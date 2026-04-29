He saw a driver put in $7 of gas and felt something click. By the time he left, several strangers were in tears.

It was 10:30 at night at a BP station in Currambine, a suburb north of Perth, Australia. Monty Van Der Berg, 34, was waiting in line to fill up his tank when he noticed something about the car ahead of him. The driver had put in $7 worth of fuel and pulled away.
That small detail stuck with him. He knew what $7 of gas means.
When the next car pulled up beside him, he leaned over. “I hope you’re filling up,” he said, “because I’m going to pay for it.” Then he walked to the kiosk and kept going, paying for car after car until he’d spent around $340, as People reported on April 9.
One woman pumping gas broke down crying. She’d just finished a brutal shift at work and was running on empty in every sense. The gesture hit her somewhere she wasn’t expecting. Another woman named Gerville gave an interview to 7NEWS afterward, still visibly moved. She works three jobs as a single mother. Someone quietly paying for her fuel at 10:30 on a Monday night was not something she had any framework for. “It was so nice to see other people light up,” Van Der Berg said afterward. “It was such a nice moment.”
Van Der Berg owns a construction business now, but it wasn’t always that way. He said there were years when he was living paycheck to paycheck and a full tank wasn’t always possible. He knows what it feels like to pull up to a pump and do the math in your head. So now that he’s doing well, he has a rule: every time he fills up, he pays for at least one other person.
He was clear that the $340 night wasn’t about the money or the attention. “That’s my one thing every time I fill up,” he said simply. He didn’t want praise for it. He just remembered what it was like, and he’s in a position to help, so he does.
Gerville said she hopes to run into him again someday. She wants to pay him back.
This random act of kindness at the pump reminds us of this viral classic from almost a decade ago: