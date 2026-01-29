Speaking coach shares 4-step conversation framework to quickly sound clear and confident
Give yourself P.R.E.P. time.
Ever get into a conversation and either lose your place, have trouble expressing your thoughts, or end up meandering around your point? This could happen during a work meeting, an interview, or when you and your friends are trying to decide on restaurant for dinner. If this sounds like you, there’s a conversation framework that could help.
Communication expert and speech coach Vinh Giang shared a conversation framework to help you be clear and confident in your points without waffling or beating around the bush with extra verbiage. He presents the acronym "P.R.E.P.": point, reason, example, and point.
P.R.E.P. helps you declare your idea, express why it’s important, provide an example of how it can or has already worked, and then reiterate your point to hammer it home. This is a great way to help you distill what you want to communicate while filtering out all the other noise buffering in your brain.
Here’s an example of how it could work in a conversation with your friends about where to meet for dinner:
Point: “We should get tacos again from that place by Christine’s apartment.”
Reason: “We spend so much time choosing a restaurant that we lose time hanging out, but when we got tacos it was delicious, quick, and convenient.”
Example: “Last time, we debated for over an hour where to eat and it took 30 minutes to drive there and find parking, but when we got tacos it was a short drive and Christine only had to walk from her apartment to get there.”
Point: “I really think that taco spot can be our go-to place to eat and hang out.”
In that example, the person clearly laid out their idea so others could fully understand and either 1) agree or 2) provide clear counterpoints to the idea. As you can see, P.R.E.P. can be an effective and clean conversation framework.
Communication experts offer their take on P.R.E.P.
Speech and communication professionals reached out to Upworthy to offer their thoughts on the P.R.E.P. framework.
“I find the P.R.E.P. framework helpful when answering questions or sharing perspectives, especially in large group settings, because it helps ensure your point comes across clearly and concisely,” said public relations expert and Vice President of SKDK, Vishakha Mathur. “The structured approach also leaves little room for miscommunication, as long as the audience is actively listening.”
“Something that Vinh Giang brings up in the video that is a good point is that most people just go out and try to ‘wing it’ in conversations or when they're trying to communicate an idea,” said communication coach Jeff Callahan. “One huge positive that Giang doesn't touch on is that giving someone a reason after making a point gives them a reason to go along with the idea. This prevents defensiveness and allows the other person an easy on-ramp to get on board with your idea.”
“A core of confident public speaking is filtering information so your brain doesn't go haywire in the uncertainty. This is even more true for ADHDers,” said public speaking trainer and ADHD coach Sammie Walker Herrera. “P.R.E.P. is a simple, solid framework for organizing one's spoken answer on the spot.”
“We literally use P.R.E.P. daily with clients that we coach for public speaking one-on-one and in workshops,” said LaQuita Cleare, founder of Clear Communication Academy.
The one primary critique that experts have for the P.R.E.P. is when speakers follow the framing too strictly. If P.R.E.P. is clung to tightly, it could stifle natural conversation.
“One problem that I see with clients is that they can become too robotic if they take P.R.E.P. too literally,” said Cleare. “So it's important that it feels natural and fluid.”
The next time you’re having trouble expressing yourself or explaining a point, try P.R.E.P. out. It could make conversations clearer and quicker, making you feel more understood.