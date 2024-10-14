Study shows people with these 5 personality traits are more satisfied in life.
The surprising findings are a bit of a good news/bad news situation.
If you were to try to pinpoint the things that might lead someone to say they're satisfied with their life, there might be a few obvious choices.
Things like having fulfilling relationships, an enjoyable career, good physical health, and a decent salary seem like a good starting point.
But while all of those things definitely play a role in how happy we are, a new study shows that there are much bigger factors at play — and that they come entirely from within.
A new study shows that people with certain personality types and traits are more likely to be satisfied with their lives.
Regardless of what was going on in someone's relationships or career, researchers were able to predict with a high level of accuracy someone's satisfaction level based on their scores in the Big Five personality domains.
Photo by Caique Nascimento on Unsplash
The characteristics people shared that lead to a higher likelihood of them being satisfied were:
- Emotionally stable
- Extroverted
- Conscientious
- Agreeable
- Open
(Openness and agreeableness were correlated with high satisfaction, but less so than the other traits.)
Data was collected twice over a ten year period, and researchers found that people who were highly satisfied tended to stay that way — providing even more evidence that outside circumstance, which naturally ebbs and flows through the years, didn't play a large role.
Some feelings and traits that were highly correlated with feeling low satisfaction were "misunderstood, unexcited, indecisive, envious, bored, used, unable, and unrewarded" according to the study.
The findings could seem like bad news for people who feel they might score the opposite way in the Big Five. As an introvert myself, I have to admit my heart sank a bit when I saw the list. But don't worry, there's plenty of hopes for all of us.
The good news is that personality can change over time, and it's quite common for people to see big changes in the "Big Five" personality traits as they age.
Photo by Gabriel Silvério on Unsplash
In particular, becoming more conscientious and agreeable as you get older is quite common! Changes in some personality traits even continue into our sixties and beyond.
You can even become more extraverted over time, if you're motivated to do so. It doesn't seem super fair, but the modern world is definitely biased toward making extroverts feel comfortable (especially in America), so it makes sense that introverts may need to adapt in some ways to feel that they're living their best life.
Essentially, introverts can "fake it 'til you make it" by adopting certain extroverted behaviors until they start to feel a change in the way they see themselves. You may never be a true "life of the party" type but you can cultivate your inner extrovert.
(It would also be great if modern schools and workplaces met introverts at least halfway.)
If that fails, you can always work on being more open-minded and conscientious.
Once you understand that our personalities are fluids, the new findings about life satisfaction should be seen as a good thing. Almost everything we need to feel fulfilled and content with our lives is already inside of us, and it's not as dependent on our jobs or romantic relationships as we previously thought.
While being in good physical health or making a good salary are definitely a big leg up, happiness really comes from how you see the world and how you approach the problems you do have.
It's not a simple on-off switch, but I think it's amazing news that just because external factors beyond your control might be making things hard, there's always room to grow into a more satisfied approach to life.