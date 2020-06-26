Then, Now, Next
75 Years of Global Progress with the United Nations
06.26.20
Since its founding, the United Nations has worked to drive global progress and tackle urgent problems on all fronts -- from health and development, to human rights and equality, to peace and security.
As the world commemorates the UN's 75th anniversary, let's reflect on all that humanity has achieved together, and all that is still left to do.
To learn more, visit: https://unfoundation.org/un75
Tell the UN the future you want: https://un75.online/partner/unfoundation