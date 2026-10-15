New research suggests that having a happy marriage can be a big problem for a couple’s longevity

You’ve probably heard the phrase “happy wife, happy life.” Conventional wisdom states that a fulfilling partnership leads to a longer, healthier lifespan. Decades of research support this, finding that happily married adults tend to live longer than their single counterparts.

However, a new study from the University of Alabama at Birmingham has challenged those assumptions. Romantic love alone isn’t a magic shield against aging and the ravages of time. A couple’s everyday lifestyle appears to affect their ability to live happily ever after, especially if they enjoy feeding each other’s bad habits.

The double-edged sword of domestic bliss

Psychologist Stephanie Wilson and her team followed 107 married or cohabiting couples, ages 40 to 87. Researchers collected blood samples to measure a range of biological aging markers. These included how quickly a person’s cells wear down over time, inflammation-related damage, and other indicators of physical wear and tear.

The group also conducted surveys about each couple’s relationship. They asked for details ranging from how often they shared good news to how they dealt with unresolved arguments. The team also tracked each subject’s sleep, diet, and exercise routines. A representative couple as studied by The University of Alabama at Birmingham (Photo Credit: Iddea photo/pexels.com)

The finding: happier couples showed signs of slower cellular aging, as expected, but only among couples who also exercised regularly, slept well, and ate a healthy diet. When those habits were poor, the benefit of their happy partnership faded. In some cases, a joyful marriage paired with poor sleep and diet was linked to faster telomere shortening (the protective caps on our chromosomes).

When your favorite routines work against you

Wilson’s team started with a simple idea: the behaviors that bring us closer aren’t always the ones that benefit our bodies and long-term health. Think of a cozy night binge-watching TV with the one you love over a pint of ice cream or cocktails. Yes, it is bonding, and sure, it’s a lot of fun in the moment. But things get stickier when it becomes a recurring part of a couple’s routine.

Researchers refer to this as a “vicious cycle.” It’s a habit that reinforces sedentary behaviors, like regularly ordering takeout high in saturated fat and staying up too late. This can also work in reverse. Love can fuel a virtuous cycle, where partners keep each other going with cardio-enhancing evening walks and well-balanced, home-cooked dinners. A couple working out together (Photo credit: Ketut Subiyanto/pexels.com)

The same kind of love, but different habits, led to different health outcomes.

Of course, there are some important caveats. The couples in the study were mostly white, highly educated, and healthier than average. Additionally, people with many serious chronic illnesses were left out of the sample group. The study does show health associations related to a couple’s habits. It did not conclusively prove that a marriage directly speeds up or slows down aging. The researchers emphasized that these results are preliminary and will need to be repeated with larger, more diverse groups.

And no, the takeaway isn’t to love each other less. The paper points out that couples can be very happy no matter how healthy or unhealthy their habits are. The conclusion advises investing in both a healthy relationship and a healthy lifestyle.

A great date night can be dinner and a movie. It can also include a nice walk after that meal. Try cooking at home together more often, and aim for balanced meals with lean proteins and plenty of fibrous veggies. Make a pact to both turn off your screens at least an hour before bed. It’s about the small things done as a team, because the healthiest love story is the one where you both get to stick around to tell it.