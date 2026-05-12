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Entire graduating class shows up at their kindergarten teacher’s house for a surprise thanks

Now THAT is a sweet high school reunion.

By

Upworthy Staff

graduation, graduate, cap and gown, hugging graduate
Letting teachers know they made a difference is a gift they'll never forget.

Kindergarten is one of the most formative experiences in a child’s life. Not only do they learn there how to navigate the tricky world of friendships and the seeds of independence, they also start their education journey. All of that is made extra special if they have a teacher who really loves them. When you’re a kindergarten teacher, you know that you have the power to make a serious impact, and that shouldn’t be taken lightly. A retired kindergarten teacher warmed hearts on TikTok as people learn just how great that impact is.

Then, one by one, they filed through the gate

In the video shared by user Kim Hamilton (the daughter of said teacher) in 2022, a woman, who is identified in the comments as Mrs. Pearson, is sitting on her porch when a girl in a cap and gown shows up at the gate. “Congratulations!” Mrs. Pearson calls out, waving. Soon, she realizes that the young girl isn’t alone.

@kimhamilton15

#kindergartentograduation ♬ Graduation March – Pomp And Circumstance – Instrumental – Zev Weinstein

“What’s happening?” she asks her daughter, who can be heard chuckling behind the camera.

“They’re your kindergarteners,” Hamilton replies, as kids in caps and gowns start filing through the gate.

“Did you know this was happening?!” Pearson asks, the shock and joy clearly evident on her face.

“Oh my gosh, I love you all! Look at you!” she exclaims as she runs over to the kids.

Hamilton explains to her that these kids, clearly high school graduates, are the last group of kindergarten students Pearson taught before retiring. As each one of them comes into the gate, the joy on Pearson’s face grows exponentially. It’s clear that these kids were her babies, and even though now they’re all grown up and going off to college, they’ll always have that special place in her heart.

“Oh my god, you’re all just gorgeous!” she says, giving each one a hug.

The kids are just as happy to see their beloved Mrs. Pearson as she is to see them. They eagerly shuffle together to pose for a picture as she just stops and looks at them, taking it all in. Presumably, she hasn’t seen them much in the many years since she retired. Maybe they’ve seen each other around. As a kid, I loved running into my teachers outside of school. I still do. But the fact that these kids showed up to see her, to allow her to celebrate her integral role in their lives, that’s really special. And I’m not the only one who thinks so.

People in the comments lost it completely

Here are just a handful of the comments people left on Hamilton’s video:

“Proof they never stop being our kids after they leave us.”

“The love she showed and was shown, she must have been one heck of a teacher”

“I started crying when your mom did.”

“Love this! ❤ I teach kindergarten and only hope my students will remember me like this! She must have been extraordinary!”

“Literally teachers like HER are the reasons I still talk to my teachers from middle school, HS & college good teachers are so special.”

“The best gift a teacher can receive is seeing her former students bloom.”

Teachers can truly make a lifelong impression on us, for better or for worse. When you get a good teacher at any age, it’s never too late to offer them your gratitude and appreciation.

This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.

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  • British woman holds her late daughter’s hand again after it was transplanted onto a quadruple amputee
    Photo credit: CanvaHands intertwined, left, and an X-ray of a hand.
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    British woman holds her late daughter’s hand again after it was transplanted onto a quadruple amputee

    “There’s a little piece of her still there.”

    Erik Barnes

    Jackie Kirwan was understandably devastated when her 33-year-old daughter, Georgie Peterson, died from a fatal seizure. However, because Georgie was an organ donor, her hand was transplanted onto quadruple amputee Kim Smith. Now Jackie gets to hold her daughter’s hand every time Kim comes to visit.

    When Jackie first met Kim and held the hand that once belonged to her daughter, she remarked to BBC News, “There’s a little piece of her still there.”

    Georgie’s parting gift

    In 2017, Kim contracted a urinary tract infection that led to sepsis. To survive, she was forced to have all four of her limbs amputated in 2018. After a failed double-hand transplant, Kim had to learn to live without hands or feet—until she got a call in 2025 about a possible donor. That donor was Jackie daughter, Georgie.

    Ever since she was young, Georgie suffered from Periventricular Nodular Heterotopia (PVNH), a condition that causes uncontrolled epilepsy. Throughout her life, she treated PVNH with medication, but nothing truly worked. Although Georgie underwent brain surgery to address PVNH, the condition ultimately took her life.

    While Georgie had signed up to be a donor, permission from the family was still needed for limb donation. Jackie knew that Georgie wouldn’t hesitate to donate a part of herself to help someone else, despite the two never having discussed donating hands, feet, or other limbs. In an interview with This Morning, Jackie said, “If you’re giving heart, liver, lungs, why not help somebody?”

    Shortly after Georgie’s passing, Kim was prepped for the transplant. It was a success.

    Extending gratitude

    After the procedure, Kim reached out to Jackie. She wrote a letter thanking both Jackie and her daughter for the incredible gift of a hand. Kim also expressed interest in meeting Jackie in person to thank her if she was interested. Jackie accepted.

