Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Mom has comical response to commenters who complained she was too old for her outfit choices

She made the cardinal offense of being 37 and daring to not dress like a grandma.

By

Jacalyn Wetzel

By

Upworthy Staff

woman, mom, clothes, wardrobe, fashion, motherhood, age
Photo credit: Photo by Daniel Monteiro on Unsplash What happened to dressing your age?

Once women reach a certain age, society does something weird. It starts sending messages that you’re simply too old to dress as if you have a social life. In general, it seemed as if society had been moving away from those unrealistic expectations laid upon moms and women over the age of 35, but maybe not.

Jessica Buwick, a mom on TikTok, found out fairly quickly that people still have interesting ideas about how “old people” should dress when going out in public. The mom, who was 37 at the time, ordered a plethora of outfits to try on in search of one for her son’s graduation after seeing other moms on social media dressing up more for graduations than parents did when she graduated.

In her silly, lighthearted video, Buwick tried on all of the outfits, but none of them made the cut for various reasons. One was too short and didn’t zip. Another was ill-fitting and confusing. They were obvious catastrophes that just didn’t work, so she made the misfortune into funny content, but people had a lot to say.

Then the comments got ugly

While many people laughed along, others took the opportunity to take jabs at Buwick’s fashion choices.

One commenter decided to point her in the right direction by commenting, “Maybe YOU should have shopped in an age-appropriate section of the store so you don’t look like a SKANK in your clothing, thereby humiliating your poor son.”

Yikes. That was unnecessarily rude and harsh, but, sadly, it was a common tone as multiple people pointed out how she was going to embarrass her son.

Her response was absolutely perfect

However, instead of letting the haters get to her, Buwick decided to follow up with a video of more “appropriate” outfits for an elderly mother to wear while attending her child’s graduation.

“Apparently I triggered a whole demographic of y’all when I shared my dress options for my son’s high school graduation. A lot of you were horrified with my choices,” she said. “Apparently they were not appropriate for a high school graduation nor for someone of my age…37.”

Clearly, the mom received the message and proved it by donning a floor-length gown with long sleeves to make sure minimal skin was showing. In another outfit reminiscent of The Sound of Music, she burst into song to complete the look. It didn’t make the cut in the end, though, because the sleeve was slightly sheer. The outfit she settled on at the end was clearly more the speed she thought the commenters were expecting.

So what did she actually wear in the end?

She took the comments in stride and made others laugh while doing so. Her son’s graduation had already passed, and in a follow-up video she showed the outfit she decided to go with: a cute pair of dress shorts, a tank top and a brightly colored blazer.

While I’m sure someone will disagree with that outfit choice as well, Buwick seems to have found a perfectly hilarious way to handle the negativity. Because here’s the thing: there was never going to be an outfit that satisfied everyone. Too short, too long, too fitted, too modest, somebody online always has an opinion. Buwick’s real move wasn’t picking the “right” outfit. It was refusing to let strangers decide how she gets to show up for her own kid.

This article originally appeared three years ago. It has been updated.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

cheap meal, cheap meals, cheap meal ideas, frugal, frugal people
Finance

30 cheap and delicious meals frugal people swear they never get sick of

Science

A 3-word method can help you make relaxed small talk that doesn’t feel like an interview

cats, cats concrete, cat enrichment, cat toys, cat behavior, pet behaviorist, cattok
Pets

Pet behaviorist explains the viral phenomenon of people buying their cats concrete slabs

culture, identity, best of humanity
Culture

How a youth group of Cherokee girls made history fighting for a sacred river

good looking man, nice watch, man in sunglasses, man with beard, attractive man
Relationships

Former model who lost his ‘pretty privilege’ reveals how it altered his perspective on life

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
girl, cleaning, wet wipe
Parenting

Parents reveal their most ‘unhinged’ parenting tactics, and the creativity is next level

Annie Reneau
brando babini, youth 4 youth fc, youth soccer program, youth soccer mentorship, soccer
Culture

Youth soccer is notoriously expensive. At 16, he started a mentorship program for priced out families.

Emily Shiffer
dogs, dog breeds, akc, akc breed rankings, most popular dogs, pets, family pets, english foxhound
Pets

Pet owners share what it’s really like living with the ‘least popular’ dog breed in America

Upworthy Staff & Evan Porter
embarrassed woman, teacher, honest teacher, former teacher, teacher city
Parenting

Former teacher shares the four things she couldn’t tell parents that she’s free to reveal now

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff