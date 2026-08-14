Dollar Tree customer buys 957 seed packs for a penny each, returns with fresh veggies for manager

Few things are more satisfying than finding an unexpected bargain. Finding one that can eventually bloom into something beautiful is even better.

A Dollar Tree shopper scored nearly 1,000 seed packets for just a penny each, which is impressive in itself. But what that frugal find blossomed into is even more inspiring.

How it started

Posting on Reddit, the shopper shared that they recently purchased 701 flower seed packets and 256 packets of vegetables and herbs, which would have totaled $478.50 at full price, for under $10. I need a shirt that says “I went to Dollar Tree and all I got was 957 seed packets that would have cost $478.50 but I got them for a penny and some of my tomatoes, jalapeños, and basil.”

byu/Pork_chop_sammich ingardening

This impressive steal happened for two reasons. For starters, the seeds the customer spotted had been taken off the sales floor and reduced to a penny. Then a manager overheard the shopper talking about the markdown and brought out even more inventory, including an unopened flower-seed display.

“She apologized that there were no [more] vegetable seeds like she hadn’t just handed me an entire flower farm,” the OP quipped.

To show their appreciation, the OP then offered to bring the manager some veggies already growing in their garden. The manager gave an enthusiastic yes.

A good deal turns into a good deed

Fresh veggies. Photo credit: Canva

Cut to some time later, and the OP made good on their promise. They brought fresh vegetables, and the manager recovered even more vegetable seeds and put them in gift bags. Just pure wholesomeness all around.

The sweet story prompted a conversation about other ways folks could get free seeds, including through the library (libraries are the freakin’ best).

“If it’s possible, you should check with your local library. Our local library has a seed library, where people can basically ‘check out’ seeds to grow in their own garden for free,” the top comment read.

Seed library benefits

Seed libraries are a wonderful example of how gardening can become a community activity. Depending on the program, people can take seeds home, grow them, and sometimes return saved seeds from their harvest so the collection can continue.

If you’re curious about starting a garden, a local library, community garden, gardening club, or neighborhood group could be a great place to start. Some communities also hold seed swaps, where gardeners share extras from their own collections.

And you don’t necessarily need a huge backyard to participate. Many vegetables and herbs can be grown in containers, while flowers can bring pollinators and color to even a small outdoor space.

Growing something worth sharing

A sapling. Photo credit: Canva

A few packets of seeds—be they from a seed library, a Dollar Tree, or somewhere else entirely—can become an opportunity to learn something new, enjoy watching a plant develop, and eventually share some of the harvest with someone else.