Others just gushed over the entire scene:

"Love EVERYTHING about this!! The adorable owner, the customer's humor and the incredible love."

"That's the cutest restaurant owner I've ever seen. The dad's face is priceless! 😂👍❤️"

"LoL the story is funny & beautiful!!! This warms my heart!! This babygirl will grow up to have such a healthy look at men (in any capacity) as long as she & her Daddy keep such a beautiful bond!! Happy Father's Day (early) Keep encouraging her to do her thing and her confidence will continue to soar!! I just love this!! 😍😍😍"

Since that post went viral, Ava and her dad have had some other creative adventures, including building things at Home Depot's free kids weekend workshop:

Will Ava be a restaurant owner, a carpenter, or something totally different when she grows up? Who knows, but with her dad's support, no doubt she'll build success wherever she ends up.

This article originally appeared five years ago and has been updated.

FatherhoodFamily
Family

Mom's conversation with her son about 'weaponized incompetence' sparks parenting debate

"Learning to speak to our children in a way that serves them takes work but it matters so much."

@shelbiemarie7/TikTok

"Learning to speak to our children in a way that serves them takes work but it matters so much."

What started as a simple conversation about loading the dishwasher quickly turned into a viral conversation about “weaponized incompetence.” Particularly, how parents might be unintentionally ingraining the habit into their kids.

As mom Shelbie Huffman explained, she had her phone out to film something when a confrontation between her and her son, Calvin, erupted organically. Perhaps erupted is too strong a word, because as you’ll notice in the lengthy video below, the communication between both parties, while obviously frustrated, is incredibly calm and collected.

In the clip, Huffman first listened as Calvin tried to air out his point of view—primarily that she was coming at him with a harsh tone about cleaning out his bowl and putting it in the dishwasher.

weaponized incompetence, raising kids, raising boys, moms, motherhood, gentle parenting, parenting “But I will not give you step-by-step instructions when you are perfectly capable of doing something like this."@shelbiemarie7/TikTok

“I can’t take back that I didn't pick it up, so it’s not fair for you to tell me that ‘you were supposed to have that done in the first place.’ That can’t change until the next time. So what you should have said was, ‘Can you pick that up please and bring it up here?’”

After a bit more back and forth, Huffman then calmly explained to her son how he is avoiding taking responsibility without realizing it. “Here’s what I can do. Within that and what you need, I can approach the situation a little bit differently," she said. “But I will not give you step-by-step instructions when you are perfectly capable of doing something like this. You are perfectly capable of picking up your cereal bowl, dumping it in the sink, rinsing it out, and putting it in the dishwasher.”

weaponized incompetence, raising kids, raising boys, moms, motherhood, gentle parenting, parenting “What you are trying to do right now, you don’t realize it, but as an adult, as a grown man, this is weaponized incompetence.”@shelbiemarie7/TikTok

“What you are trying to do right now, you don’t realize it, but as an adult, as a grown man, this is weaponized incompetence.”

Weaponized incompetence, as defined by Psychology Today, is when someone “knowingly or unknowingly” demonstrates an inability to perform specific tasks, which, in turn, forces others to do said task. Back in my day, we called this Tom Sawyering, but the former does sound more like it should be taken seriously.

While this behavior can certainly show up in any gender, there’s a growing trend of women calling out male partners who utilize this technique to get out of doing their fair share of domestic work. After all, while our views on gender roles have shifted significantly, there are still many insidious ways they remain.

@shelbiemarie7 Sharing this conversation with my oldest son— I had my phone setup to make a different video when this conversation/ confrontation happened. I’m sharing for a couple reasons—1.) learning to speak to our children in a way that serves them takes work but it matters so much. 2.) learning to let them speak to us in a way that serves them takes even MORE work. But is worth it. #change #parenting #consciousparenting ♬ original sound - Shelbie Marie

In an interview with the New York Post, Huffman shared that it’s a habit she endured from both her ex-husband and father and, therefore, is something she strives to root out in her own son every day so he grows up to be a “secure and authentic man.” By and large, people applauded Huffman for how she was able to explain something as sophisticated as weaponized incompetence to her young son, and supported that it be taught to other kids his age.

