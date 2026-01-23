Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman shares a simple, science-backed technique to stop hiccups
It's quick and it works.
Most of us get the hiccups on occasion, and some people have waged battles with persistent bouts of them. While harmless, hiccups are annoying, especially when it feels like they're never going to stop. There are all kinds of tips people have for getting rid of them, from drinking a glass of water upside down (which has never made sense) to holding your breath (which sometimes works) to having someone startle you (it's hard to be startled when you know it's coming).
Stanford University neuroscientist Andrew Huberman explains a science-supported technique to "reliably" stop hiccups in their tracks. It's a variation on holding your breath, with a couple of simple but important tweaks. Watch:
"It's a technique that takes advantage of hypercontracting the phrenic nerve over a short period of time," he explains, "so that it then subsequently relaxes or alleviates the spasming of the phrenic nerve. And that simple method is to inhale three times in a row."
On the first inhale, you breathe in deeply through your nose. Then, without exhaling any air, you inhale again through the nose (however brief). Then you inhale a third time, which might be just a micro- or millisecond of breath, and hold your breath for about 15 to 20 seconds before exhaling slowly.
People in the comments said they tried it and shared their experiences:
"Amazing how fast this worked. 10/10!"
"It really stopped, I had them for 10 minutes and it worked, thank you!"
"Just finished first chemo treatment. Hiccups have been terrible. This helped me so much. Thank you!"
"This man is saving lives. I had hiccups for hours tried this and it worked right away."
"It worked!!! I have been hiccuping for the past 30 mins and it's started to get frustrating for me, then I came across this short and now I'm fine. Thank you."
What exactly are hiccups?
The Cleveland Clinic explains:
"Hiccups are repeated spasms of your diaphragm paired with a 'hic' sound from your vocal cords closing. Your diaphragm is a thin, dome-shaped muscle that separates your chest from your belly. It moves downward when you breathe in and upward when you breathe out.
Two things happen when you hiccup:
- Your diaphragm pulls down suddenly between breaths, making you quickly suck in air.
- The glottis (space between your vocal cords) suddenly closes to stop more air from coming in.
These actions make the 'hic' sound of a hiccup."
Hiccups usually go away on their own, but some people experience episodes that last much longer than expected. If they persist for more than two days, it's time to see a doctor.
Three inhales is all it takes.Photo credit: Canva
What causes hiccups?
As for the physiological cause, something irritates the phrenic nerve or vagus nerve, causing your diaphragm to contract and spasm. A number of factors can cause the irritation that leads to hiccups, and the Cleveland Clinic categorizes them as transient (temporary), persistent, and intractable.
Transient hiccups
According to the Cleveland Clinic, there's "often no clear cause for a random hiccup or two. But certain triggers might play a role, like:
- Eating too much or too fast.
- Eating spicy foods or foods that are very hot or cold.
- Drinking carbonated beverages.
- Swallowing excessive air (aerophagia).
- Smoking tobacco or cannabis.
- Drinking beverages containing alcohol."
Spicy foods can trigger hiccups.Photo credit: Canva
Persistent and intractable hiccups
The Cleveland Clinic says "various medical conditions can cause persistent hiccups, including:
- Gastrointestinal diseases, like GERD or gastritis.
- Conditions affecting your central nervous system, like stroke, Parkinson's disease or multiple sclerosis.
- Lung conditions, like pneumonia, pulmonary embolism or pleurisy.
- Tumors or lesions, like mediastinal tumors, esophageal cancer, or pancreatic cancer.
- Conditions that disrupt your metabolism and related nerve signaling, like uremia or hypocalcemia.
- Certain infections, like flu, shingles, and herpes simplex.
Some medications can also cause persistent hiccups. Examples include:
- Dopamine agonists.
- Benzodiazepines (at low doses).
- Some chemotherapy drugs.
- Dexamethasone.
- Azithromycin.
Persistent hiccups may also happen after certain surgeries or procedures, including those that require general anesthesia."
Whatever is causing your hiccups, getting them to stop is surely the primary concern. Try Huberman's three-inhale trick and see if it works as reliably as he suggests.