A woman demanded an upgrade rather than sit next to a dog. The flight attendant upgraded the dog.

In March, a woman named Chantal Rochelle (@chantalrochelle) says she boarded a flight with Capri, her eight-pound Maltipoo, and the woman in the next seat wanted no part of it.
On Threads, Rochelle writes that the passenger didn’t give a reason; she just made it clear she wasn’t sitting there and asked a flight attendant to move her up.
The attendant said, “One moment,” and walked off.
She came back a few minutes later and upgraded Rochelle and her dog to first class.
“The look on her face belonged in a museum,” Rochelle wrote.
The comments were split. Some read the woman as entitled. “She already had a ‘pupgrade’ and asked for an inferior upgrade? What a silly lady,” one person wrote.
Others pointed out the obvious alternative explanation and the one request that would have actually been reasonable.
“I would have asked to be moved. Not upgraded. I have severe allergies to dog hair,” another commenter wrote.
Asking to be reseated away from an animal is a normal request, and many people have a valid reason. But asking to be bumped to first class is a different ask, and that’s what got her the reaction.