“MOMS: START them YOUNG. Do NOT allow the eye rolling, voice-raising, goalposting moving, disrespect of weaponized incompetence in young men. Young women do not possess this entitlement. Fantastic job Ms. Shelibe,” read the top comment.

“He is 100% capable because he asked you for more direction but then apologized for not putin it in the dishwasher when he knew he should’ve. Teaching kids a bot weaponized incompetence!! Great job mom,” wrote another viewer.

“The way you just taught him competence vs weaponized incompetence is something that his future partner will 100% thank you for. I’m not sure he will retain that from this conversation because he was in his frustration but I hope you will continue to teach him that. It’s amazing to see.”

"This is SOOOOOO healthy. You’re setting him up for so much awareness and respect.”

Still, others were concerned that perhaps this exchange was an example of how gentle parenting can go wrong, leaving the parent disrespected and manipulated.

“You can tell he’s also manipulating and gaslighting SO well at the same time,” one person wrote. Another noted, “the fact that he’s blaming it on you for lack of communication for not giving him step by step instructions on how to do things even though he knows how to do it is very concerning.”

To that, someone replied, “If he continues talking like that to his mom, it won’t get better.”

“He is, in fact, trying to control the parent in the house,” said another.

In a follow-up video, Huffman actually noted that she appreciated the conflicting views her initial clip inspired, as “opposing perspectives is what perpetuates the cycle of life forward” (a great way to put it). However, she did offer a few opposing perspectives of her own.

@shelbiemarie7 Period. #parenting #consciousparenting ♬ original sound - Shelbie Marie


For one, she argued that, in her opinion, “Having respect and being respectful are two different things.”

“In a moment of weakness…you can actively be disrespectful. That does not mean you are a disrespectful person,” she said, adding that in her own journey of healing, she had learned that “labeling someone based on an independent experience does more harm than good.”

She also noted that in her eyes, respect is not synonymous with obedience. For her, it means taking responsibility, regulation, and, most importantly, repair—all of which she said her son does, even if he doesn't do it perfectly all the time.

Even if you don’t fully agree with Huffman’s take on the situation, the patience, reflection, and thought-provoking conversation she invites is commendable. And it seems that even if parents can’t agree on how it’s taught, they do agree that weaponized incompetence is something that should be taught to kids so that we have a generation of responsible, regulated adults.

FamilyParenting
History (Education)

Artist shows us what famous historical figures would look like in the modern world

Her historical knowledge and research puts AI art to shame.

via Royalty Now / Instagram
Artist's gallery shows us what historical figures would look like if they were alive today

One of the major reasons we feel disassociated from history is that it can be hard to relate to people who lived hundreds, let alone thousands, of years ago. Artist Becca Saladin, 29, is bridging that gap by creating modern-looking pictures of historical figures that show us what they'd look like today.

"History isn't just a series of stories, it was real people with real feelings. I think the work brings people a step closer to that," she said according to Buzzfeed.

Saladin has always loved archaeology and always wished to see see what historical events actually looked like. She uses her digital art skills to do exactly that.

She started her Instagram page after wanting to see her favorite historical figure, Anne Boleyn, in real life instead of artist's depiction.

history, historical figures, art, artists, paintings, portraits, abraham lincoln, shakespeare, anne boleyn, marie antoinette A contemporary painting of Anne BoleynBy English school - Public Domain,

"I wanted to know if she could come to life from the few pale, flat portraits we have of her," she wrote for Bored Panda. "I started the account to satisfy my own curiosity about what members of the past would look like if they were standing right in front of me."