    Upon first meeting, Jackie was afraid to ask if she could hold her daughter’s hand again. After all, her daughter’s hand now belonged to Kim. However, Kim wanted to meet Jackie for that very reason. Now, whenever the two visit, Jackie has permission to hold Georgie’s hand.

    Thanks to Georgie, Kim is now able to hold her five-year-old granddaughter’s hand, along with performing several other day-to-day tasks and activities. Because of the mobility in Georgie’s hand, Kim is able to keep the fingers on her new hand straight, something that isn’t common with hand transplants.

    A call for advocacy

    Today, the two women have become advocates for organ donation and other causes. Jackie wants to raise awareness of PVNH and support further research into the condition that took Georgie’s life. Kim is also an advocate for sepsis research to improve early diagnosis and treatment.

    While Georgie is no longer with us, her impact lives on—not just through the hand now attached to Kim’s wrist, but also through the example she set for how we can improve lives even after we are gone.

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  • In 2022, John Lennon’s son performed ‘Imagine’ for the first time after swearing he never would
    Photo credit: via Julian Lennon/YouTube and Wikimedia Commons John and Julian Lennon both performing "Imagine."
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    In 2022, John Lennon’s son performed ‘Imagine’ for the first time after swearing he never would

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    Watch:

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    John Lennon, Imagine, song, piano, musician
    John Lennon recording at the piano. via Wikimedia Commons

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    This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.

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  • Dutch grocery store add slow lane for elderly customers who want to chat
    Photo credit: CanvaA supermarket cashier checks out customer.
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    Dutch grocery store add slow lane for elderly customers who want to chat

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    Margot Robbie. Photo credit: Eva Rinaldi/Flickr

    He adds that actors these days all have perfectly straight, pearl-white teeth. He notes that earlier in his career, Tom Cruise had crooked front teeth, which made him look like a real person. Many actors today also have perfect hairlines, whereas actors such as Nicholson, Bill Murray, and Burt Reynolds had age-appropriate receding hairlines that made them look authentic.

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    “And this speaks to a kind of aesthetic that many modern movies have,” Green said. “They’re perfectly lit, the set perfectly designed, the actors in perfectly clean clothes, but this kind of perfection just makes it all look boring.”

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    Women in the comments had plenty to say

    Countless women empathized with Lacie in the comments section. Clearly, this was not a unique circumstance.

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    Another added, “Man, nothing pisses me off more than men who make me feel uncomfortable doing things that I NEED to do for my health and well-being.”

    Others tried to give their own tips for handling the situation, from finding nearby police or fire stations to using a variety of running trails to simply notifying the first visible passerby of what’s happening and asking to stand with them.

    And of course, the resounding advice was to use the public space, and modern-day technology, to one’s advantage.

    As one person wrote, “Girls we have got to normalize turning around and yelling at people following us. Let them know you know, take pictures of them, scream, make a scene.”

    What experts say you should do

    Experts say the most important thing is to stay in a populated area as long as you’re being followed. If you can pop into a store, do it. And always let a trusted friend or loved one know where you are. Giving a family member access to Find My Phone or a similar tracking app could be a lifesaver.

    It’d be nice if these kinds of unsettling interactions didn’t exist. But here we are.

    Some estimates say around 75% of women have been followed by a stranger at some point in their lives; a shocking, tragic statistic. They’re also around four times as likely to be continuously stalked compared to men. It’s not fair that women and girls have to deal with this, and that they’re forced to develop a keen instinct for when danger is present.

    At the very least, it’s good that women are speaking up more so that these situations are easier to spot early on and women can know how to navigate them in the safest way possible.

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    This article originally appeared three years ago. It has been updated.

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    “Could you imagine seeing this? Like omg I’d be freaking out.”

    “This is tremendous, and I am so envious of those who witnessed it in real life.”

    “Flash mob of healing vibes ”

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    Sone & Coline Sicre: Made up the pop choir near the piano.

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    Martin Pennec: Came out of nowhere with those drums.

    Axel Thomas & Paul Pasmanian: On the second guitar and bass guitar.

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    Lisa Chaïb-Auriol

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    Chuck Pariton

    Nicolae Hategan

    Olga Vojnovic

    Sara Paone

    Shadi

    Moonsy

    Tirso Ramirez

    David Lefort

    Romain Jurmande

    Why this one hits differently than the rest

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    Excuse me…off to go listen to this for the 20th time.

    This article originally appeared one year ago. It has been updated.

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    Photo credit: Instagram/@autumncollette_ (with permission)Grandma battling terminal cancer Pauline Monk, 86, is first customer at Taco Bell in Sissonville, West Virginia.
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    Grandma battling cancer has wish granted by becoming new Taco Bell’s first patron

    “Taco Bell opening in their hometown might not be a big deal to most. But to us, it was an answered prayer.”

    Emily Shiffer

    Pauline Monk, an 86-year-old grandma from Sissonville, West Virginia, is a Taco Bell stan. And Mawmaw Pauline (as she’s called by her grandkids) recently got the opportunity of a lifetime: to be the first patron of a brand new Taco Bell location in her hometown.

