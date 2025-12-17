People can't stop watching sweater holes being magically mended by hand
It's the darnedest thing.
For most of human history, people had to make their own clothing by hand, and sewing skills were subsequently passed down from generation to generation. Because clothing was so time-consuming and labor-intensive to make, people also had to know how to repair clothing items that got torn or damaged in some way.
The invention of sewing and knitting machines (and subsequent factores) changed the way we acquire clothing, and the skills people used to possess have largely gone by the wayside. If we get a hole in a sock nowadays, we toss it and replace it. Most of us have no idea how to darn a sock or fix a hole in any knit fabric, since it's far easier and more convenient for us to replace than to repair.
But there are still some among us who do have the skills to repair clothing in a way that makes it look like the rip, tear or hole never happened, and to watch them do it is mesmerizing.
Videos of people stitching holes in knit sweaters have gone viral on social media with millions of views on simple, 2-minute demonstrations. Why? Well, you just have to see it in action.
One video begins by showing a hole in a light pink knit sweater. Using a needle, yarn and a tiny latch hook device, the person demonstrates how to fill the hole to make it look as if it never existed in the first place. Putting a patch over a hole is one thing, but this is something akin to magic.
Watch:
- YouTube www.youtube.com
Wow, right?
Another video begins by showing a hole in a gray knit sweater, but this time a yellow yarn is used to patch the hole so you can see clearly what was done. It looks so simple, but you really do have to know what you're doing to make this magic work.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
What we're witnessing here is a combo of knowledge and experience in the fiber arts, of course, but what it looks like is sheer sorcery or some kind of really complicated calculus problem. Who figured out how to do this? And why is it so satisfying to watch?
"I watched this whole video and I still don’t know how you did that," shared one commenter. (Right?!)
"Hey that was pretty neat," wrote another. "Can you do the ozone layer next?" (Ha.)
"I could watch it a hundred times and still not be able to do this," wrote another. (Uh, same.)
"My toxic trait is thinking I can do this 😂😂😂," shared another. (Maybe after watching it two hundred times.)
Many people found it oddly soothing to watch, perhaps because seeing something being fixed is indeed satisfying and perhaps because it harkens back to a simpler time when people spent their evenings doing things like this around the fire.
The music helps, too. This video demonstrates three different ways to mend sweater holes and the piano practically lulls you into a meditative state while you watch. Is this fiber arts therapy for those of us who don't sew or knit or crochet? Maybe so. Whatever works.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
Kudos to those who are keeping these kinds of skills alive and sharing them with the world. We may not be passing this kind of knowledge down in most families anymore, but at least we have the internet to help us if we really want to learn it.
And why stop with sweaters? There are plenty of internet rabbit moles featuring jeans, socks, and all kids of other clothing items getting magically mended. This is the kind of ASMR the world needs.
This article originally appeared three years ago.