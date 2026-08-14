An 80-year-old man picked up the guitar ‘out of the blue.’ 5 years later, he’s singing to his family.

So many of us have that one thing we’re gonna get to one day. Maybe it’s learning a new language, putting together a band, or taking a cooking class. Often, time slips by and we never quite do it, though the dream remains. For one man, his dream of learning to play the guitar finally came true at 80 years old.

A woman named Emma posted a video of her father, Donald aka Don, playing guitar and singing in the reflection of a window. Clad in a checkered shirt and jeans, we hear him softly strumming while singing a tune. It’s a simple reminder that age knows no bounds.

Never played in his life

Her Instagram Reel chyron reads: “POV: 5 years ago at 80, my Dad decided out of the blue he was going to learn guitar and it was a bit of a family joke, tbh. Now I sit outside and listen to him and feel so proud he kept going and makes his favorite song his own.”

Emma adds, “I want to remember this day so it’s going on my grid. My Dad is 85 next month, and he started playing guitar when he was 80. He’s never played an instrument in his life. We actually thought he was joking and wondered how long it would last; it’s jokes on us! He practices every day; it’s taken him a long time to get to this point, as he struggles with the strings and he can’t read music.”

She shares the importance of the moment. “Today I went and sat outside to listen to him, and I was full of emotion listening to him sing the songs we would have playing on the record player when I was a little girl. Don’t ever think it’s too late.”

‘Dreams are postponed’

The comments are incredibly supportive, many of them profoundly poignant. One Instagrammer wrote, “When we are young, life appears endless. There is always another year, another season, another chance. Dreams are postponed for practical reasons. There is work to be done, money to earn, children to raise, obligations to meet. None of these things are wrong.

They are part of life. Yet dreams have a way of waiting quietly in the background. They do not disappear. They remain, patient and silent. The dream did not die; it was just left unattended too long. I’m glad your old man made this dream come true. He had a sweet, gentle voice.”

This commenter shared a parable. “He’s amazing. Has he heard the story about the incoming college student who sits next to an old man in one of his classes? The kid assumes it’s the professor, but the old man says no, I’m a first-year student same as you. That’s crazy, says the kid — you must be like 80. In fact, I’m 81, the man answers. But that means that you’ll be 85 when you graduate! Son, the man says, I’m going to be 85 anyway.”

Another shares this sentiment. “My old man always said if you’re playing music for anyone else but you, you’re playing for the wrong reasons.”

‘I Walk the Line’

Upworthy spoke with Emma, who shared that the first song her dad learned to play was “I Walk the Line” by Johnny Cash. But his favorites (and there are many) include Prince’s “Purple Rain,” “Somewhere in the Middle” by Sam Scherdel (who she describes as an up-and-coming British artist), and Elvis Presley’s “Blue Suede Shoes.”

Speaking of Elvis, Emma shared that her dad is a big fan. “He would love a really nice guitar, and he always wanted to go to Graceland and Nashville. But it never happened. He has only flown twice in his life, and the last time was in 1996. He thinks maybe he’s too old now.” Donald learned to play the guitar at 80.

Photo credit: celestialskinandsound/Instagram

As for how and why he finally began strumming? “My Dad started playing guitar when my older son’s music recital had a raffle, and someone in our family won a guitar. They were going to give it back, but Dad said he was going to learn to play and how he’d always wanted to. He is a bit of a joker, so we weren’t sure if he was serious or joking and were all taken aback.

But he took the guitar, and he’s had a lesson every week since. He was 80 at the time and will be 85 on August 17. It wasn’t easy for him. He struggled to play for years, but he’s finally found his confidence and has a great teacher in Luke.”

Emma relayed how her father’s passion has influenced her. “He has inspired me personally and opened my eyes to the fact that you’re never too old to start something new. I love that my youngest son (who’s 8) plays drums and they can talk about which songs they are learning. And I’d love them to play together soon.”