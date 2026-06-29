She wrote about her loud Brooklyn neighbor in the New York Times. Then he read the article.

For six years, Sabina Rizvi loved her sunny corner one-bedroom in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, partly for a feature no listing advertises: the apartment next door sat empty, which meant silence. Then, a few months ago, she heard hammering on the wall behind her headboard. Someone was mounting a television.

As she wrote in the New York Times‘ Metropolitan Diary, what followed was weeks of a Gen Z night owl blasting alternative R&B and neo-soul exactly when she was trying to sleep. The cruel twist was that she liked the music. “Our musical tastes aligned,” she wrote. “Our schedules did not.”

She took to standing in her bedroom each night, gauging whether she’d manage to sleep or end up pressing pillows over her ears.

She also couldn’t bring herself to say anything, not wanting, in her words, to be cast as “the grumpy millennial next door.” That lasted until one night around 11, when, running on workplace anxiety and not enough sleep, she gave up on restraint.

“I jumped out of bed, marched next door and began an irrational rant at the foot of my neighbor’s door,” she wrote. A row of brownstone apartments in Brooklyn. Photo credit: Canva.

The neighbor’s response disarmed her completely. He barely let her finish before apologizing, and the confrontation she’d dreaded ended almost warmly. The next afternoon, while waiting for a delivery, she opened her door to a bouquet of tulips and a handwritten apology in perfect penmanship, with little doodled hearts.

That neighbor is Cameron Roh, a content creator who had no idea any of this was about to become public. He’d moved into the Brooklyn apartment months earlier and mounted his TV against what turned out to be the shared bedroom wall, broadcasting his music straight into a stranger’s headboard without a clue.

When Rizvi knocked, he was, by his own account, mortified. He hadn’t realized she could hear any of it. The flowers and the note were his attempt to make it right.

“Here’s my phone number if you need anything or if you ever need to tell me to shut up,” he’d written.

Then, weeks later, Rizvi sent him a link. In a Reel of his own, Roh described the moment he realized the polite neighbor he’d embarrassed himself in front of had turned the whole thing into a New York Times entry.

“My neighbor wrote an entire diary entry that was published in the New York Times about this story,” he said, visibly delighted by it.

What made it land for him wasn’t the brush with the Times so much as how the story resolved. Two strangers on opposite sides of a wall and a generational divide, one too considerate to complain and the other too oblivious to know better, had managed to end up fond of each other over a bunch of tulips.

“It’s so warming to see, because you never know what an act of kindness can do,” Roh said. “Cheers to Millennials and Gen Z coexisting.”