Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

The Eagles drafted him in 1944. He didn’t find out until he read it in the newspaper 55 years later.

He led a normal civilian life after serving in the Army, only to discover he’d been drafted 55 years earlier while reading a local newspaper.

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

culture, sports, wholesome
Photo credit: Joseph Sintum via Unsplash & Library of Congress via Unsplash.An older man reads a newspaper; football game from 1935.

The 1944 NFL draft ran 32 rounds. In the 20th round, with the 206th pick, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Syracuse fullback Norm Michael.

At the time, Michael was stationed at Maxwell Field in Alabama. He left Syracuse after his junior year, enlisted in the Army, and didn’t plan to return to the game. Three college seasons had taken a heavy physical toll, leaving him with a torn arm muscle, a broken nose, and fractures to his wrist, arm, and ankle.

Back then, teams were responsible for tracking down their own draft picks. With Michael stationed in Alabama, the Eagles never managed to make contact.

After the war, Michael came home, built a multi-decade sales career, ran a business in upstate New York, and raised a family. For the next five decades, professional football remained a distant memory, and he spent those years a Buffalo Bills fan, with no idea he’d ever belonged to another NFL team.

That changed in 1999, when he was reading a local newspaper and came across a historical list of every Syracuse player ever selected in the NFL draft. His name was right there. He was 78 years old at the time.

“That was the first I heard of it,” Michael told NFL.com, according to ESPN.

Watch on  YouTube

“My son sent them a letter after we found out,” he said. “I think he wanted to see if the Eagles owed me a signing bonus. Think of the interest I could have had. Fifty-seven years’ worth.”

The team never wrote back. “I still haven’t heard from the Eagles,” he said, laughing, that same year.

It was the same spring the Eagles used the second overall pick on another Syracuse player, Donovan McNabb.

Michael died in 2011 at 90, never having played a down in the NFL.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

teachers, students, the Pygmalion Effect, psychology
Skills

Study proves ‘The Pygmalion Effect’ greatly increases the confidence of kids

health, nasa, science
Culture

Former NASA scientist claims she died three times. What she saw convinced her heaven is real.

athletes, former athletes, NFL, baltimore ravens, john urschel, math, math breakthroughs, science, scientific research, MIT, professor, academics
Making Sense of Science

A former NFL player just solved a math mystery from the ’90s. His story is remarkable.

firefighters, rescue, humanity, kindness, community, firefighter, school, boy, children, parents, parenting, viral, humor
Wholesome

A kid got his head stuck between two iron bars. Millions have watched NY firefighters free him.

spending, finances, saving money
Skills

Woman fixes her finances after realizing 5 simple habits were why she ‘was always broke’

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
swedish tourism, visit sweden, introverts
Culture

Sweden’s tourism board blatantly courts introverts in a delightfully self-aware ad

Annie Reneau
teens walking, steps, exercise, teen mental health, high school
Mental Health

Researchers find the number of steps teens should take each day to avoid depression

Tod Perry
shoes, cheap shoes, fast fashion, fast fashion brands, sustainable fashion, economy, shrinklfation, money, sustainable shoes
Pop Culture

Man uses ‘garbage’ shoes to explain troubling economic trend for middle-class Americans

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff
labrador retriever, french bulldog, american kennel club, dog, America
Pets

Sorry, Labradors. After 31 years, America has a new favorite dog.

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff