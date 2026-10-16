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Leave a stick at this 100-year-old statue in New York, and he’ll become a ‘spirit guide’ for your dog

Rex the cocker spaniel receives dozens of sticks every day.

By

Heather Wake

New York, cemetery near me, dogs
Photo credit: Greenwood Cemetery/InstagramRex stands guard at the Green-Wood Cemetery.

If you happen to be meandering through Green-Wood Cemetery, located in South Brooklyn, you will find the gravestones of several well-known historical figures, from artists, musicians, inventors, and business tycoons to Civil War Generals. 

But arguably, the most beloved permanent resident of Green-Wood isn’t a person at all. 

Meet Rex: Green-Wood’s goodest boy

Rex, a bronze statue of a Cocker Spaniel, has stood guard over his owner’s plot near the corner of Sycamore and Greenbough Avenues for well over 100 years. 

In that time, a little tradition has formed: visitors to the cemetery will place a stick at the front of the plot. In exchange, Rex will become the “spirit guide” for the person’s living dog. 

Sometimes, Rex will receive more than just sticks. As Stacy Locke, communications manager for Green-Wood Cemetery, told The Dodo, “Someone also left a picture of a dog there once, maybe their little pet who passed away, as to say, ‘Rex, look after my little one.’”

A dog shrouded in mystery

Rex is believed to have been the dog of John E. Stow, one of the city’s longest-practicing fruit merchants, until his death in 1884. It is unclear if Rex is buried alongside his owner, but most folks seem to think so. 

Either way, his memory stays there, reminding us all, as content creator Megan Marod put it, that “a dog’s love is forever.” 

Other critters found at Green-Wood

While Rex is the most famous animal statue there, he is not the only one. Several other beloved pets—including dogs  Gipsie, Fannie, Little Dace, Laddie, and even a Union Army cavalry horse—were buried with their owners before the cemetery’s board of trustees prohibited animal burials in 1879. According to Secret NYC, Green-Wood once hosted an “All Dogs Go To Heaven” trolley tour through the grounds to highlight some of these canine graves. 

In a statement to Secret NYC, Locke noted how Rex has gone from a hidden gem to a lasting “symbol of loyalty and companionship.”

“It’s touching to see people leave sticks by the statue, a simple gesture that reminds us of the bond between people and animals. It speaks to how deeply we seek connection—even across time.”

How to find Rex

If you’d like to pay Rex a visit, you can find him in Lot 2925, Section 81, beneath a lovely, shady tree. While you’re there, you can also take in the stunning foliage, as the cemetery is also an arboretum. 

If you spot a stick, a photo, or even a dog toy resting by Rex’s paws, you’ll know someone entrusted this goodest boy with the very special job of looking after their beloved pup. 

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