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    Autumn Collette shared a behind-the-scenes video of her Mawmaw Pauline being interviewed by local news station WOWK 13 News, where she shared her excitement over being the first customer to step foot in and eat at her favorite restaurant.

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    Autumn Collette posted a touching video of Mawmaw Pauline soaking up her Taco Bell experience on opening day, adding that she “got to be the first patron inside. First person to sit down. First person to place an order.”

    She explained how MawMaw Pauline was able to have her Taco Bell dream come true.

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    Mawmaw Pauline got her moment in the spotlight.

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    Mawmaw Pauline’s cancer battle

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    In the video’s overlay, Autumn Collette shared that her Mawmaw is unfortunately battling cancer again.

    “She was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung and liver cancer in November of 2025. She was given a life expectancy of 2-3 months,” she wrote. “On May 6, 2026: 6 months after her diagnosis…she made it to see the Taco Bell open in her hometown of 70-some years.”

    She adds, “My Mawmaw is just an angel on earth. And I know everybody says that about their mawmaws.. but I am for certain that mine really is. She is the most wholesome woman.”

    Viewers respond

    Many people were touched by this win amid Mawmaw Pauline’s cancer battle and the love and joy she exudes for Taco Bell:

    “She should NEVER have to pay for another Taco Bell meal EVER! Free Taco Bell for Life. This brought tears to my eyes ❤️.”

    “Baja Bless this woman 🙏🏻.”

    “I love her🥹 I’m so happy she got to get her nacho bell grande!!”

    “All hail THE Queen of the Taco Bell. 👑👸🌮🔔.”

    Grandma chose to live más.”

    “Aww the Taco Belle of the Ball!!!”

    “Give her everything she wants off that menu!”

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  • Funny ‘Mr. Brightside’ parody has Gen Xers celebrating the joy of going to bed while it’s still light out
    Photo credit: The Holderness Family/TikTok (used with permission)The Holderness Family's "It's Bright Outside."
    ,

    Funny ‘Mr. Brightside’ parody has Gen Xers celebrating the joy of going to bed while it’s still light out

    “Coming out of the meal, and we are doing just fine. We look at our watch, and it is 7:09…”

    Tod Perry

    One of the biggest differences between being 25 and 50 is the idea of going out and partying past midnight. A 25-year-old can do that a few nights a week, whereas someone in their 50s would need three days to recuperate from one night out. As we age, our bodies change, we appreciate a good night’s sleep a lot more, and a quiet night with a good book feels a lot more appealing than it did two decades earlier.

    Gen Xers are entering the curl-up-with-a-good-book phase of their lives. Those born between 1965 and 1980 are somewhere between 46 and 61 and have probably had more days than they want to admit when going to bed before nightfall seemed like a great idea.

    Kim and Penn Holderness, the husband-and-wife duo behind The Holderness Family, frequently go viral for their hilarious parody songs. Now, they’ve done it again with a funny send-up of The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” called “It’s Bright Outside,” about getting the urge to knock out while the sun’s still up.

    In the video, the couple goes out for a glass of wine, which quickly takes the wind out of their sails, and they head home to curl up in bed. But they have to close the blinds because “it’s still bright outside.”

    The Holderness Family’s “It’s Bright Outside”

    @theholdernessfamily

    We’re already in the bed ☀️#genx

    ♬ original sound – The Holderness Family

    The video touched a nerve with many Gen Xers in the comments.

    “Damn, this hits hard tonight, Hubs and I split onion rings, had 2 drinks, and we’re home by 7,” Julie wrote.

    “Yesterday we went out at 5, ate dinner at a restaurant with our kids at 6, came home at 7, cut cake to celebrate the anniversary, walked the dog, and were in bed by 8,” Eye Snap added. “This was the most excitement we had on a Saturday night in like 5 years.”

    Why do older people go to sleep earlier?

    The biggest reasons people go to bed earlier as they age are physical. As we age, our bodies begin producing melatonin, the hormone that signals it’s time to sleep, earlier in the evening. Our bodies also become more sensitive to light, which affects our circadian rhythms, or natural sleep-wake cycles. Finally, as people age, they experience a decrease in energy production, making going to bed much more desirable than it was when they were younger.

    couple sleeping, middle-aged couple, early bed time, going to bed, sleep
    A couple asleep during the daytime. Photo credit: Canva

    Lyrics to “It’s Bright Outside”

    Coming out of the meal, and we are doing just fine

    We look at our watch, and it is 7:09

    We had one glass of wine. We’re running out of gas. It was only a glass. It was only a glass

    Now we’re falling asleep, and she’s calling a cab because we are Gen X and we still call cabs

    And we’re back at our house, and the sun is still out

    Are we staying up late now? There’s zero chance now

    She puts on sweatpants now

    Face cream, go

    Our neighbors are just going out

    And we’re taking our very specific collection of sleeping medication

    Jealousy, don’t you wish that you were me

    Could have gone out late, instead

    We’re already in the bed

    Don’t you want to stream TV? Pluribus is calling me

    We should probably close the blinds

    Cause it’s still bright outside

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