Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

A woman demanded an upgrade rather than sit next to a dog. The flight attendant upgraded the dog.

Air travel requires a bit of patience, but one passenger learned the hard way that entitlement doesn’t get you far.

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

nature, pets, funny
Photo credit: Rafaëlla Waasdorp via UnsplashRepresentative image of a service dog on an airplane.

In March, a woman named Chantal Rochelle (@chantalrochelle) says she boarded a flight with Capri, her eight-pound Maltipoo, and the woman in the next seat wanted no part of it.

On Threads, Rochelle writes that the passenger didn’t give a reason; she just made it clear she wasn’t sitting there and asked a flight attendant to move her up.

The attendant said, “One moment,” and walked off.

nature, pets, funny
Representative image of a flight attendant on a busy flight. Photo credit: Omar Prestwich via Unsplash.

She came back a few minutes later and upgraded Rochelle and her dog to first class.

“The look on her face belonged in a museum,” Rochelle wrote.

The comments were split. Some read the woman as entitled. “She already had a ‘pupgrade’ and asked for an inferior upgrade? What a silly lady,” one person wrote.

nature, pets, funny
Representative image of a maltipoo. Photo credit: JAEGON LEE via Unsplash.

Others pointed out the obvious alternative explanation and the one request that would have actually been reasonable.

“I would have asked to be moved. Not upgraded. I have severe allergies to dog hair,” another commenter wrote.

Asking to be reseated away from an animal is a normal request, and many people have a valid reason. But asking to be bumped to first class is a different ask, and that’s what got her the reaction.

Watch on  YouTube
Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

paul mccartney, billie eilish, songwriting, modern music, the beatles
Pop Culture

Paul McCartney was asked if he’s jealous of any modern songwriters. His answer was surprisingly blunt. 

women, pictures, redecorating, Denis Diderot, painting
Life Hacks

There’s a psychological reason you can’t stop decorating once you start. Here’s how to break the cycle.

parenting, parents, families, kids, community, friends, friendship, moms, dads, millennial parents, gen x parents, gen alpha, neighbors, kindness
Parenting

A mom warned parents about the ‘playdate pipeline’ and launched a fascinating debate

Pop Culture

Couple retires to live on cruise ships because it’s roughly half the cost of a nursing home

high school, old photos, age, looking older, aging process, 1950s, 2020s
Generations

The super interesting reason why people in the past looked so much older than people today

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
Culture

What makes kids popular in high school? Researchers found they share the same personality trait.

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff
Culture

Comedian nails the differences in how each generation arrives at someone’s home

Annie Reneau & Upworthy Staff
Golden Girls retreat, Betty White, Chip Conley
Generations

Gen X and Boomer women who refuse to retire alone are turning to the ‘Golden Girls’ retirement plan

Cecily Knobler
happy woman, angry woman, before and after, blonde lady, calm down
Mental Health

Psychologists say the easy ‘Third-Person’ method helps you get over tough emotions quickly

Tod Perry