This is no AI gimmick. Saladin, in addition to being a great artist, is also a student of history. She consults existing portraiture, reads letters, studies the period, and examines both life and death masks (wax or plaster facial molds) of her subjects. She understands period art, as well. In her recreation of Marie Antoinette, Saladin writes, "It’s pretty obvious how stylized 18th century French portraits are; the huge eyes, tiny noses, and pinched lips." Her image of Antoinette, then, needed some "facial correction." I'd like to see AI do that.

Her artwork has earned her over 375,000 followers on Instagram. "I always struggled with finding a true hobby, so this has been such a fun creative outlet for me," she said. "It's really cool to have found a hobby that combines my passions for both art and history."

Saladin does brilliant job at giving historical figures modern clothing, hairstyles and makeup. She also shows them in places you'd find modern celebrities or politicians. Her modern version of Marie Antoinette appears to be posing for paparazzi while her Mona Lisa is photographed on a busy city street.

Here's a sampling of some of Saladin's modern representations of historical figures.

King Tut

Genghis Khan



King Henry VII



Louis XV



Agrippina the Younger

Queen Nefertiti

Ben Franklin

Julius Caesar


William Shakespeare


Marie Antoinette


Saladin's work has connected deeply with hundreds of thousands of online fans and followers. Her images have brought history to life in a way most of us have rarely experienced. There's something about seeing Abraham Lincoln in a dapper sweater with modern beard and hairstyles that makes him seem much more like a real person than any official portrait ever could.

Saladin began sharing portraits online years and years ago, but continues to this day. There's always more to discover, new ways to push her medium forward, and more history to unearth.

This article originally appeared five years ago. It has been updated.

History (Education)Education
Celebrity

'The Pitt' star Noah Wyle gives a refreshingly nuanced take on celebrity activism

"I'm as wary of the well-intentioned liberal as I am of anyone else."

Alan Light (left), Office of Representative Clark/Public Domain (right)

Noah Wyle has been doing healthcare advocacy work for nearly three decades.

Hollywood has a long history of celebrities using their fame to advocate for causes that are important to them. However, as social justice issues have become increasingly entwined with partisan politics, advocacy and activism have become more fraught with pitfalls. Aligning yourself with a particular issue quickly gets you slapped with ideological and political labels that may or may not reflect where you stand, and those labels themselves may earn you praise or condemnation you may or may not deserve.

And, frankly, people are tired of it. At least, the celebrities talking about politics part of it. On the flip side, famous people often feel pressure to take a public stand, to use their platform to speak out for or against various causes and concerns, only to then face criticism from all sides over how their platform is being used, whether they're doing enough to too much, and whether what they're doing is being done in the right or wrong way.

noah wyle, celebrity, activism, advocacy, social justice work People are often skeptical of celebrity activism. Giphy

Perhaps that's why actor Noah Wyle's thoughts on celebrity activism feels like such a breath of fresh air. The ER alum and current star of the critically acclaimed medical drama The Pitt sat down with Life Stories and shared his approach to advocacy work, offering a refreshingly nuanced take. Wyle started working with Doctors of The World (similar to Doctors Without Borders but focused on longer-term, sustainable medical care) during his ER days in the late 1990s and has been a staunch advocate of better working conditions and mental health care for healthcare workers.

In his Life Stories interview, Wyle was asked to speak on celebrity advocacy: "There is a conflict sometimes about whether actors should speak out and should be listened to, and God knows there's sometimes backlash to that, particularly in politics…can you talk about that for a sec, the dichotomy?"

@backonmybullsht1

Noah Wyle talking about using his voice as a celebrity for advocacy. He is so intelligent and compassionate. Today (8/27) is the last day of Emmy voting. Please vote for Noah Wyle and the Pitt! Full interview on the Thread YouTube channel. #noahwyle #thepitt #activism #celebrity #fyp

His response rejected the notion of simplifying people and issues into binary camps and categories.

"At the risk of offending, you know, I'm as wary of the well-intentioned liberal as I am of anybody else," he replied. "You know, the world's a complicated place, and I've worked with some people I really don't like very much to do some very noble work, and I've worked with some people I really love and wish they did more…You can't divide this up evenly among populations."

