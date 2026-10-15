A woman demanded an upgrade rather than sit next to a dog. The flight attendant upgraded the dog.

In March, a woman named Chantal Rochelle (@chantalrochelle) says she boarded a flight with Capri, her eight-pound Maltipoo, and the woman in the next seat wanted no part of it.

On Threads, Rochelle writes that the passenger didn’t give a reason; she just made it clear she wasn’t sitting there and asked a flight attendant to move her up.

The attendant said, “One moment,” and walked off. Representative image of a flight attendant on a busy flight. Photo credit: Omar Prestwich via Unsplash.

She came back a few minutes later and upgraded Rochelle and her dog to first class.

“The look on her face belonged in a museum,” Rochelle wrote.

The comments were split. Some read the woman as entitled. “She already had a ‘pupgrade’ and asked for an inferior upgrade? What a silly lady,” one person wrote. Representative image of a maltipoo. Photo credit: JAEGON LEE via Unsplash.

Others pointed out the obvious alternative explanation and the one request that would have actually been reasonable.

“I would have asked to be moved. Not upgraded. I have severe allergies to dog hair,” another commenter wrote.

Asking to be reseated away from an animal is a normal request, and many people have a valid reason. But asking to be bumped to first class is a different ask, and that’s what got her the reaction.