Australian living in the U.S. explains why Americans talk to strangers. It makes perfect sense.

We Americans are known for our tendency to chit-chat with almost anyone. The more introverted among us might not love it, but in the United States, it’s perfectly normal to make small talk with strangers on a bus or while waiting in line, and we take that friendly chatter with us when we travel.

But in many cultures, shooting the breeze with whoever happens to be nearby isn’t the norm. In fact, as an Australian named Michael shared, it feels downright odd. Michael, who shares his experiences on his From Down Under to Down South YouTube channel, said the biggest cultural difference that struck him after moving from Australia to the southern U.S. was simply “standing in line.”

Australians have an unspoken agreement about not speaking

“Standing in line was where I first realized Australians and Americans often read the same situation very differently,” Michael shared.

“In Australia, if you’re standing in line at the supermarket and a stranger is next to you, there’s a pretty good chance absolutely nothing will happen. You stand there. They stand there…No one says anything. And nobody thinks it’s weird either. In fact, if someone suddenly turned to you and said, ‘Good day, mate. How’s your day going?’ there would be a small moment of panic. You’d immediately start running through possibilities. Do I know this guy? Have we met before? Did I accidentally make eye contact for too long?“

Michael explains that Australians see silence as respectful. “We’re giving each other space. It’s our way of saying, ‘Go, mate. I see you. Carry on.’ That’s the unspoken agreement. You know, we’re both here. We’re both just waiting to pay and leave.”

Australians don’t see standing in line and not speaking as awkward. It’s culturally expected, and everyone is comfortable with it. That shared understanding creates a connection.

Americans tend to view silence as a sign of disconnection

Michael shared that when he first moved to Tennessee eight years ago, he thought it was a coincidence that someone would talk to him in line every time he went anywhere. Then he started thinking maybe he was just very approachable.

“But then after the 500th conversation, I realized this was simply normal,” he shared. “An American can start a conversation with absolutely anyone. The person in front of him, the person behind him, the cashier, the security guard, the dog tied up outside. No one’s safe.”

Over time, though, Michael began to understand why Americans do this.

“Australians often show consideration by leaving people alone,” he explained. “Americans often show consideration by including people. It’s the same goal, but it’s a different method. And I think that’s where some of the misunderstandings tend to come from. Americans can sometimes see Aussies as a little bit cold, and Australians can sometimes see Americans as a tad overwhelming. But we’re both trying to be friendly. We’re just operating by completely different social rules.” 1) Americans are REALLY friendly.



People talk to strangers so much more often. In elevators. In coffee shops. In the queue.



Strangers will just start conversations.



Maybe it’s because I grew up in London, but there’s a warmth and openness here that surprised me. pic.twitter.com/Twc8Qd4k2Q— Reem Ibrahim (@ReemAmirIbrahim) February 16, 2026

Different instincts kick in when Americans see a stranger vs. when an Australian does

Michael shared that an American viewer helped sum up this difference perfectly:

“They said that when they see somebody standing quietly by themselves, they almost feel drawn to them. Their instinct is to go over and make conversation. Help them feel included. Make them feel comfortable. Now, to an Aussie, that same person looks perfectly comfortable already. We’re thinking, like, why would you want to go and interrupt him? But the American is thinking, why would you leave them standing there by themselves?”

Neither approach is right or wrong. They’re just different.

Another thing visitors don’t fully understand, Michael said, is that Americans are genuinely interested in the answers to their small-talk questions.

“I think that’s the part that a lot of visitors here often miss out on because, in many countries, asking personal questions can sometimes feel like an interrogation. But in America, it’s usually an invitation. They’re saying, ‘Tell me about yourself,’ not ‘Justify yourself.’ And those are very different things.”

One example he gave is asking someone what they do for work. In some places, that question can feel like someone trying to see where you fit in the social hierarchy.

“I’m learning that Americans generally don’t mean it that way. They’re looking for a conversation starter, a connection point, something to build on. Again, it’s the same words, but it’s a different meaning.”

Americans talk to strangers to convey welcome and inclusion

Michael has concluded that American chit-chat with strangers is a way to let them know they are welcome and included in the space.

“An American friend once told me that if we’re talking, we know we’re okay,” he said. “And I think there’s a fair bit of truth in that. Conversation creates certainty. It tells people that they’re welcome, that everything’s fine, no one’s being left out. Australians, we can be almost the opposite at times. If we’re standing quietly together, we know we’re okay. We don’t tend to feel the need to fill in every gap. In fact, filling every gap can sometimes create awkwardness where none existed before. And it’s one of those cultural differences that’s hard to explain until you’ve actually lived it.”

If you’re from a place where talking to strangers isn’t the norm, grasping this difference can make visiting or living in the U.S. a bit more comfortable.

“That person talking to you in line at Publix isn’t trying to invade your privacy,” Michael said. “The cashier at Walmart asking questions isn’t being nosy. Most of the time they’re simply doing what Americans seem to do, making contact, creating a connection, and trying to make the world feel that little bit less anonymous. I think once you understand that, something interesting starts to happen. What initially feels exhausting actually starts to feel warm. And what initially feels strange, it feels normal.”

Understanding cultural nuances like this can make our interactions with one another so much richer and more enjoyable.

You can follow Michael on YouTube for more.