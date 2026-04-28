‘Wheel of Fortune’ fan conducts wild 6-year study and finds bizarre pattern with male contestants

Sure, there are several hacks Wheel of Fortune players might use to increase their odds of success—calling out common letters, using “Express Wedges,” etc. But when it comes to keeping a marriage alive post-show, there’s really only one winning strategy: compliments.
A very specific (and very committed) investigation
Who’s to say what prompted a man named Joey to devote six years to watching “nearly 2,000 episodes” of the hit game show to see how many of its married male contestants were “kicked to the curb” after competing. But regardless, his findings were…surprising, to say the least.
After examining episodes that aired between 2010 and 2019, Joey discovered that male game players who didn’t use “complimentary adjectives” (think “gorgeous,” “amazing,” “fantastic”) to describe their wives during their introductions were far more likely—3x more likely, in fact—to get divorced within five years than their honey-tongued counterparts.
Apparently, 15% of the hubbies who forgot to attribute some kind of heavenly descriptor to their spouse got the boot, while only 5% of the complimentary group suffered the same fate.
Joey saw more or less the same gap among the 185 Wheel of Fortune winners who were married men. Seven percent of the praising fellas eventually got divorced, while 17% of the tightlipped ones saw their relationship disintegrate.
The Internet reacts: “Peak use of free will”
It wasn’t long before this wild study went viral online. People were shocked, yes, but mostly incredibly impressed by Joey’s “investigative journalism.”
“Peak use of free will. It’s people like this that got us out of caves and into the future.”
“I can appreciate weird obsessive behaviors. Love this.”
Fellow data nerds were particularly enamored.
“This is a data analyst with hyperfixation. So niche, and now will giggle when i listen to the men introductions. No one will get when i say, ‘divorced 5 years!’ and if they ask.. i’ll come back to this comment!”
“As a data analytics student i’m obsessed with this and this just opened a whole world of opportunity for me and my spare time tysm.”
One Wheel of Fortune insider even shared, “This is wild because the WoF casting people go out of their way to prep you to say something complimentary about your spouse. I remember trying to come up with something really unique to say about my husband, but the takeaway is that I knew I HAD to use some kind of complimentary adjective. So, not doing this means you actively worked against the coaching.”
As for Wheel of Fortune itself, the show’s verified TikTok account could only muster, “Bruh” in the comments section, along with a “mind-blown” emoji.
Why compliments actually matter in relationships
These findings, however seemingly niche, do reflect a larger bit of general relationship wisdom. According to renowned marriage specialist John Gottman, publicly complimenting your spouse is a powerful tool to build a “culture of appreciation”, which strengthens the relationship’s emotional foundation. It demonstrates fondness, admiration, and pride in your partner, contributing to the crucial 5:1 positive-to-negative interaction ratio needed for a healthy marriage.
In other words, it might not guarantee a jackpot, but a few kind words can go a surprisingly long way. And unlike solving a puzzle on national TV, this move can be practiced every day.