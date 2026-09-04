Psychologist shares the 1 change couples who secretly resent each other must make

Being in a romantic relationship has numerous benefits. Through good times and bad, couples have the advantage of someone to both lean on and care for, making everyday life feel more stable and secure. Not to mention how incredible it can feel to be in love. That is, if the pair has learned to trust one another.



Money, sex, and shared household stress are natural tension points in any long-term partnership. However, psychologists warn that frequent fights over these issues can indicate deeper problems in the relationship.

Marriage and family therapists point to one dynamic that often turns minor disagreements into deep, lasting hostility. It’s scorekeeping. That’s when partners start treating their relationship like a transactional ledger. In the need to “balance the books,” resentment can quickly take root.

So, what are the signs that you or your partner may be too focused on keeping score? And how can you stop the pattern before one of you calls it quits?

Science shows that transactional thinking destroys satisfaction

In psychology, scorekeeping is known as an “exchange relationship.” That’s the habit of tracking every favor, chore, or responsibility and expecting immediate payback. A major 13-year study published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin followed thousands of romantic couples to determine how this mindset impacts love over time.

The findings were clear: most healthy couples naturally stop keeping score as their bond deepens. They find balance by doing things for their partners without expectation. And they acknowledge and appreciate it when they see that behavior reciprocated.

The partners who cling to a “pay me back” attitude, however, experience a steep decline in relationship satisfaction. Money is a pressure point for many couples, but that doesn’t mean you want to treat your partnership like a business. If you’re constantly measuring the “return on investment” of being together, it wears on both of you. Unmet expectations and unexpressed needs can quickly curdle into bitterness. Over time, scorekeeping wears on a couple’s trust. They can stop working as a team and start viewing each other like they’re in an endless negotiation.

Psychologists have outlined several behaviors that can unburden a couple from an “exchange” mentality. Keeping these in mind can help set your relationship back on the right track.

Shifting from a scoreboard to a shared community

To break the toxic cycle of resentment, psychologists say couples must make one fundamental shift: replace scorekeeping with unconditional collaboration. Paying bills, feeding pets, cleaning up the sink—these are simple tasks that everyone can complete.

Instead of waiting for your partner to do their share before you contribute in kind, focus on what you can build and accomplish together. Relationship experts recommend replacing silent expectations with clear, assertive communication. When one partner feels overwhelmed by household labor or emotional caregiving, expressing needs openly prevents silent grudges from building.

It also helps to practice empathy actively. Focus on healing the relationship rather than winning an argument. Try not to think of open communication as a list of all the things your partner thinks you’re doing wrong. When both people stop tracking who gave more and start working on how they can carry out all the small and large parts of life together, the heavy burden of resentment lifts. It also prompts people to find ways to express their appreciation by reciprocating. Giving, more often than not, gets you more in return emotionally. @paige_.vents a relationship is not a one person job… these are some ways you can work with each other, not against each other, to build that healthy relationship! #relationships #relationshipadvice #relationshiptok #healthyrelationships #fypシ ♬ Je te laisserai des mots (Piano) – noel.smt

The happiest couples do not stay together because they keep a balanced ledger or because they never disagree. They thrive because they choose to show up, even when times are challenging, without needing immediate reward. They give their best to each other without keeping receipts, which gives them the freedom to focus on all the happy, dopamine-fueled reasons they chose this romantic relationship in the first place—and why they continue to choose it every single day.