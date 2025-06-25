Tiny dog goes ballistic every time she sees a blueberry and it's truly a must-see situation
People are rolling at Spud's…uh…"enthusiasm" for finger fruit.
Every animal has its unique quirks, but some quirks are quirkier than others. Many people think their pets are uniquely strange, but then an oddity comes along that makes you say say, "Okay, now that is truly a one-of-a-kind creature."
Enter Spud, also known as Spud the cryptid, whose over-the-top reaction to blueberries has people cracking up. Or rather, her reaction to a blueberry. When her owner tosses a blueberry her way, Spud goes ballistic. That's the only word to describe it, and it really just has to be witnessed first-hand:
she loves it
This is not a one-off reaction. Spud does this every time, with every blueberry.
Replying to @SillyMilly
People lost their minds over Spud losing her mind over blueberries.
"This was completely unprovoked hostility towards an innocent, sweet little blueberry."
"And STILL, No blueberries were harmed during the making of this video. NONE."
"This is also how I act around blueberries so I get it."
"That blueberry is probably terrified and confused."
"I am both terrified and in love."
"Hitting pause at any time during this vid is sending me. 😭"
Seriously, try watching those videos again and pausing them at random times. Spud's owner just did that and shared screenshots, and they're as epic as you might expect.
People had things to say about the freeze frames as well, of course.
"I can't stop laughing. She looks taxidermied but also adorable."
"Spud was trying to go through the five stages of grief but never made it past anger."
"Like a wee little angel…of death."
"How is this dog both frightening and adorable."
If you're wondering if it's just blueberries that makes Spud go bonkers, no, it's not. While it appears blueberries are her favorite fruit to attack-yet-not-attack, she has similar interactions with radishes, strawberries, and even a pea.
this might look like a strawberry and pea but really it’s men who have wronged her
Another thing you should know about Spud is that she has a particular affinity for Grandma. Watch how she "turns into a giraffe," as one commenter put it, when she hears it's time to go to visit Grandma.
The blueberry enthusiasm extends to Grandma in real life, judging by the way Spud "attacks" her when she sees her.
Replying to @EllieVision 🇬🇧
"It’s so funny because we can all be together for days and anytime i say 'is that grandma?!' spud just loses it even if she’s been sleeping on her lap lol," Spuds owner writes. "That word just activates something in her."
If you're wondering what exactly a "cryptid" is, it's a creature that people have claimed exists or existed, but whose existence has never been proven. Think BigFoot or the Loch Ness monster. Spud most definitely exists, but her looks and quirks do make her appear almost mythical, so it's an apropos nickname.
Spud's owner shared the lore about her, saying Spud is 3,000 years old, has a degree in fashion design, hates fascists, and went to "the earth worm university." If you can't get enough of Spud, you're not alone. People are taking note of Spud's spunky and "delightfully creepy" little self, and she's growing quite a following online.
Spud even has a line of merch, because of course she does. You can get a tote bag with Spud's face on it that says, "I hate fascists," a shirt that has Spud dressed up as a strawberry on it, and more.
As one person wrote, "If Spud were a cult leader I'd be the first member," to which Spud's owner responded, "Don't tempt her to start running another cult." Oh my.
You can follow Spud for more fruity, cryptid, cultish, Grandma-loving adventures at @spud.the.cryptid on TikTok.