Leftovers just got legendary: How Action Bronson is cooking up genius ideas with AI
From turkey stir-fries to cranberry vinaigrette, Meta AI is his new secret ingredient.
Artificial intelligence is everywhere these days—from our phones to our social media feeds—and it’s now making its way into the kitchen. Chef, rapper, and TV personality Action Bronson is tapping into this growing trend, using Meta AI to turn holiday leftovers into creative new dishes. It’s a fresh way of looking at food, and Bronson is showing how technology can help us rethink what’s possible in the kitchen.
Friendsgiving reimagined
Celebrating both Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving can sometimes feel like a culinary marathon, with dishes often overlapping between gatherings. Bronson’s advice for making Friendsgiving distinct? Add your personal twist to the classics.
"It’s all about taking what you know and love and adding a little spice."— @ActionBronson
For Bronson, creativity starts with tradition—but it doesn’t end there. With the help of Meta AI, built into his Ray-Ban glasses, he’s reworking holiday staples in unexpected ways.
Action Bronson sporting a pair of sunglassesPitchblend
Using AI to brainstorm in real-time, Bronson turned leftover turkey and green beans into a flavorful sausage stir-fry, topped with pickled onions—a detail suggested by the AI itself.
"I asked Meta to look at my Friendsgiving leftovers and give me some inspiration—that’s how we dreamt up a delicious sausage green bean stir fry."— @ActionBronson
A new kind of sous chef
What makes AI in the kitchen so intriguing is how it goes beyond simply following recipes or taking voice commands. Bronson describes Meta AI as a creative partner, one that doesn’t just respond but actively contributes ideas.
The AI in Bronson’s glasses can analyze what’s in his fridge, suggest combinations, and even offer finishing touches like garnishes or seasoning tweaks. “It can look at what I’m slicing and dicing on the chopping block and give me crazy ideas in real-time,” he explained. "The technology really knows how to take what’s familiar and elevate it, which is exactly what I do in the kitchen."
One standout moment? “I thought it was pretty cool that Meta AI basically suggested a spin on a dish I was already thinking of,” Bronson added. The tool doesn’t just follow instructions; it collaborates, enhancing the creative process.
A pair of Ray-Ban / Meta AI glassesMeta
How AI is changing the way we cook
Bronson’s experience highlights a broader trend: AI isn’t just helping people with complex tasks or problem-solving; it’s showing up in everyday moments, like deciding what to do with leftovers. While traditional kitchen tools help with execution, Meta AI brings an element of creativity, sparking new ways to think about food.
"It’s not just about cooking; it’s about creating something that blows your mind."— @ActionBronson
The technology is still new, but Bronson sees potential for AI to become a staple in kitchens everywhere. From reducing food waste to inspiring new flavor combinations, AI offers a way to rethink how we approach cooking. “I do enjoy that you have a useful tool at your immediate disposal—all you have to do is ask,” Bronson said. He also shared that he used Meta AI to create dishes for both reimagined Thanksgiving leftovers and game-day celebrations, and both were so successful that he’d recreate them again.
More than just leftovers
For Bronson, using AI in the kitchen isn’t just about convenience—it’s about pushing creative boundaries. It’s the same ethos that drives his approach to food, music, and fashion. “Meta AI has my back in the kitchen, and it’s helping me create things that blow my mind,” he said.
As the holidays approach, AI is showing that it’s not just a tool for professionals—it’s something anyone can use to simplify seasonal planning or elevate their meals.
This season, whether you're reworking Friendsgiving leftovers or experimenting with new recipes, technology like Meta AI might just be the creative partner you didn’t know you needed.