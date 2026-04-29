Why Dwayne Johnson’s advice for new dads comes down to one simple thing: take off your shirt

When Canadian TV host Chris Van Vliet (@CVVClips) told Dwayne Johnson he was about to become a father for the first time and asked for advice, Johnson didn’t hesitate. He gave him a hug, told him his instincts were right, and then got specific.
“Take your shirt off,” Johnson said. “I need you to go skin to skin.”
Johnson explained that holding a newborn skin-to-skin right out of the womb builds what he described as an energetic and emotional anchor between parent and child. He’s not just talking theoretically. When his daughter Tiana was born in April 2018, he posted a photo to Instagram of himself cradling her against his bare chest, shirtless in the hospital, with a caption about how being her dad was the role he was most proud of. Days later, her mother Lauren Hashian shared her own photo doing the same.
The practice Johnson is describing has a clinical name: kangaroo care. According to the Cleveland Clinic, skin-to-skin contact involves holding a newborn against a bare chest and has well-documented benefits for both the baby and the parent. For the baby, it helps regulate body temperature, stabilizes heart rate and breathing, supports early breastfeeding, and reduces stress. For the parent, it triggers hormonal responses that promote bonding and can reduce postpartum anxiety. The research backing it is extensive and the recommendation applies to both mothers and fathers.
What Johnson is doing is essentially making the case for something pediatricians have been saying for years but that new dads don’t always hear directed specifically at them. Most kangaroo care conversations are aimed at mothers. Johnson’s version of the advice is pointed squarely at fathers, delivered by someone whose public identity is built on being the biggest, toughest person in the room — which probably makes it land differently.
Van Vliet, for his part, went on to have a daughter. He hasn’t said whether he followed the advice. But the comment section on the video is full of fathers who either did and are glad they did, or didn’t and wish they had.
“I got a bit teary-eyed during that,” one wrote. “I regret not doing the skin-to-skin with my son.”