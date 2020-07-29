An 11-year-old girl is taking sewing lessons to make 1,200 masks for homeless people
In the midst of a global pandemic, plenty of the rich and powerful are coming out of the woodwork to use their resources to help those in need. Perhaps the most inspiring story, though, is that of Holli Morgan, an 11-year-old from DeKalb County, Atlanta. When Holli was worried about homeless people staying safe from the virus, she decided to make masks for them. She's already made hundreds of masks, and she plans to make hundreds more.
At first, Holli made masks for healthcare workers. That is, until she saw a report on Channel 2 News about mandatory mask laws, and she asked her mother how these rules would apply to homeless people. She became inspired to help, and, eventually, Holli's efforts became so large that she and her mother were interviewed on Channel 2 News itself. "She's a little girl who wanted to be part of something big," said Holli's mother in the interview. "None of us really knew how big it would go."
The pastor of Holli's church, Dr. Kerwin Lee, has called Holli a "blessing to others," and has taken it upon himself to distribute Holli's masks to those who need them — and he should be pretty helpful, as he has congregations in three local counties. "Throughout our 25-year history, we've seen God use many young people to make a difference," he said. "Holli is making a difference during a season of pandemic."
In a WSB-TV article on July 10, 2020, Holli is quoted as saying, "I have 574 masks in total. My goal is 1,200 masks." Then, in an ABC7-NY article on July 12, 2020, Holli is listed as having sewn 580 masks. This puts Holli solidly at six new masks in two days, or a rate of plus three masks per day. At this pace, Holli will reach her goal of 1,200 masks by Saturday, March 5, 2022, assuming she takes Sundays off. Keep going, Holli!
Holli's mother said "ever since [Holli] was born, she's always had this big heart." Likewise, Dr. Lee emphasized, "It's her own initiative. It wasn't something that someone planted in her. She saw there was a need, and knew she was gifted to do this." It's amazing to hear adults singing Holli's praises and give her credit for her hard work — however, Holli remains brave and humble, simply saying of the matter, "It makes me feel like I did something to help the Earth."
It's hard work to be there for yourself and your loved ones during a pandemic, and to do so for strangers is an even harder, nobler endeavor. Plenty of children are spending their newfound free time playing video games or watching TikToks — and there's nothing wrong with that, but sewing classes are cheap, and people are dying.
- A black man's viral commentary on face masks shows why it's not an ... ›
- Boy Scout 3-D prints over 1,200 'ear guards' to help healthcare ... ›
- A doctor wore a cloth, an N95 and a surgical mask at the same time to ›