"Yes, there's a blowback to being a Hollywood personality that gives a sh__ about the world," he continued, "because your argument is so easily relegated to being that of a 'woke Hollywood commie liberal' you know, whatever. We have a population of people that have been consistently very active on social justice, and the people that don't like it when we speak out try to marginalize our voice and say it's a privileged class speaking out of its depth. And sometimes that's true. And sometimes it's just propaganda talking point."

obama, woke, joke, liberal, activism Obama makes a woke joke. Giphy

Ah, nuance. Gosh, it's nice to see you. Wyle went on to explain how he handles the blowback.

"In my particular case, I try to combat it by being as articulate and as learned on the subject I'm speaking about as possible, so that when somebody wants to debate me, they get everything I know to establish my credibility or validity."

How about that. Knowledge, facts, expertise. Beautiful. Then he adds another layer of awesome.

"But also, the older I get I give less of a sh__ about having to defend my point of view against people who would make that argument. I'm trying to get to substance, right? I'm trying to get past those levels of infighting and squabbling to see where are our commonalities and where we can fix this stuff."

(Excuse me, I'm just going to read that last bit a few more times before we move on.)

woke, activism, journalism, celebrity, opinions Late Show The Mooch GIF by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Giphy

"So it's a blessing and a curse," Wyle continued. "Yes, you're giving them a microphone, and with it comes the weird optics of who you represent when you speak, but like we've already discussed, whether it's Mike Ferrell or James Cromwell or Martin Sheen or Marlon Brando or you know, you go back Paul Newman, there were people that had been walking and marching and fighting for social justice going back to the beginning of our industry. And I would rather count myself in those ranks."

Speaking of older celebrities, Tony Bennett, Harry Belafonte, and other famous faces helped bring the media's attention to the civil rights activism of Martin Luther King, Jr., but as Wyle pointed out, their actions were not just putting a face on a cause.

march on selma, martin luther king, MLK, tony bennett, activism March on Selma, 1965 Giphy

"When the cameras were off, Tony Bennett was doing concerts for people, for free, on the March on Selma. You know, people have shown up. They've shown up when the cameras were on, and they showed up when the cameras were off. It's just easier to make fun of them when the cameras are on," he said.

It's a good reminder not to label someone as "performative" unless we know for sure what they're doing for causes when the cameras are off. Sure, some celebrity advocacy is done for branding and PR's sake only, but many famous people are just people who happened to get famous. Noah Wyle's interview is a good reminder not to lump celebrities all together and discount the good work they do in the world simply because they're a part of Hollywood, and to focus on where people can find common ground in doing that work.

You can watch the whole Life Stories interview here:

CelebrityPop Culture
Internet

American ordering Chipotle abroad reveals subtle difference between USA and UK English

Though he said 'Please' and 'Thank You' many times, British people said he was being rude.

MiosotisJade via Wikimedia Commons/Photo credit: Canva

American ordering Chipotle in the UK has British people upset.

It's pretty safe to say that in the United States, it's universally accepted that saying "please" and "thank you" are considered good manners. They're two of the first few words we're taught after baby babble starts becoming single-syllable words. Every household will vary on whether you should seek permission for something by saying "can I" or "may I," but "please" and thank you" will always be signs of politeness.

A man named Noah Osborne was on a trip in the UK recently when he found a Chipotle restaurant. In a TikTok video, he excitedly brings the audience along as he orders food from this American restaurant chain in the land of tea and crumpets. Nothing seems amiss from the American viewers' point of view, but his seemingly very polite ordering technique bristled the Brits. According to a number of people across the pond, the main issue is that he was rude.

British; American; Chipotle; fast food; chain restaurant; good manners; rude americans; british manners Chipotle's inviting entrance, ready for customers to enjoy a meal.MiosotisJade via Wikimedia Commons

In the video, Osborne's tone is light and friendly; he greets the workers upon entering and continuously says "please" and "thank you" throughout the ordering process. It's a seemingly overly polite interaction by someone who appears not to want to offend the locals. Since Chipotle is much like an assembly line, Osborne uses his manners before and after every added ingredient—something that might be a bit too much for an American Chipotle worker.

"Guys, I just stumbled upon Chipotle in London, and now I feel like I have to try it on my last night here and compare, see which one's better," Osborne explains as he enters the restaurant. "Hi. Can I do a bowl, please? Here please," he says in response to the worker asking if he'd be dining in. "Do you have white? Ok, yeah. That's my only option," he nervously chuckles as she scoops brown rice into the bowl before she asks about the type of beans. "Let's do black, please."

British; American; Chipotle; fast food; chain restaurant; good manners; rude americans; british manners Enjoying coffee and conversation at an outdoor café.Photo credit: Canva

The entire interaction is full of pleasantries to convey appropriate manners, but British folks thought the process from start to finish showed just how "rude" Americans are, with one person writing, "'Please can I have' must not be in the US language."

Another says, "Maybe if you weren’t so rude you’d have gotten the portion size you wanted. 'I’ll do'. How about please may I have? Gross."

One person asks, "Manners banned in the US?" While someone else throws out, "Maybe she gave you less cause you talked like that."

@notnoahosbrne Chipotle in the UK vs the US @Chipotle #uk #ukfood #londonfood #americanfood ♬ original sound - notnoahosbrne

It seems that the main complaint is the order in which he used "please," that riled up the British viewers. Apparently, in the UK, they prefer you to place the "please" at the front of the sentence. The other complaints were not only criticizing the placement of "please" but also his use of the phrase, "I'll do." It would seem that if you're ordering food in the UK, you should speak as if you're the titular character of Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist: "Please, sir, may I have some more?"

In all seriousness, there are cultural differences in the United States itself. In southern states, you'll likely hear a lot of people say "May I," while in northern states, you'll hear more people say "Can I." If the phrases change from state to state, they're likely to change from one English-speaking country to the next, and Americans were quick to point this out in defense of a fellow American.

British; American; Chipotle; fast food; chain restaurant; good manners; rude americans; british manners A restaurant counter.Photo credit: Canva

"Being rude is only relative to your own culture. I’ve been to the UK several times and I initially saw them as very cold, sarcastic, and judgmental. But I never was offended because I realized they had different cultural practices. Being introspective is an important trait," one American argues.

"Thats how we order here guys relax different countries have different mannerisms, and here in the STATES thats considered good," another chimes in.

"A lot of you in the comments are insufferable my goodness do a lot of you not comprehend there are different ways that Americans learn what politeness is? And as long as he’s saying please and thank you why tf does it matter he was in no way shape or form being rude" one person responds.

British; American; Chipotle; fast food; chain restaurant; good manners; rude americans; british manners Frustrated woman reacting to text on her phone.Photo credit: Canva

"It's completely acceptable that he's traveling and not going to use the same phrases as a native Brit. That expectation is completely unattainable. It would take several visits or longer stays to speak as a native would that goes for any English speaking country. Just like if a Brit visits the States we aren't going to expect them to automatically know how to speak as a United States English speaker. Also things to consider, we have a lot of different races and cultures here such as people who are native Spanish speakers and that also influences how people speak in certain regions. I'm sure this war with the Brits ended in the 18th Century and we should appreciate our differences rather than argue what is correct or not," someone else declares.

Some sort of American Bat Signal must've been shone because Americans quickly outpaced the British in the comments to the point where new commenters are confused about what people are arguing over. The overwhelming defense by Americans, aside from frustratingly pointing out the double standard for when British people visit the States, was arguing cultural differences. We're all a little different from country to country, and that's okay. Osbourne has certainly learned a unique cultural lesson, and the Brits in the comments have learned to have a bit more grace for tourists.

InternetPop Culture
